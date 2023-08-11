As a fashion editor, these are the 3 fashion trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 that I'm most excited about

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's hard to think about next year's fashion, but Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 has already got us looking into the future. Kicking off the next season of fashion shows, Copenhagen Fashion Week happens before the start of New York and offers fashion fans an early indication of what to expect in six months' time.

Not considered one of the big four fashion weeks, we'd say when it comes to global fashion weeks to keep an eye on, Copenhagen is up there as a strong 5th spot contender. Known for some of the coolest, but wearable looks both on and offer the catwalk, Scandi-girl style has sealed Copenhagen's place as a fashion destination. Shown over a week, Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 is filled with some of the best Scandinavian clothing brands, many of which will be household names, stocked globally in department stores.

Epitomised by its relaxed but polished way of dressing, Copenhagen Fashion Week is the first opportunity to see the direction of fashion for the coming months. While the shows are put on by designer brands, many labels, such as Baum Und Pferdgarten and Stine Goya start at more affordable price points, meaning this is runway fashion you can invest in. It's a great chance to see what styles from your summer wardrobe you may wish to carry over into next year and which looks you might want to consider selling on.

The Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24 trends I recommend holding onto for next summer

Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024, marks the start of next year's fashion trends and while it seems kind of crazy to be thinking that far ahead - after all, we haven't yet invested in the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, buyers and fashion magazines are often working at least six months in advance, meaning they need to see what's coming up.

A window into the best summer dresses that are yet to come, Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 was filled with light and neutral hues, starting to build the fashion color trends for next year as something that will effortlessly slip into your current spring and summer capsule wardrobe.

And it wasn't just these three trends that caught our eye, we loved how many older models graced the runway this season, reminding everyone that style is ageless and we couldn't be happier about that.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Relaxed Tailoring

A carry over from the spring/summer fashion trends 2023, expect relaxed tailoring to remain on the agenda into next summer. Categorised by the best blazers, chic wide leg trousers and smart loafers for women, this polished, yet laidback look is one that has really been embraced by the fashion community. Helping us all return to a 9 to 5 without having to feel restricted, Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 championed this aesthetic through softly tailored jackets, pleated mid rise skirts and soft linen trousers for work that will be your go to when it comes to summer outfits for work next year.

As this look is one that has very much been on the roster this summer, if you already have these items in your wardrobe - particularly in neutral camel, white and black colourways we recommend dry cleaning them and packing them away ready to bring back as part of your work capsule wardrobe next spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Blue Hues

One of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2023, blue hues are set to remain popular too, which is great news if you've already invested. Ranging from pastel and icy blue tones to deep navy contrasted with white, as well as touches of royal blue, this spring/summer-ready colourway is one to embrace now and wear on repeat. Whether you opt for the best jeans, dip into outerwear or choose one of the best sweaters, just make sure it's blue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Stripes

Stripes is a print that comes in and out of fashion but never really disappears. At Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 we saw stripes of all descriptions, both horizontal and vertical, thick and fine, making this an easy one to jump on board with next season. At the most paired back end of the spectrum expect Breton tops and pinstriped trousers, for a more statement look, try deckchair stripes, patterned sweaters and 'look at me skirts' for a fun aesthetic that can work for night or day.

One of the coolest runway weeks both on and off the catwalk, Copenhagen's selection of more diversely aged models throws the gauntlet down to upcoming fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris to showcase better representation on the runway. After all, fashion is for everybody. Watch this space.