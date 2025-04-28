Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire
Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up
When it comes to Amal Clooney's style, we're used to seeing her in suits ready for work, or dressed to the nines on the red carpet. But she proved she can do smart casual just as well with this rare appearance in denim.
If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, a pair of cropped, straight-leg boyfriend jeans may be just what you need. As Amal proved when out for dinner in New York back in 2022, not only is this casual silhouette really flattering, it's a great foundation for any smart casual look.
Giving us a failsafe fashion formula that will work whatever the weather, Amal glammed up her denim pants with a sparkly top, a pair of Gianvito Rossi metallic heels and a mini bag by Giambattista Valli. But this would would work with a t-shirt and your best white sneakers too.
Shop straight leg denim
Amal's jeans were reportedly a Stove Pipe pair by Re/Done. The brand remakes vintage denim so it's almost impossible to get exactly the same style, but these are a pretty good match. The raw hem is a nice touch, and if you're wondering can jeans be business casual, simply add a crisp white shirt and slingback shoes.
Levi's Ribcage jeans are a staple in my denim drawer. These are a great, versatile pair in an easily styled shade that will stand the test of time thanks to their classic shape and comfortable fit.
With a lightly distressed hem like Amal's vintage-inspired denim, these straight-leg jeans blend casual with elevated everyday wear perfectly. Keep it casual with a t-shirt and sneakers, or slip into some heels and finish your look with a blazer.
How to style jeans like Amal Clooney
This cropped blazer is a great way to play with proportions whether you're pairing it with jeans and a camisole or wearing it over summer dresses.
I'm normally more of a gold gal, but I'll make an exception for these silver heels. They're a great height, the pointed toe is really sleek, and they'll work to add interest and elevate even the simplest of looks.
Denim trends come and go, but a timeless straight-leg style will form the bedrock of your wardrobe and transition effortlessly from event to event and season to season. I can't keep up with skinny jeans - one minute they're over, and the next, they're back. But a looser, straight-leg cut is a really easy way to elevate your outfits and make them feel fresh.
What's more, a slightly cropped length will show off your shoes in all their glory, whether that's a pair of on-trend leopard ballet flats or sophisticated leather ankle boots.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
