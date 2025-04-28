Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire

Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up

Amal Clooney attends the American Film Institute&#039;s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to Amal Clooney's style, we're used to seeing her in suits ready for work, or dressed to the nines on the red carpet. But she proved she can do smart casual just as well with this rare appearance in denim.

If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, a pair of cropped, straight-leg boyfriend jeans may be just what you need. As Amal proved when out for dinner in New York back in 2022, not only is this casual silhouette really flattering, it's a great foundation for any smart casual look.

Giving us a failsafe fashion formula that will work whatever the weather, Amal glammed up her denim pants with a sparkly top, a pair of Gianvito Rossi metallic heels and a mini bag by Giambattista Valli. But this would would work with a t-shirt and your best white sneakers too.

Amal Clooney pictured in New York in April 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop straight leg denim

RE/DONE High Rise Comfort Stretch Stove Pipe Jeans
Re/Done Stove Pipe Jeans

Amal's jeans were reportedly a Stove Pipe pair by Re/Done. The brand remakes vintage denim so it's almost impossible to get exactly the same style, but these are a pretty good match. The raw hem is a nice touch, and if you're wondering can jeans be business casual, simply add a crisp white shirt and slingback shoes.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Lightweight Women's Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Lightweight Women's Jeans

Levi's Ribcage jeans are a staple in my denim drawer. These are a great, versatile pair in an easily styled shade that will stand the test of time thanks to their classic shape and comfortable fit.

Straight Leg Jeans
Hidden Jeans High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

With a lightly distressed hem like Amal's vintage-inspired denim, these straight-leg jeans blend casual with elevated everyday wear perfectly. Keep it casual with a t-shirt and sneakers, or slip into some heels and finish your look with a blazer.

How to style jeans like Amal Clooney

cropped black blazer
Mango Cagliari Crop Jacket

This cropped blazer is a great way to play with proportions whether you're pairing it with jeans and a camisole or wearing it over summer dresses.

metallic silver point toe heels
Open Edit Nahla Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

I'm normally more of a gold gal, but I'll make an exception for these silver heels. They're a great height, the pointed toe is really sleek, and they'll work to add interest and elevate even the simplest of looks.

JW PEI Elise Large Top Handle Bag
JW PEI Elise Large Top Handle Bag

Forget carrying everything but the kitchen sink, mini bags are where it's at. JW PEI is really on a roll right now with their lookalike styles and this classic piece is set to be a staple.

Denim trends come and go, but a timeless straight-leg style will form the bedrock of your wardrobe and transition effortlessly from event to event and season to season. I can't keep up with skinny jeans - one minute they're over, and the next, they're back. But a looser, straight-leg cut is a really easy way to elevate your outfits and make them feel fresh.

What's more, a slightly cropped length will show off your shoes in all their glory, whether that's a pair of on-trend leopard ballet flats or sophisticated leather ankle boots.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

