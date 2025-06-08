Halle Berry just made a case for the return of ripped jeans - her blazer and sandals brought this denim up to date
Distressed denim is back
It’s safe to say that a blazer and jeans combination is up there with the very best when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, and it’s a timeless look I will often opt for, as it works for a wide range of occasions.
The blend of a polished, tailored jacket and casual jeans is such a winning fashion formula and will sit equally well for a day at the office as it will for a shopping trip or a dinner date. There are plenty of ways to update the look, too, and Halle Berry just showed us how with one of her most recent outfits.
The 58-year-old actress rocked a soft white blazer and T-shirt with a pair of straight-leg jeans that had ripped detailing down the front and a raw hem. She finished her high-meets-low combination with a top-handle Gucci bag and some slip-on Loewe Petal Anagram leather sliders. I love every item that the star is wearing, but it's Halle's jeans that really caught my attention.
It's been a while since I spotted a pair of distressed denim trousers looking so sharp, as over the last few seasons we have seen a real lean towards barrel leg jeans and simpler straight-leg styles. Halle has worn slashed denim a number of times over the last few weeks and styled them differently each time. She has made a very strong case for a ripped denim revival, and I, for one, am really happy to see some torn jeans out in the open again. I will definitely be digging out my old pair to recreate Halle's look.
Shop the Look
Every capsule wardrobe should include a tailored blazer, and this white design is up there with the best. Wear with denim or over a floral maxi dress and wedges.
Shop More Distressed Denim
Halle’s outfit is a total wardrobe winner and very easy to recreate but if you're still unsure about the distressed denim trend, I totally get it. The slashed knees may seem a little bit grungy, but when it comes to styling, simply wear your ripped bottoms as you would any of your other jeans.
I will wear mine with an oversized T-shirt and my leopard print ballet flats for weekend plans, or for a busy work day, I will match them with a button-down white shirt and shiny loafers.
They have a more casual feel than plainer jeans, so they are probably best suited to daytime dressing, but you can always finish them with heels and a silky cami as a fresh take on date night outfits.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
