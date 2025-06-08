Halle Berry just made a case for the return of ripped jeans - her blazer and sandals brought this denim up to date

It’s safe to say that a blazer and jeans combination is up there with the very best when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, and it’s a timeless look I will often opt for, as it works for a wide range of occasions.

The blend of a polished, tailored jacket and casual jeans is such a winning fashion formula and will sit equally well for a day at the office as it will for a shopping trip or a dinner date. There are plenty of ways to update the look, too, and Halle Berry just showed us how with one of her most recent outfits.

The 58-year-old actress rocked a soft white blazer and T-shirt with a pair of straight-leg jeans that had ripped detailing down the front and a raw hem. She finished her high-meets-low combination with a top-handle Gucci bag and some slip-on Loewe Petal Anagram leather sliders. I love every item that the star is wearing, but it's Halle's jeans that really caught my attention.

It's been a while since I spotted a pair of distressed denim trousers looking so sharp, as over the last few seasons we have seen a real lean towards barrel leg jeans and simpler straight-leg styles. Halle has worn slashed denim a number of times over the last few weeks and styled them differently each time. She has made a very strong case for a ripped denim revival, and I, for one, am really happy to see some torn jeans out in the open again. I will definitely be digging out my old pair to recreate Halle's look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Nobody's Child White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer £150 at Nobody's Child Every capsule wardrobe should include a tailored blazer, and this white design is up there with the best. Wear with denim or over a floral maxi dress and wedges. Unpublished Willa Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans £89.63 at Nordstrom The straight cut on these jeans is given a fresh new feel with the slashed knee details. Keep them feeling smart with shiny flat shoes and a fine knit jumper. H&M Braided Sandals £18.99 at H&M (US) These easy-to-wear tan sandals will make a stylish footnote to just about any sunny-day outfit. Buddy them up with everything from white trousers to a slip skirt.

Shop More Distressed Denim

Zara Straight Ripped Leg Jeans £39.99 at Zara UK The larger holes on this pair will add an edgy feel to your wardrobe. Team them with a classic vest and bomber jacket or tuck in a similar-toned denim shirt. Next Bleach Ripped Knee Relaxed Bootcut Jeans £34 at Next UK The bootcut fit on this pair will balance out curvier hips and thighs for a flattering feel. The lighter colour wash is great for summer and they are available in petite leg lengths too. V by Very High Waist Mom Jeans £35 at very.co.uk The distressed details are a little more subtle on this high-waisted pair, which makes them a touch more wearable for anybody feeling nervous about this worn-in look.

Halle’s outfit is a total wardrobe winner and very easy to recreate but if you're still unsure about the distressed denim trend, I totally get it. The slashed knees may seem a little bit grungy, but when it comes to styling, simply wear your ripped bottoms as you would any of your other jeans.

I will wear mine with an oversized T-shirt and my leopard print ballet flats for weekend plans, or for a busy work day, I will match them with a button-down white shirt and shiny loafers.

They have a more casual feel than plainer jeans, so they are probably best suited to daytime dressing, but you can always finish them with heels and a silky cami as a fresh take on date night outfits.