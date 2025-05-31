A T-shirt that lets you go bra-free? I'm buying one in every colour for summer
I thought built-in bra tops were an awesome style hack, but this top is even better
I don't know about you, but when the hot sunny days of summer finally arrive, the last item of clothing that I want to be wearing is a bra underneath my outfit, even if it's a necessity.
I've been a big fan of Uniqlo's built-in bra camisoles since they first launched in the UK in 2008, so naturally I was just as excited when M&S' hidden support vests hit stores earlier this spring. But I've always lamented that sometimes camisoles just don't offer enough coverage with certain outfits.
On a recent browse, I discovered a new style of the built-in bra tops - a lightly ribbed scoop-back T-shirt with a classic boat neck at the front that immediately came home with me. And now, having worn this top on repeat in black, I'm ready to splurge on it in every colour.
The Uniqlo Airism T-shirt truly is a great separate to throw on with some of your favourite pieces. Wondering how to style wide-leg jeans? This tee ends at the hip and has a closely cut fit, making it ideal for balancing the proportions of a voluminous bottom half, but it works just as well when I'm styling a slip skirt for work to create a sleek silhouette.
A white T-shirt is the building block of so many great outfits. The fitted cut makes it ideal for slipping under blazers, meaning it will look great teamed with your favourite women's trouser suit or with a pair of Mint Velvet's leopard print jeans.
GET READY FOR A BRA-FREE REVOLUTION
As someone with a moderate chest, I've never felt truly comfortable going bra-free and I've always preferred the supportive style and shaping offered by an underwired bra with shaped cups. At first I was dubious if this style could provide the proper support and fit but after slipping on the T-shirt, I was pleasantly surprised.
With enough support for my chest, everything was held in place and the built-in cups under the lightly ribbed fabric created a smooth silhouette.
With contoured, lightly padded cups that offer a smoothing effect and banded support that goes right around your ribcage, this T-shirt offers the best of both worlds. My chest feels supported AND it looks great.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
In case you're wondering what size to opt for, I am a UK 10-12 and opted for a medium which offered a good fit.
Like the vests with built-in bras, the Airism T-shirt has a fairly slim fit but doesn't feel claustrophobic thanks to the technology-driven fabric. Unlike a regular T-shirt, the Uniqlo Airism style also features a low scooped back, meaning that you feel easy and breezy without the additional fabric across your upper back turning you into a sweaty, overheated mess on hot days.
Available in four colours - white, black, pale pink and olive - this is the ideal item to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.
Shop the collection
Classic black was the first colour I added to my wardrobe - I love how this tee looks with barrel leg jeans - the slim fit perfectly balances out the wider leg style of the curved hems.
This pretty pale pink version is the perfect pastel hue for summer. Wear it as part of a white jeans outfit or slip it under your favourite khaki jacket for a subtle feminine colour contrast.
Utilitarian tones are one of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, so get ahead of the style curve with this cool khaki shade. Consider it a neutral - try contrasting it with brights.
If you've ever struggled to find the best bra to fit under a halterneck top, this built-in style from Uniqlo removes all of the hassle, plus it comes in both patterned and plain options.
With a price tag of £19.90, is the Uniqlo Airism T-shirt worth it? Absolutely.
I've washed my tee several times already, and it has no signs of bobbling, emerging from my washing machine as good as new each time.
While this T-shirt isn't the cheapest style in my wardrobe, when you factor in the two items in one, plus the ease of wear for hot days and the quality of the fabric, I'm happy to pay the higher price for the investment. This is a great piece to consider purchasing if you're wondering where to start when it comes to how to build a capsule wardrobe.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
-
-
Grab your sandals, people - a celebrity nail artist just told me these summer pedicure trends will be in high demand
From elegant, milky tones to dazzling sorbet shades, this season's array of trends does not disappoint
-
Kirstie Allsopp is making me rethink my favourite outfit combination with this surprising sunny tweak
She swapped her white trainers for something a bit bolder
-
Kirstie Allsopp is making me rethink my favourite outfit combination with this surprising sunny tweak
She swapped her white trainers for something a bit bolder
-
Natalie Portman's smart casual styling will change your mind about turn-up jeans if you're not convinced yet
She's the latest A-lister to wear this trending denim style
-
Cool, classy, and summer-ready: Cindy Crawford’s navy halterneck jumpsuit Is a wardrobe must-have
She nailed casual styling with trendy white sneakers and pared-back accessories
-
This bandeau swimsuit is going straight in my suitcase - trust me, you're going to love it too
Customers rave about the Santa Monica swimsuit from Pour Moi, and I agree it deserves a 5-star rating
-
Alison Hammond's comfy alternative to my favourite jeans has inspired me to try something new this summer
As the warm weather returns I'm finding myself looking for something to wear that's as versatile as jeans but a bit breezier.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the ultimate way to style a gingham dress - her blush pink blazer and boho accessories deliver an unexpected twist
Nostalgic, timeless, and extremely versatile - gingham is a print that is always worth investing in
-
Amal Clooney's yellow coat and purple midi dress is our new favourite colour combination
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
-
I've found Nicole Kidman's exact white linen dress that's perfect for beach days and beyond
This dress offers everything you need for a heat-ready look