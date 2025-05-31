A T-shirt that lets you go bra-free? I'm buying one in every colour for summer

I don't know about you, but when the hot sunny days of summer finally arrive, the last item of clothing that I want to be wearing is a bra underneath my outfit, even if it's a necessity.

I've been a big fan of Uniqlo's built-in bra camisoles since they first launched in the UK in 2008, so naturally I was just as excited when M&S' hidden support vests hit stores earlier this spring. But I've always lamented that sometimes camisoles just don't offer enough coverage with certain outfits.

On a recent browse, I discovered a new style of the built-in bra tops - a lightly ribbed scoop-back T-shirt with a classic boat neck at the front that immediately came home with me. And now, having worn this top on repeat in black, I'm ready to splurge on it in every colour.

The Uniqlo Airism T-shirt truly is a great separate to throw on with some of your favourite pieces. Wondering how to style wide-leg jeans? This tee ends at the hip and has a closely cut fit, making it ideal for balancing the proportions of a voluminous bottom half, but it works just as well when I'm styling a slip skirt for work to create a sleek silhouette.

Uniqlo Airism Cotton Low Back Bra T-Shirt £19.90 at Uniqlo A white T-shirt is the building block of so many great outfits. The fitted cut makes it ideal for slipping under blazers, meaning it will look great teamed with your favourite women's trouser suit or with a pair of Mint Velvet's leopard print jeans.

GET READY FOR A BRA-FREE REVOLUTION

As someone with a moderate chest, I've never felt truly comfortable going bra-free and I've always preferred the supportive style and shaping offered by an underwired bra with shaped cups. At first I was dubious if this style could provide the proper support and fit but after slipping on the T-shirt, I was pleasantly surprised.

With enough support for my chest, everything was held in place and the built-in cups under the lightly ribbed fabric created a smooth silhouette.

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

With contoured, lightly padded cups that offer a smoothing effect and banded support that goes right around your ribcage, this T-shirt offers the best of both worlds. My chest feels supported AND it looks great.

In case you're wondering what size to opt for, I am a UK 10-12 and opted for a medium which offered a good fit.

Like the vests with built-in bras, the Airism T-shirt has a fairly slim fit but doesn't feel claustrophobic thanks to the technology-driven fabric. Unlike a regular T-shirt, the Uniqlo Airism style also features a low scooped back, meaning that you feel easy and breezy without the additional fabric across your upper back turning you into a sweaty, overheated mess on hot days.

Available in four colours - white, black, pale pink and olive - this is the ideal item to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.

Shop the collection

With a price tag of £19.90, is the Uniqlo Airism T-shirt worth it? Absolutely.

I've washed my tee several times already, and it has no signs of bobbling, emerging from my washing machine as good as new each time.

While this T-shirt isn't the cheapest style in my wardrobe, when you factor in the two items in one, plus the ease of wear for hot days and the quality of the fabric, I'm happy to pay the higher price for the investment. This is a great piece to consider purchasing if you're wondering where to start when it comes to how to build a capsule wardrobe.