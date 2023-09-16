The best minimiser bras for an even, flattering look, tested by us

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best minimiser bras should be supportive, comfortable and flattering, whilst giving the impression of a slightly reduced bust. While big boobs should be celebrated and embraced, a minimiser bra can be a handy tool for wearing underneath certain tops or dresses when you want your chest to look a little less pronounced.

Just like with the best bras for big busts, factors such as comfort and support should be taken into account when shopping for minimiser bras. While these bras won’t actually reduce the size of your bust - rather, they use a little compression to support the chest whilst slightly redistributing breast tissue so that the breasts look a little bit flatter - they’re a popular choice for those who want to create the illusion of a smaller chest.

The best bras for minimising come in a range of different styles, from balconette shapes to full-cup options and more. It’s important that the bra fits you perfectly, as this will affect the way your chest looks in a minimiser bra, so make sure you know how to measure bra size and choose the right size for you when buying a minimiser bra.

The best minimiser bras, as tested by us

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: M&S)

1. M&S Flexifit Wired Minimiser Bra Best minimiser bra overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £22 (UK only) Sizes: 32C-44H Today's Best Deals View at Marks and Spencer Reasons to buy + Very reasonable price + Silky soft material + Thick, supportive straps + Mouldable cups Reasons to avoid - The straps can get a bit loose after hours of wear

M&S are one of the best bra brands, so it’s no surprise that its minimiser bra comes out tops for us. This bra is made from a silky soft, stretchy blend of polyester, polyamide and elastane. You can choose to wear the straps in a cross-back style or as normal, and the style gently lifts breasts (even without padded cups), while remaining supportive and comfortable, despite the underwire.

With three different colours and a size range that spans from an A cup to a H cup, this bra would suit anyone, and the simple style is perfect for wearing with any outfit - though it’s worth noting that the straps are fairly thick, which might not be ideal if you like to wear daintier straps alongside a vest top.

What our tester said:

Fit: “This bra is definitely supportive, and while not specifically a push-up bra, I found that it gave the best lift out of all the bras I tested. One thing I found with minimiser bras (and bras in general) is that often where my boobs look smaller and more flattering, a level of support is compromised and they didn’t feel as secure. This bra was the exception to this rule: I genuinely feel like I could go running in this bra and I would be perfectly comfortable. I went for my normal size, and in certain outfits (or when lying down) I did feel that the cups were maybe slightly too large, so next time I would possibly size down for a tighter fit.”

Quality of materials: “The incredibly soft material of the cups on this bra meant that not only was it super comfortable and soft to the touch, it also looked smooth under a top. Despite it being a black bra, I found this was perfect to wear underneath a white t-shirt, as my boobs didn’t look too ‘perky’ and you couldn’t see the colour or shape of the bra at all.”

Style: “Even though I’d describe this bra as having more of a ‘full-coverage’ style, I still found it incredibly flattering. This is a bonus when the bra is already so stretchy, soft and comfortable, but I loved the simple black style and found that it went with so many of my tops.”

(Image credit: Next)

2. Next DD+ Minimiser Full Cup Bra Best minimiser bra with underwire Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £28 (UK only) Sizes: 32DD-46G Today's Best Deals View at Next Reasons to buy + Pretty lace style + Thin but supportive material + Perfect for wearing with strappy tops and summer dresses Reasons to avoid - Not the most supportive

Though described as a full-cup bra, this feels more like a balconette when you’re wearing it: the majority of the support comes from the underwire and the band, while the top of the cups is made from a looser, soft material. The lace detail is a nice touch and the thin straps mean that they can be worn with the best summer dresses. While it’s not the most supportive bra on this list, the sizing does go up to a 46G, which is impressive for a high-street brand.

What our tester said:

Fit: “Despite having an underwire, I didn’t feel that this was the most supportive bra I tested; let’s just say I probably wouldn’t feel comfortable running for a bus while wearing this bra (it’s probably closer to one of the best bralettes in terms of support). But for a good-looking, very comfortable option, I found this was perfect for lounging around in and also looked great underneath strappy tops and dresses. I also loved that there was no padding involved, and the bra successfully flattened my boobs (while pushing them ever so slightly to each side), but I lost absolutely no support at the sides of the bra, due to the underwire in place and how high the sides came under my armpits.”

Quality of materials: “Made from nylon and elastane, the material of the cups was really thin, which made for a very breathable bra in warmer weather. My favourite part of the bra was just how soft the cups were, and the slinky straps never dug into my shoulders or got saggy. Forgetting to use a bra bag to wash this one in, I put it through the machine as is, and I didn’t notice any difference in the feel of the material or the stretchiness.”

Style: “This is definitely one of the prettiest bras I tested. I’ve never been a huge fan of the full-cup style, so I loved that this bra delivered cleavage whilst still flattening my chest. One thing I’ve always found with lace bras is that they can often be quite scratchy and uncomfortable, as well as being quick to bobble. Because the lace pattern sits on a different layer of material to the material that directly touches your boobs, there was no issue with comfort, and I loved how soft the fabric was whilst also being gorgeous.”

(Image credit: Bravissimo)

3. Bravissimo Millie Bra Best balconette minimiser bra Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £39 / $78 Sizes: 28D-40K Today's Best Deals View at Bravissimo Reasons to buy + Huge range of sizes + Intricate lacey design + Extra support for the largest sizes Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of coverage

Bravissimo - one of the best lingerie brands - is committed to providing stylish, flattering and affordable bras to those with larger busts. This minimiser bra errs more on the side of comfort, with a subtle underwire and no padding on the cups, making for a very thin but flattering bra. However, if you purchase a size JJ or K cup, you’ll find that there is extra lining for more support.

What our tester said:

Fit: “This balconette-style bra is super flattering, and as the material is fairly thin it looks quite delicate. Due to the size I tested, the back of the bra had a two-hook fastening, but the largest sizes use a three-hook fastening for extra support, so this would add some extra material to the back band. There’s such a huge range of sizes available, from 28D to 40K, so I think this would be one of the best plus size bras for those looking for a comfortable and flattering option.”

Quality of materials: “Due to the scalloped edge of the cups and their thin material, I found that there was no bulkiness to the bra and therefore it looked great underneath my favourite vest tops. However, I did notice that the lace made for a little bit of bumpiness, so I wouldn’t personally wear it underneath a white t-shirt.”

Style: “I’ve always favoured balconette bras, so I loved the style of the Millie bra. It comes in lots of different colours, but I think the black is a perfect staple that would go with so many different pieces. While it might not have offered the best support in terms of there being enough coverage, I still found the fit very flattering.”

(Image credit: Triumph)

4. Triumph Harmony Spotlight Minimiser Bra Best supportive minimiser bra Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £34 / $47 Sizes: 30C-42F Today's Best Deals View at Triumph Reasons to buy + Stretchy, soft material + Very supportive + Comfortable to wear for a long time Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to cup size F

This Triumph minimiser bra is made from two layers of Jacquardtronic lace, which looks fairly structured on the hanger but is actually very stretchy. The cups have a smooth, moulded feel, which adapts to your shape and aren’t too thick or bulky. While the band sizes go up to 42, unfortunately, the largest cup size available is an F, which seems to be universal across Triumph’s minimizer bras.

What our tester said:

Fit: “This is one of my favourite minimiser bras, and the fit is a large part of the reason. Rather than pushing my boobs to the side or the middle of my chest, this bra really supports them and holds them in place while still being flattering. I was really impressed with how this bra looked under a variety of different clothes I tried, although I didn’t find that it ‘minimised’ my chest quite as much as other options on this list. However, due to how comfortable and secure it was, I was willing to overlook that fact.”

Material: “This stretchy, lacy material is quite unique across the bras I tested, and although there is an underwire here, I never felt it digging in. If I wanted to wear a bra for an especially long time (e.g. both all day and into the evening, in contrast to the habit I have of changing into comfy clothes as soon as I walk through the door), I could foresee that the underwire might start getting a little uncomfortable.

Style: “This is a very basic style of bra, but I really liked the subtle sheer stripes on the cups and straps. This bra definitely favours comfort and support over style, but that’s not to say it doesn’t look good: I can definitely see myself wearing this staple style much more than a lacy or silkier style. It’s also worth noting that even though there are two layers of material to the cups, it is still fairly sheer, so you can see some skin through the bra, but not loads.”

(Image credit: Pour Moi)

5. Pour Moi Love to Lounge Cotton Non-Wired Bra Best minimiser bralette Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £24 / $48 Sizes: 32A-38G Today's Best Deals View at Pour Moi Reasons to buy + Comfortable lounge style + Affordable + Very soft material Reasons to avoid - Not as stylish as other picks

If you’re someone that steers away from underwired offerings, there’s no reason to think that you can’t still wear a minimiser bra. Instead of an underwire, this bralette-style minimizer bra has an elasticated underband, which keeps everything in place while still being supremely comfortable. We’ve found that bralettes are usually designed with smaller-chested people in mind, but this bra can be secured and adjusted with a hook-and-eye fastening rather than pulling it over your head, and it’s also available in cup sizes up to a G.

What our tester said:

Fit: “In terms of comfort, this bralette really feels like you’re not wearing anything at all. The lightweight marl material is soft but supportive, and I didn’t feel like the bra was pushing my boobs down or to the side.”

Material: “This was probably the softest bra I tested - the material is quite thick, but doesn’t feel too sweaty and the straps didn’t dig in at all. I’d describe this more as a lounge bra than

Style: “For my preference, I could personally do without the little bow at the front, but I really liked the thin straps and the soft black marl material. When it comes to style versus comfort, this definitely isn’t the most stylish pick, but it’s one of the most comfortable bras I tested.”

(Image credit: M&S)

6. M&S Silk and Lace Minimiser Bra Best-looking minimiser bra Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £29.50 (UK only) Sizes: 32C-42G Today's Best Deals View at Marks & Spencer Reasons to buy + Reasonable price + Looks lovely + Gives solid support Reasons to avoid - Only available online - Underwire can get uncomfortable after a while

If you’re looking for a minimiser bra that doesn’t flatten the chest or push your boobs into your armpits, this chic style from M&S offers a subtle push-up effect while still reducing the look of the overall chest size. While this bra isn’t padded, it does offer complete support for those with bigger boobs, and doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics for it. Plus, sizes range from 32C to 42G, and it’s also one of the cheapest minimisers on our list.

What our tester said:

Fit: “The fit of this bra was so supportive, with a well-fitted underwire and stretchy but sturdy cups. I found myself reaching for this bra whenever I wore something that called for a bit of cleavage to be on show, as unlike push-up bras I’ve worn in the past (or just ill-fitting regular bras), this didn’t squash my boobs together but shaped them in a really flattering way.”

Comfort: “While this is one of the most attractive bras I tested, unfortunately the comfort factor isn’t quite as strong. I still managed to wear this for a fairly long time before feeling uncomfortable, but with such a well-fitting underwire and band comes a slight pinching feeling after a while, and while I did feel incredibly supported, I found myself with a bit of chest pain after hours of wear.”

Style: “I truly believe that the above is worth the sacrifice if you’re looking for a gorgeous, affordable bra that you can wear with fancy outfits like the best wedding guest dresses. Sometimes I’ll want a bra that gives me extra support and style over the amount of comfort as, say, the Pour Moi bralette gives, and this is the one I’ll choose now.”

(Image credit: Wacoal)

7. Wacoal Back Appeal Minimiser Bra Best minimiser bra with a wide back Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £55 / $72 Sizes: 32C-42FF Today's Best Deals View at Wacoal Reasons to buy + Very supportive and comfortable + Wide back makes this a great bra for back fat + Thick straps that don't dig in Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

One of the best bras for back fat, this Wacoal minimiser bra has a wider band at the back which is designed to smooth down any bulges. Available in black and rose shades, this is a full-coverage bra with high cups that support the chest and claims to reduce the bustline by up to one inch.

What our tester said:

Fit: “I’m not always a fan of a full-coverage bra, but this one was undoubtedly very comfortable. The wide back didn’t get too sweaty or ride up, even on tropical tube lines or when wearing it for the whole day. I also liked the thickness of the straps, which didn’t dig in and weren’t too thin and spindly.”

Material: “Made from a blend of nylon, and polyamide, the cups in particular feel silky to the touch and on the inside there’s a soft and mouldable material. I loved that the material was stretchy as well as soft, and I felt like there was a lot of give to the material, too.”

Style: “I’ll be honest, this isn’t the kind of style I would usually go for. As I said, I’m not usually a full-coverage girl, but I still thought that this bra looked quite nice on its own. Plus, if you’re a fan of more coverage and you like a ‘longer’ cup, this is definitely one for you."

(Image credit: Beija)

8. Beija Unwind Z Bra in Mauve Best soft-feel minimiser bra Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £55 / $71 Sizes: 30DD-36H Today's Best Deals View at Beija Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Stretchy material + Unique design and colour Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to others in the list - Low-cut on the sides

Rather than defined cups, this option features a unique front which creates a wrap-around effect for the soft, stretchy bra. Available in sizes 30DD-36H, this supportive bralette has a thick band at the back, with adjustable, sturdy straps which can be transformed into racer-back straps, too.

What our tester said:

Fit: “While most minimiser bras work by pushing the boobs away from each other and sometimes closer to your armpits, this Beija bra was very low-cut at the sides, so if you know you suffer from side boob in a regular bra, you’ll probably want more support than this bra can give. However, for a comfortable, incredibly soft bralette which still supports a large chest, I really recommend this option. The underband is quite thick, so even though there’s no underwire or padding, I felt supported by the band and it sat nicely around my ribs, making it one of the best non-wired bras I tested.”

Material: “Buttery-soft is an understatement for this material. Made from a modal mix fabric, this was the softest bra I tested, with enough stretch to make for a perfect lounge bra.”

Style: “I loved the crossover detail at the front, and an added bonus was the fact that two J hooks in the straps meant that you could easily adjust them into a racer-back style. I’m also a fan of the mauve colour, which made a change from the mostly black bras that I tested.”

How we tested the best minimiser bras

(Image credit: Future/Hannah Holway)

Everyone is different when it comes to bras, and each person will prioritise different factors when shopping for a new bra. However, there were some must-haves that we thought should be a no-brainer when it came to testing the best minimiser bras:

Quality of materials: This should be at the top of any list of priorities for a bra, and while minimiser bras don’t sound like the most comfortable option due to their name, there’s no reason why you should compromise on this. From soft, breathable materials to the way the straps fit on my shoulders, we considered how long we could wear each bra without feeling uncomfortable or desperate to take it off, as well as how well the materials held up over a couple of months of testing.

This should be at the top of any list of priorities for a bra, and while minimiser bras don’t sound like the most comfortable option due to their name, there’s no reason why you should compromise on this. From soft, breathable materials to the way the straps fit on my shoulders, we considered how long we could wear each bra without feeling uncomfortable or desperate to take it off, as well as how well the materials held up over a couple of months of testing. RRP: Those with big boobs will know the plight of needing to spend more money on bras than your small-chested friends. While things in the industry have changed, it’s still fairly common for bras made specifically for big boobs to be unfairly more expensive than other styles. While minimiser bras can set you back a little more than ‘normal’ bras, there’s also lots of options that won’t break the bank.

Those with big boobs will know the plight of needing to spend more money on bras than your small-chested friends. While things in the industry have changed, it’s still fairly common for bras made specifically for big boobs to be unfairly more expensive than other styles. While minimiser bras can set you back a little more than ‘normal’ bras, there’s also lots of options that won’t break the bank. Style: Similarly to the issue of price point, style is often something that can be compromised when buying bras for larger busts. No matter what type of bra that was tested in terms of its style, we wanted something flattering that still felt supportive.

Similarly to the issue of price point, style is often something that can be compromised when buying bras for larger busts. No matter what type of bra that was tested in terms of its style, we wanted something flattering that still felt supportive. How well it minimised the bust: Minimiser bras are designed to redistribute tissue and flatten the shape of the bust to provide a more ‘even’ look. If you have big boobs, no bra is ever going to make them look invisible, but minimiser bras are a surefire way to ‘smooth out’ the appearance of your bust and make it look a little less noticeable. For this reason, we noted how much the bras truly did ‘minimise’ and wore them under a variety of different garments to test if they did the job. Our tester didn’t measure their cup size before and after wearing the bras, but noted instead how their chest looked in them, especially when wearing button-up shirts and the best t-shirts for women where they wanted the chest to look a little bit flatter.

Should you choose your normal size when buying minimizer bras? Wacoal's Design Director, Jo West, tells us that "when purchasing any bra it is essential to have a professional fitting to ensure you are wearing the right size. Our breasts change size throughout our life and it is recommended to check your bra size ideally every six months. The right size is imperative to providing support, lift and comfort." West also suggests that "making sure you are wearing the right size could even eliminate the need for a minimising bra", so it's a really important first step.

Is there a best occasion for minimizer bras? "Minimising bras can be useful to women with fuller busts", says West, as "they can help to smooth, flatten and spread the breast offering extra coverage and smoothing under clothing." "Minimising bras can be useful under button-up shirts and figure-hugging clothing," she adds, "but they can also help when exercising." However, you should always look to invest in one of the best high-impact sports bras if you are planning on running or taking part in another high-impact exercise."