I can't believe I didn't know this at-home easyJet cabin bag size checker existed – and it's free to use

When taking short trips abroad with easyJet, I always check the bag I'm using meets the measurements of the approved easyJet cabin bag size. The last thing I want is to waste time checking bags in, or get to the gate and find my bag doesn't fit in the looming bag checkers.

But, still, every trip I find myself feeling anxious about whether or not my bag will pass the size test. With the summer holidays coming up, I've been scouring the best luggage deals, while checking the easyJet app to make sure what I'm considering fits the free easyJet cabin bag size.

It was here, in the menu options, I came across 'Cabin bag sizer'. And following the instructions, discovered a feature that lets you check whether your bag is the right size. Having spent the last few years using a tape measure, and then hoping I've got the measurements right at the gate, this tool is an absolute game-changer.

The feature was first introduced back in 2019, but the measurements have been updated to make sure it's in accordance with what the airline currently allows.

How to use the easyJet cabin bag size checker

Download the easyJet app

Press the three lines in the top right corner

Select 'Cabin bag sizer'

Choose a bag type (small or large) at the top of the screen

Find a clear space and point your camera at the floor (try to avoid patterned surfaces as this can confuse the AR)

Gently the move phone around until a mesh 3D box appears - you can use your fingers to position or orientate however you would like.

Tap the 3D bag to fix it in place

Place your bag 'in' the virtual reality box to see if it fits

(Image credit: Future)

easyJet cabin bag measurements

The free easyJet cabin bag size is 45 x 36 x 20 cm or 17 x 14 x 7.5 inches, and that's including any handles and wheels. That second part is key, so be sure to check measurements include the entire bag when you're looking at purchasing.

The bag can weigh up to 15kg, which you must be able to lift and carry independently. However, it's rare to see cabin bags being weighed. Each flight has a bag size checker, and you are, more often than not, required to show staff the bag fits in there before you are allowed to board.

There is also the option to bring a large cabin bag on board, the size of which is 56 x 45 x 25 cm or 22 x 17 x 9.8 inches. And again, those measurements include handles and wheels. This particular easyJet cabin bag size is a paid-for option, charges for which start from £5.99 and will be calculated when added as an extra at the time of purchasing the flight. It's worth noting if this is something you wish to do, to book the extra allowance online, rather than at the airport, where they will be cheaper.

easyJet Plus members, or anyone who has booked a FLEXI fare are allowed a large cabin bag (as well as a small one) without paying extra as the additional luggage allowance is included in membership or FLEXI fare benefits.

easyJet allows every passenger one cabin bag on board for free, and one more should you wish to pay an additional charge. So a maximum of two cabin bags per person, per flight.

Shop easyJet-approved small cabin bags

easyJet cabin bag rules

When it comes to what you can pack in a cabin bag, there are a number of rules and restrictions, all of which can be found listed on the easyJet website.. So be sure to check before you get started.

The main one most will want to know is the liquids, aerosols and gels restriction, which must be in containers of 100ml or less, and should all be put in a transparent, sealable bag.

Customers are allowed a maximum of 1,000ml in total through security.

Another thing to note is food and drink, which is permitted to eat on board, although the same 100ml max liquid rules apply for foods like soup. If transporting food and drink to a different country, be sure to check the import and export regulations beforehand.

Can I take a handbag and hand luggage on an easyJet flight?

No. The free cabin bag easyJet allows per customer includes handbags, so you can't take both. Or if you do, your handbag will need to be put inside your carry on bag before boarding.

How does easyJet check cabin bag size?

(Image credit: Alamy / Murad RM)

EasyJet has these bag checkers (pictured above) at every terminal, where passengers are required to show staff that their luggage fits. Each checker has a large and small fitter, so you can use them for each different size of allowed cabin baggage.

How strict is easyJet with cabin bag sizes?

This is often dependent on the staff working on the day. Many flights I have been on where no bags have been checked, despite many looking oversized, and on others, every person has had to show their bag fit, regardless of size.

The best approach is to make sure you have a bag that is an exact fit (or smaller), then there's no chance of encountering hold ups at the airport.