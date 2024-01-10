Jennifer Lopez's shaggy full fringe is giving us 2024 haircut inspiration
JLo's shaggy full fringe in the teaser for her new music video is making a salon appointment seem very tempting
Jennifer Lopez's shaggy full fringe is tempting us to make a big hair change for the New Year as the singer debuted a new look in a teaser for her new music video Can't Get Enough.
January is the time of reinvention and time to get rid of old outdated hair trends and to try something new with your look. Jennifer Lopez showed that she wasn't afraid to change up her style she teased her new music video with a new hairstyle. The singer is known for her soft-parted bangs which are one of the classic 2024 hair trends, but she opted for something more dramatic when she debuted a shaggy full fringe.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez's best looks, her hair is usually a part of her style that makes a statement. Whether it's a slicked-back bun, thick long layers with honey highlights or a choppy lob, JLo is the queen of reinvention and always willing to try something new with her looks. She relies on several ColorWow products to create her timeless looks and is known to use the viral ColorWow Dreamcoat Spray as a sleek hair go-to.
As the music video was filmed some time ago and JLo no longer has a fringe, it's likely that she either wore a hairpiece or her curtain bangs were just pushed back and formed into a fringe for the shoot. If you want to try out bangs but you're not quite ready to commit to the chop, there are various clip-ins that you can try out which can give you an idea of what a fringe might be like.
This isn't the first time the singer and actor has had fringe, and the look was very similar to the style she had back in June 2023, and again in October 2020.
RRP: £9.99 | Easy to wear with a one-piece clip that ensures a stable, natural blend. Ideal for quick styling on busy mornings.
RRP:
Was £27.00 Now £23.00 |A product JLo swears by. Get smooth, sleek hairstyles with this heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types including wavy, curly, dry, colour-treated, and extensions.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
If you're ready to go for the chop, there are lots of styles of fringes to opt for. The curtain bang style has been popular for years and the wispy light fringe is also gaining popularity because of it is so low maintenance and easy to handle. The layered bang and choppy bang style is also gaining popularity in 2024, but these styles require a little more haircare and styling so slightly more high maintenance than the average cut.
