Pamela Anderson just debuted a major short hair transformation at the Met Gala 2025

Once known for her voluminous blonde blow-dried strands, Pamela Anderson turned heads at the Met Gala thanks to her major hair transformation.

One glance at the list of 2025 hair trends will show you that short hair is very much in, from the Tinkerbell pixie cut to style-defining trims. In fact, dramatic A-list hair transformations have been nothing short of plentiful this year (we're looking at you and your chic bob, Demi Moore).

But the one cut that has risen through the ranks is the '90s banged bob. Surprisingly, Pamela Anderson is the latest Hollywood celebrity to wave goodbye to her lengthy locks by jumping onto the trend - and she's making a convincing case for switching up your hair for the spring-summer months. Don't mind us, we're just booking our hairdresser appointment to recreate the look.

Why Pamela Anderson's hair transformation is so perfect for spring

Reminiscent of last year's laser cut bob, it was predicted that the 'banged bob' (think Mia from Pulp Fiction) would prove to be a popular haircut this year - and that it is. Last night, Pamela Anderson stepped out on the highly anticipated 2025 Met Gala blue carpet, debuting the blunt, jaw-length cut in question, putting her own spin on the trend by swapping a full feathered fringe for baby bangs.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

Straying from her typically lengthy blonde locks, the cut boasted a subtle, barely-there wave with flicked-out ends that grazed Anderson's chin, acting as a bell-bottom bob that perfectly framed her face for a lifted appearance. The actress's new hairdo and pared-back, flushed, glowing skin proved to be a stellar combination, allowing her standout diamond-embellished gown to take centre stage.

Recreate Pamela Anderson's chic banged bob

Whether you currently have the same haircut as Pamela, or you've been toying with the idea of switching your hair up for the warmer months, her banged bob serves as the perfect styling inspiration - and there are a few staple buys you need to recreate it.

