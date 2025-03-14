The Tinkerbell pixie is 2025's take on the classic crop - and it's perfect for fine hair

Offering the cropped length and look of a classic pixie cut but with a flattering softness and enhanced volume, the Tinkerbell pixie is tipped to be a coveted style this spring.

While several long hairstyles and chic fringes are present among the 2025 hair trends, this year, like last, is set to continue the short hair theme. Instead of an endless parade of bobs, experts say we're in for a season of far shorter and more tailored cuts, with one, in particular, already proving popular for spring. Taking inspiration from a certain fictional character's hairdo, the Tinkerbell Pixie, which, as the name suggests, is an iteration of the classic crop, can be spied on and off the red carpet.

It's being described as the natural progression from the jaw-grazing styles we saw in 2024 (take the soft bell-bottom bob, for instance), but despite its namesake, this cut offers far more volume and versatility than your average pixie style. The look, like that of the Dolce Vita crop, is bold but soft, and according to 'The Hairvoyant' aka Tom Smith, it's the short style to embrace for spring...

What is the Tinkerbell Pixie haircut?

Following months of short bobs and celebrities debuting ultra-dramatic trims - like Renée Zellweger's pixie cut - it was only a matter of time before this style of pixie crop took centre stage. Having coined the trend, Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo describes it as being on the longer side of a pixie hairstyle, noting that it, "incorporates a subtle asymmetry and a side parting, making it a flattering choice for many thanks to the softening of the face," provided by the longer hair at the front.

This look is a great option for those who want to go short or commit to a dramatic hair change, without it being too harsh or structured. As Smith notes, "This is a very feminine shorter shape and so is a great choice for those wanting shorter hair but keen to retain softness."

How to decide if the Tinkerbell Pixie is for you

If you're not sure whether you're ready to make the short hair leap or if it will suit your hair type, Smith has shared a few pearls of wisdom:

Consider your hair type: "When going shorter, it’s important to consider your hair type. If you have texture to your hair, determine whether you feel previously it has become curlier or stronger textured when shorter or when longer."

Smith adds that it's also a good idea to give yourself plenty of time when styling your new look, as it will take a while to get to know how to manage it. Schedule a consultation: Cutting your hair short can be a big decision, so Smith recommends "scheduling a dedicated consultation ahead of your appointment to go through all the details with your hairstylist of choice. Thanks to the soft femininity that the Tinkerbell pixie offers, it can be adjusted to suit many face shapes, although if you’re used to long hair, short hair can feel exposing."

The suitability of the Tinkerbell Pixie

As for what hair types this cut will best complement, Smith says: "Straight to wavy, and fine to medium hair textures will find this [look] easy to achieve when leaving the cut in the hands of an experienced hairstylist." The Tinkerbell pixie is also a great choice for finer hair, as the asymmetrical look can make your strands appear thicker and fuller.

For curlier and tighter textures, as well as those with very thick hair, Smith says you will "need to blow-dry the hair smooth or have a silk press to retain the head-hugging silhouette. "In the case of very curly hair, "Smith adds, "this style needs a very bespoke haircut to manage the silhouette. It will also require more styling daily to keep the hair smooth."



With a statement cut like this, it's also important to consider how it will work with your face shape: "those with smaller foreheads or wider lower faces may find this style less flattering, while those with long or narrow faces Can create the illusion of width around the cheekbones by tucking one side behind the ear."

Styling the Tinkerbell Pixie

When styling, "A deep side parting works really well with this shape and the hair styled slim and smooth or just slightly wavy," comments Smith, "I like the look of the shorter side tucked behind one ear to exaggerate the soft asymmetry."

Smith also recommends texture and volume powders to achieve bounce as well as a soft, tousled look. Texturising sprays and mists, like Color Wow's Style on Steriods, are also great options. For those with natural texture, a smoothing blow-dry cream will help smooth and add definition.

As for maintenance, short hair does require more upkeep than longer styles. Smith says the Tinkerbell "will require haircuts every 6 to 8 weeks to maintain the silhouette."

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 For an effortlessly done but 'undone' texture, Hair By Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Mist is the perfect addition to your styling routine. Not only does it add tousle and grip to your strands, but it also infuses them with a gorgeous botanical scent - crafted by perfumer Lyn Harris. amika Supernova Moisture and Shine Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £26 Featuring a blend of the brand's signature sea buckhorn (which blends vitamin C, vitamin A and the fatty acid omega -7), this cream works to smooth and hydrate your strands - as well as protect them from heat when styling. It is suitable for all hair types - from straight to coily - and even boasts a lovely scent of vanilla, spicy sweet clover and fresh citrus. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray View at Look Fantastic $24 at Target $25.20 at Amazon RRP: £27 For those seeking to banish flyaways and achieve a very smooth and shiny Tinkerbell Pixie hairstyle, Color Wow's Dream Coat shields your hair from humidity and moisture. It boasts heat-activated polymer technology to deliver a sleek and glossy finish that lasts for up to three to four shampoos. It also features built-in heat protection to shield your strands from damage and is suitable for all hair types.

Depending on your style preferences, you may also want to invest in one of the best straighteners - for a sleek and smooth look - or one of the best curlers for short hair, for more of a textured and tousled look.

6 celebrity Tinkerbell Pixie hairstyles to consider

If you're tempted by this flattering crop, here are six celebrity-approved styles to consider...

1. Gabrielle Union's voluminous Tinkerbell Pixie

Gabrielle Union's pixie cut is the perfect example of this asymmetrical look. As we can see, having longer strands at the front really helps to frame the face and add body to the rest of the look. Union's side-parting also affords a very chic finish and, again, adds volume and gives that signature 'Tinkerbell' shape.

2. Glenn Close's soft Tinkerbell cut

For a softer option, you can follow Glenn Close's lead with this tousled look. The style still features that side-parting, but the asymmetry is less dramatic around the sides and back.

3. Viola Davis' tailored Pixie cut

For more of a sleek pixie look, we love Viola Davis' sculptural style. Instead of a prominent side parting, Davis is wearing her longer front strands forward, and they've been carefully styled to give a piece-y fringe effect, which is also very on-trend right now. Her cut still features a shorter at the back, longer on the top finish, to give that distinctive pixie style.

4. Michelle Williams' sleek Tinkerbell Pixie

If your hair is quite short, you can still achieve the overall Tinkerbell shape by asking your hairdresser to leave some length around your face and forehead whilst shortening the rest. By adding a deep side part, you can then better showcase that asymmetrical look. It will look more subtle than the bouncy looks above, but still fulfil the assignment - plus it will continue to grow out into the desired shape.

5. Greta Gerwig's tousled Pixie cut

We love how Greta Gerwig's hairstyle combines elements of last year's Dolce Vita cut (namely the swept-over styling) with the shape of the Tinkerbell Pixie. It feels very effortless and chic, whilst the length at the front offers more versatility than your classic, ultra-short pixie.

6. Emma Stone's ultra short Tinkerbell Pixie

Speaking of an ultra-short pixie cut, Emma Stone debuted this dramatic and very chic look in January. This side-parting and slight fringe are perfect for those wanting a statement iteration of the Tinkerbell. This is also a good option if you are keen to try the look, but your hair is currently too short to achieve the volume of Gabrielle Union's, let's say.