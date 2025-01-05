This cult 90s bob is making a comeback for 2025 - and it still looks so fresh

Championing a chic and flattering appearance, this nostalgic 90s bob is trending again for 2025 - and it's the perfect option for those seeking a fresh look for the new year...

Just one glance back at the list of 2024 hair trends proves that last year was the year of the bob. We welcomed a plethora of bob cuts, with the layered bob and the soft bell-bottom bob both popular choices, and there's no sign of the shorter hair trend slowing down anytime soon.

Looking to 2025, we've already been introduced to a new bob, a chic short cut paired alongside a full fringe. Reminiscent of the 90s, the 'banged bob' is back and in full swing, so naturally we're taking notes ahead of our upcoming salon appointments.

What is the 'banged bob' trend?

January's newest hair trend has been dubbed the 'Banged Bob'. So what exactly is this trending cut? Cos Sakkas, Global Creative Director of TONI&GUY and three-time winner of British Hairdresser of the Year, says: "A banged bob - particularly if it’s a blunt bob - can have a chic and timeless vibe; it features a straight-across, even cut at the ends, typically with no layers or tapering."

Tom Smith, International artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, describes the cut as: "A face-framing and iconic-looking bob - traditionally called a box bob."

Essentially, the clue is in its name with this cut, it's a bob paired alongside a full feathered fringe - think Mia from Pulp Fiction. Perfect for those channelling 'new year, fresh look', Smith describes the cut as: "the ultimate ‘hair as an accessory" style, which makes the wearer look well put together."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Steve Granitz / Variety)

However, there are lots of variations of the trend, meaning you can adapt the cut to suit your personal preferences. Some people have been opting for more of a midi bob while others have chosen an ultra-short, cheekbone grazing cut - reminiscent of the laser cut bob trend of this year. Sakkas hails the cut's versatility, he says: "It can be worn at various lengths, from micro (above the chin) to collarbone, and is recognised for its sharp appearance."

Banged bob styling staples

Whether you're rocking the cut already, or have an appointment with your hairdresser booked in the diary, make sure to stock up on banged bob styling essentials for salon-worthy locks...

Who should get a 'Banged Bob'?

If you're someone who's wondering whether they should book an appointment with their hairdresser to get this cut, Smith advises: "Great for those with long or heart-shaped faces, the banged bob will flatter a wider or larger forehead and help balance a longer face." As for who should avoid the cut, the hairstylist recommends: "Avoid if you have a very square jaw or if you feel your face is round."

For those struggling with thin, fine or lifeless hair, Sakkas recommends: "A banged bob is ideal for those with fine hair to create a fuller look." It's also wise to consider your hair type, Sakkas also advises: "While bobs generally work well with straight or wavy hair, they may require more maintenance for those with curly or coarse hair."

How to ask for a 'Banged Bob'

When it comes to getting a bob cut, knowing what to ask for is key. The first thing you want to consider is the length of the bob, Smith advises: "Anywhere from jaw length to collarbone length can work and then the length of the bang."

It's also wise to decide upon the shape and angle of the bangs before your appointment to choose a cut that suits your desires, Sakkas advises: "If you’re worried about it looking too harsh, your hairdresser can take a little weight out of the ends of a blunt bob and add a choppy texture to keep things softer."

"If you want a softer look, go for something longer, choppier and sweeping," Smith agrees, but for those wanting more of a statement cut, he suggests: "a straight and blunt fringe with perfect corners at the brow bone area."

6 celebrities with the cult 90s bob cut

Want to see the celeb-loved haircut trend live and in action? We've scoured the web to find six celebrities who have worn the chic banged bob trend - giving you all the inspiration you need to recreate the cut...

1. Rose Byrne's ombré banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Variety / Contributor)

Opting for a subtle ombré can be a great way to add dimension to your bob, just like actress Rose Byrne, who pairs her rich chocolate brunette locks with a soft caramel hue.

2. Kerry Washington's wavy banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Staff)

Kerry Washington proves that opting for a beachy wave is a great way to add texture, body and bounce to your bob.

3. Helen Mirren's icy blonde banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt / Staff)

Calling all blondes, Helen Mirren's icy blonde bob serves as stellar hair inspiration for those looking to brave a shorter cut. The tips of the actor's hair have been flicked inwards, grazing the chin and perfectly framing the face.

4. Viola Davis' laser cut banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Granitz / Contributor)

Viola Davis gives us a supreme lesson in pairing a sleek straight laser cut bob with a full fringe. You can achieve the look yourself with one of the best hair straighteners and a hair gloss, such as Color Wow's Pop + Lock Glossing Serum.

5. Davina McCall's V fringe banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein / Contributor)

For those unsure about braving a full fringe, why not take notes from Davina McCall who has opted for these V-cut curtain bangs? This is a softer approach to a typical block fringe, that's set to frame and enhance your face shape

6. Claudia Winkleman's long banged bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Contributor)

If you're toying with the idea of parting ways with your locks, Claudia Winkleman's lob (long bob) is a great example of adopting the trend to suit your personal preferences and desires. This cut also gives you more scope to create an array of hairstyles, from bouncy curls to sleek and straight.