This perfect, versatile bob is at the top of our autumn mood board
Volumising fine strands and removing weight from thicker hair, the layered bob is the gift that keeps on giving...
2024 has been the year of the short hairstyle, and as we head into autumn, there's yet another, timeless trim gaining traction - and it might just be the most versatile of them all. Enter, the layered bob...
It's been a tough few months for those of us trying to maintain longer lengths, what with the 2024 hair trends offering an endless supply of short and chic bob hairstyles. We've had everything from the elegant French bob to the modern Bell-bottom look to resist - and now, there's another effortless trim vying for our attention. While by no means a new and groundbreaking cut, layered bobs are once again proving popular, thanks to their bouncy look and the ease with which they can be tailored to suit your hair thickness.
A layered chop is also a less-dramatic option for those who are new to short styles. In case you're already tempted, we've quizzed the pros on why adding a few chunky or feathered layers could benefit your hair and facial structure - plus how to style them....
Why layered bobs are the easy solution for flat and shapeless 'dos
Before we dive into the many ways a layered bob can be styled and adapted to suit your preferences, let us first discuss what layers do. Celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, explains that they, "remove weight from the cut, creating a sleeker silhouette," whilst for curly and wavy hair, they can add further shape and movement. That said, with curly hair, "less is more with layers, so it’s best to personalise the haircut by cutting it dry to see how the curls will fall."
Along with removing weight from thicker hair types, layers can also give the appearance of thickness and volume to fine hair - helped along with a routine using the best shampoos for fine hair, of course.
Who should get a layered bob?
If you're considering a layered bob look but are unsure if it will suit your hair and face, James has shared some expertise:
- Oval face shapes: James says oval faces, "benefit from the width and body that layers can add."
- Square faces: "Internal layers around the face can soften the angles."
- Heart-shaped faces: A heart-like structure can, "benefit from lower layers that fall below the jawline, adding volume where it’s needed most," notes James.
As for adding layers to thin hair, James explains that they can offer more root lift and body but warns that "if over-layered, the ends can look too thin.
"For thick hair, layers are excellent for removing bulk and making the hair more manageable. Avoid blunt layers as they can make thick hair look clumpy and harder to style."
How to style a layered bob
RRP: £21.50
For added volume and bounce, begin your styling routine with this root spray. It's lightweight and adds quick hold and volume, without any crunchiness.
RRP: £239
Touted as one of the best straighteners on the market, James recommends this for creating a sleek and smooth look, while its rounded plates will help to add subtle waves to your layered bob - or stylish flicks.
If you're looking for guidance on how to style your layered bob, James has outlined a number of options:
- For fine hair needing body: "Dry the roots and use a body-building product like Color Wow Raise the Roots."
- For thick or highly textured hair that you want to smooth: "Start with soaking wet hair, apply a good heat protector like Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother and smoothing product, and blow-dry thoroughly."
- For added volume: James recommends using velcro rollers, (like these Kitsch rollers, at Look Fantastic). We would also suggest one of the best hair dryer brushes, for easy lift and smoothing.
- To reduce volume and add smoothness: "Finish with a quality straightening iron like the GHD Platinum+ Styler, which is set to the optimal temperature of 185°C, reducing bulk, adding smoothness, and providing long-lasting shine."
How to request a layered bob?
A layered bob, unlike specific trends such as the Hydro bob, is more of a blanket term for textured trims that feature a range of feathered lengths and face-framing pieces, as opposed to a blunt cut. So, if you're heading to the hairdresser, it might be helpful to take a reference picture with you and discuss how best to tailor the style to suit you.
Indeed, this is something James advises, as well as asking your stylist, "to adjust the layers—whether they need to be longer or shorter—based on your face shape."
James also adds to: "Discuss your natural hair texture and styling routine to ensure the cut suits your lifestyle," as well as asking for some product recommendations - to achieve your desired finish.
4 celebrity layered bob looks to inspire
Speaking of reference images, we've also rounded up some celebrity-approved options to show your stylist...
1. Penélope Cruz's voluminous layered bob
For lovers of voluminous, blown-out hair, Penélope Cruz's bob is the perfect example of how layers can add drama and bounce to your hair - more so if you weave in some highlights through your strands.
2. Jennifer Aniston's long layered bob
Debuting her modern take on the iconic 'Rachel cut', Jennifer Aniston's layered lob (long bob) is the perfect inspiration if you're currently between lengths or want to frame your face.
3. Cate Blanchett's tousled layered bob
Even with minimal styling, a few well-placed layers can afford a very chic and effortless look, as Cate Blanchett's shoulder-length trim proves.
4. Halle Berry's curly layered bob
For a subtle take on the look, Halle Berry's short curly bob, complete with some face-framing strands, is the perfect option for adding extra interest and movement around your cheeks and jaw-line.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
