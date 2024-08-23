This perfect, versatile bob is at the top of our autumn mood board

2024 has been the year of the short hairstyle, and as we head into autumn, there's yet another, timeless trim gaining traction - and it might just be the most versatile of them all. Enter, the layered bob...

It's been a tough few months for those of us trying to maintain longer lengths, what with the 2024 hair trends offering an endless supply of short and chic bob hairstyles. We've had everything from the elegant French bob to the modern Bell-bottom look to resist - and now, there's another effortless trim vying for our attention. While by no means a new and groundbreaking cut, layered bobs are once again proving popular, thanks to their bouncy look and the ease with which they can be tailored to suit your hair thickness.

A layered chop is also a less-dramatic option for those who are new to short styles. In case you're already tempted, we've quizzed the pros on why adding a few chunky or feathered layers could benefit your hair and facial structure - plus how to style them....

Why layered bobs are the easy solution for flat and shapeless 'dos

Before we dive into the many ways a layered bob can be styled and adapted to suit your preferences, let us first discuss what layers do. Celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, explains that they, "remove weight from the cut, creating a sleeker silhouette," whilst for curly and wavy hair, they can add further shape and movement. That said, with curly hair, "less is more with layers, so it’s best to personalise the haircut by cutting it dry to see how the curls will fall."

Along with removing weight from thicker hair types, layers can also give the appearance of thickness and volume to fine hair - helped along with a routine using the best shampoos for fine hair, of course.

Who should get a layered bob?

If you're considering a layered bob look but are unsure if it will suit your hair and face, James has shared some expertise:

Oval face shapes: James says oval faces, "benefit from the width and body that layers can add."

Square faces: "Internal layers around the face can soften the angles."

Heart-shaped faces: A heart-like structure can, "benefit from lower layers that fall below the jawline, adding volume where it's needed most," notes James.

As for adding layers to thin hair, James explains that they can offer more root lift and body but warns that "if over-layered, the ends can look too thin.

"For thick hair, layers are excellent for removing bulk and making the hair more manageable. Avoid blunt layers as they can make thick hair look clumpy and harder to style."

How to style a layered bob

Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21.50 For added volume and bounce, begin your styling routine with this root spray. It's lightweight and adds quick hold and volume, without any crunchiness. ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners View at Look Fantastic RRP: £239 Touted as one of the best straighteners on the market, James recommends this for creating a sleek and smooth look, while its rounded plates will help to add subtle waves to your layered bob - or stylish flicks. Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Aveda Smoother View at Look Fantastic RRP: £30 To smooth flyaways and achieve a sleek layered bob, add the this to your haircare routine. It's formulated with 92% naturally derived ingredients to promote sleek and shinier strands.

If you're looking for guidance on how to style your layered bob, James has outlined a number of options:

For fine hair needing body: "Dry the roots and use a body-building product like Color Wow Raise the Roots."

For thick or highly textured hair that you want to smooth: "Start with soaking wet hair, apply a good heat protector like Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother and smoothing product, and blow-dry thoroughly."

For added volume: James recommends using velcro rollers, (like these Kitsch rollers, at Look Fantastic). We would also suggest one of the best hair dryer brushes, for easy lift and smoothing.

To reduce volume and add smoothness: "Finish with a quality straightening iron like the GHD Platinum+ Styler, which is set to the optimal temperature of 185°C, reducing bulk, adding smoothness, and providing long-lasting shine."

How to request a layered bob?

A layered bob, unlike specific trends such as the Hydro bob, is more of a blanket term for textured trims that feature a range of feathered lengths and face-framing pieces, as opposed to a blunt cut. So, if you're heading to the hairdresser, it might be helpful to take a reference picture with you and discuss how best to tailor the style to suit you.

Indeed, this is something James advises, as well as asking your stylist, "to adjust the layers—whether they need to be longer or shorter—based on your face shape."

James also adds to: "Discuss your natural hair texture and styling routine to ensure the cut suits your lifestyle," as well as asking for some product recommendations - to achieve your desired finish.

4 celebrity layered bob looks to inspire

Speaking of reference images, we've also rounded up some celebrity-approved options to show your stylist...

1. Penélope Cruz's voluminous layered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

For lovers of voluminous, blown-out hair, Penélope Cruz's bob is the perfect example of how layers can add drama and bounce to your hair - more so if you weave in some highlights through your strands.

2. Jennifer Aniston's long layered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Debuting her modern take on the iconic 'Rachel cut', Jennifer Aniston's layered lob (long bob) is the perfect inspiration if you're currently between lengths or want to frame your face.

3. Cate Blanchett's tousled layered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai)

Even with minimal styling, a few well-placed layers can afford a very chic and effortless look, as Cate Blanchett's shoulder-length trim proves.

4. Halle Berry's curly layered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

For a subtle take on the look, Halle Berry's short curly bob, complete with some face-framing strands, is the perfect option for adding extra interest and movement around your cheeks and jaw-line.