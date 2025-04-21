Helen Mirren's simple trick to making berry-red lipstick far less intimidating is so clever - and it's perfect for spring
When in doubt, do as Helen Mirren does and steer clear of matte formulas...
Though red lipstick is considered a timeless makeup look, this year wearing a swipe of bright red across one's lips is proving especially popular - and Helen Mirren's glossy take might just make approaching the chic shade that much easier.
It's widely acknowledged that even the best long-lasting lipstick, particularly the best red lipsticks, can be somewhat daunting and limiting to wear. After all, if you go bold with your lips, it's often best to par down your eye makeup - and even in some cases, your outfit too. That said, when done well, a red lip never fails to look sophisticated. Plus, there are a few ways to make it feel less intimidating, one of which Helen Mirren debuted this month. Instead of a matte or satin finish, we spotted the actor wearing a glossy berry-red formula, the effect of which was just as chic as any matte red look but in our opinion, far more versatile.
So, if you're keen to embrace a signature red lip this season, here's why you might want to follow Mirren's lead and add some gloss...
Helen Mirren's spring twist on a classic berry-red lip
Becoming the human embodiment of a luxe Cartier ring box, the actor stepped out in a long, red velvet dress and matching hairband for the 'CARTIER' VIP Private View at The V&A on April 9th. She accessorized the look with a chic pearl necklace and a glowy makeup look, complete with a shiny berry-red lip - to match her coordinating attire.
We have, of course, seen Mirren sport more of a matte red lip before but there was just something about this particular iteration that felt both glamourous and approachable - even for those of us who avoid the shade.
So, perhaps the key to wearing any bright shade, be it a blue-toned red or more of a raspberry hue, is opting for a formula with a comfortable and forgiving shine. By forgiving we mean that unlike a matte formula, which has an annoying tendency to cling to every crack and dry patch, one of the best tinted lip balms or glossy lipstick hybrids will make your lips look shiny and hydrated - whilst also delivering a chic swipe of colour. This sort of glossy formula is far easier to apply and follows the theme we often see in the spring and summer months of more lightweight and low-maintenance makeup alternatives.
The only potential drawback is longevity. You may find that your glossy lipstick needs to be reapplied more, but that is a small pay for a nourishing and gleaming pout. You can also layer your chosen gloss over one of the best lip liners, to boost its staying power - or to offer your lips some tint if your glossy top coat does begin to disappear. Speaking of which, we have three such lipsticks in mind that will help you replicate Mirren's look perfectly.
Recreate Helen Mirren's glossy red lip
Close match
RRP: £9.99
As we can see, Helen Mirren's lipstick is more of raspberry red and this hue from L'Oréal offers a similar bright, berry hue. The formula is lightweight and buttery, delivering a glorious shine as well as a pop of impactful tint.
Writer's pick
RRP: £36
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson has dubbed Hourglass' Phantom Glossy Balm one of the only bold lipsticks she can wear with confidence, thanks to its buildable tint, non-sticky feel, and gorgeous lip gloss-like shine.
Bold red
RRP: £23
If you're keen to wear a brighter, more true red, opt for Fenty's Gloss Bomb in The MVP. It's hydrating and comfortable, with a buildable formula and high-shine finish.
When applying any bold lip colour, be it matte or glossy, we would suggest first using a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub), before applying a nourishing lip balm to buff away dry skin and prep your lips. Do these steps a while before applying your red shade. The beauty of a gloss or hybrid lipstick though, is that even if you forgo these steps, the formula will keep your lips looking and feeling hydrated - but like with applying skincare before makeup, prep is key.
For a more lasting look, apply a complementing lip liner to the edges of your lips - or all over, depending on your preference - before adding your glossy red shade overtop. We would then recommend carrying your shiny lipstick in your handbag, in case you need to reapply on-the-go.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
We've found the two styling tools behind Cat Deeley's effortless television-ready curled hair
