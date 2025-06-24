We didn't expect Julianne Moore's signature scent to be this under-the-radar, affordable buy

Looking for a new fragrance? Julianne Moore's perfume pick is an affordable option for year-round wear, and it is currently 20% off.

Finding your signature scent is by no means an easy task, especially with such a huge assortment of best perfumes for women to choose from. So, we'll always listen to any fragrance recommendations from A-listers - although celebrities' favourite perfumes typically require a hefty investment.

So, when we caught wind of Julianne Moore's unusual go-to fragrance, which also boasts an affordable price tag, we just knew we had to share. Its floral, musky and sensual notes make a great option for those seeking a versatile, long-lasting perfume to add to their fragrance collection.

The under-the-radar scent Julianne Moore swears by

It might just be us (we're a fragrance fanatic beauty team), but we're always curious as to what certain A-listers smell like. From Amal Clooney's hair fragrance to Kate Moss' summer perfume, we've made it our mission to scout out the exact buys that have Hollywood's stamp of approval - and Julianne Moore is the latest well-known name to make the list.

Julianne's signature scent Kiehl's Musk Eau De Toilette 50ml View at Selfridges $50 at Nordstrom $50 at Macy's RRP: £53 for 50ml This soft, unisex scent takes you on a sensual journey. The perfume boasts opening citrus notes of bergamot nectar and orange blossom, then transitions into floral notes of rose, lily, ylang-ylang and neroli, before drying down to reveal tonka nut, white patchouli and musk.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress let us in on her beauty and wellness secrets, including some of her favourite products. Moore noted Biore's UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ as the sunscreen she typically reaches for daily, as well as hailing her favourite red lipstick from the Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick range, saying: “It’s malient, it's long-wearing, and it's really pretty.”

However, when quizzed on her signature scent, Moore kept it short and sweet with a definitive answer. Revealing the fragrance in question, she replied: "Ooo, Kiehl’s Musk Spray."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer)

Inspired by an iconic Kiehl's oil fragrance that is believed to have been created over a century ago, this unisex perfume has a slight masculine edge to it, thanks to its notes of musk.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If your fragrance arsenal already makes home to an array of musky perfumes, this comforting and charming scent might just be for you. However, its vibrantly citrus opening notes also make it a great candidate for those who prefer fresh perfumes, too.