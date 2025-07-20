How to grow roses – experts share advice for beautiful, healthy blooms

Learning how to grow roses properly is easier than you might think, and super rewarding, too. While they can be a bit of an investment, their beautiful blooms are some of the best, and with the right care, they can grace your garden for many years.

Roses are cottage garden classics, bringing a dose of whimsical romance to summer borders and pots. They also make gorgeous flowers for cutting, perfuming corners of the home with their sweet, unmistakable scent.

Caring for roses does require a bit of know-how, but once equipped with the basics, even beginner gardeners can have success. Below, you'll find lots of expert tips to help you establish them in your garden, including advice on planting, watering, container growing and keeping your roses flowering for longer.

How to grow roses for a fabulous floral display

Despite their beauty, roses have prickly thorns (some more than others). So, it's definitely worth investing in a good pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands when caring for them. Try the thorn-resistant gloves from Sarah Raven, which are machine-washable.

Choosing a type of rose to grow

The "Blanc Double de Coubert" rose (Image credit: joan gravell / Alamy Stock Photo)

There are hundreds of species of roses, meaning there's one to suit every space and style. Luke Newnes, new-build gardening specialist from Hillarys, says, "If you’re new to roses, I always suggest starting with varieties that are known for being tough and low-maintenance. Shrub roses like the ‘Knock Out’ series are brilliant – they flower for months, shrug off most diseases, and don’t need much fussing over.

"If you’re after something a bit more traditional, the English roses bred by David Austin combine gorgeous old-fashioned blooms with modern resilience," Luke continues. "And if you’re short on space, miniature or patio roses are a lovely choice for pots or small gardens."

Gardening expert Sarah Raven also recommends "Mutabilis", saying that everyone should have one in their garden due to its early flowering time and ever-changing colour palette, with flowers that open pink before fading to an apricot hue.

You could also consider a ground cover rose. Rosebie Morton, founder of The Real Flower Company, says these are often overlooked but are wonderfully easy to grow. "Rugosa roses are another great species to choose due to their health and tolerance of poor soil," she continues. She particularly recommends "Blanc Double de Coubert" (which is seasonally available to buy from Crocus), highlighting its heavily scented pure white flowers, which are followed by plump orange hips.

Top tip: One of the best things about roses is their fragrant flowers. However, this fragrance can vary, and some varieties are significantly more scented than others – something to consider when choosing which type to plant.

Where and how to plant roses

Most roses will need a spot with plenty of sun (Image credit: Maryviolet / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Take the time to find a spot in your garden where your new rose will thrive. Charles Carr, head of nurseries at Hillier, says they love sunlight ("although a few varieties will tolerate shade"), so recommends planting them in an open spot.

Ensure there’s plenty of room between them, he adds – that way, they won’t compete for moisture and sunshine. Luke also says to avoid planting where roses have struggled before, explaining that old diseases can linger in the soil.

Proper planting is key to learning how to grow roses successfully – Rosebie says they need a really good start. She recommends digging a large hole, which is at least one and a half times as big as the rose’s container or the bare-rooted rose. Then, incorporate a good amount of compost or well-rotted manure and a handful of slow-release fertiliser, she says.

"Make sure the rose has been well-soaked before planting, and when planting, ensure that the union (i.e., the lumpy part of the rose) is approximately one to two inches below the soil," Rosebie continues. "Firm the rose in and spread a mulch around the rose to suppress weeds and maintain moisture."

When to plant roses

You can plant bare-root or pot-grown roses (Image credit: nukopic / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Roses can be bought online or from garden centres as dormant bare roots. These are available to plant from November to March, says Rosebie. She notes how they're a cheaper option, so ideal if planting several.

You can also buy roses in pots. According to Rosebie, these can be planted at any time of the year, but will need regular watering if planted in the summer months. Also, bear in mind that it's best to avoid planting in frozen or waterlogged soil.

How to water and fertilise roses

Keep your roses well fed and watered to help them thrive (Image credit: Martina Cross / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

Charles says your watering schedule will very much depend on the type of rose you choose – "but generally we recommend watering established roses at least once per week throughout the summer, and watering newly-planted roses much more often – around every other day."

He underlines the importance of watering responsibly. It's best to do it during the cooler times of the day, ensuring the water goes to the base of the plant to avoid wastage. He also recommends harvesting rainwater in a water butt to ensure you have enough water to last, particularly in the event of a hosepipe ban. These make a great outdoor addition for a more sustainable garden.

Feeding your roses will also help them thrive. Luke suggests doing this in spring, and again after the first flush of flowers. You can use a dedicated rose feed, or Charles recommends using a fertiliser such as Phostrogen Organic All Purpose Liquid Plant Food (available at Hillier), which will provide essential nutrients.

Other maintenance tips for roses

Deadhead spent blooms with a clean and sharp pair of secateurs (Image credit: Coolpicture / Moment / Getty Images)

There are a few other maintenance tasks you can do to keep your roses at their best, such as giving them a prune at the right time. Sarah recommends doing this in January or February, although she notes that rambling roses are an exception – they mostly take care of themselves but can also be pruned straight after flowering.

"Once they start to flower, keep deadheading down to a true fresh pair of leaves to encourage new growth," says Rosebie. Keep an eye on the weather, though, as Sarah says to avoid deadheading during droughts and heatwaves.

A good pair of secateurs is essential for both tasks above: these ones from Spear & Jackson at Amazon are well-rated.

Watching out for garden pests is also a must. "Whitefly, aphids, red spider mites and psyllids can all cause significant danger," warns Charles, "so protect plants with a product such as Ecofective Rose Defender [available at Hillier], keeping your beautiful blooms looking healthy and strong."

FAQs

What are some top tips for growing roses in containers?

Looking for new container plants for your patio? Roses could be the perfect solution. "Lots of people don’t realise how well roses can do in containers," says Luke. "Look for compact varieties like patio or miniature roses, or even some floribundas." Rosebie says the "Margaret Merril" rose is an ideal choice for a pot, with exquisite scent. "'Duchess of Cornwall' and 'Claire Marshall' will also thrive in containers," she adds.

"Choose a big pot (at least 40cm deep and wide) with drainage holes, and use a rich, peat-free compost," Luke advises. "Roses in pots dry out faster, so keep an eye on watering, especially in summer. A slow-release rose feed in spring, plus a liquid feed every couple of weeks, will keep them blooming beautifully. If you can, lift pots up in winter or wrap them if it gets really frosty, just to protect the roots."

Choose compact varieties for containers (Image credit: Veena Nair / Moment / Getty Images)

How do you care for roses in the winter?

"Roses are tougher than many people think, but a bit of winter care goes a long way," says Luke. "I like to mulch around the base with compost or well-rotted manure to protect the roots and feed the plant.

"Cut back any long, whippy stems so they don’t get rocked by the wind," he adds.

With all the advice above, you'll hopefully feel more confident about how to grow roses and be able to keep them happy and healthy in your garden. You may even decide to propagate your roses once they've settled in, to grow more of these beautiful plants. Just ensure your varieties aren't protected by Plant Breeders’ Rights before you do so.