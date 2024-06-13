5 easy ways to keep your roses blooming all summer – using Epson Salts and old newspaper

Roses are a garden beauty to behold when they bloom, but how can you ensure they flower for longer? According to experts, the secret to enhancing the flowers and keeping them thriving for longer lies in several handy gardening hacks you might not have heard of.

From knowing how to prune roses with maximum efficiency to using secret household ingredients to enhance the soil, there are several easy ways to keep your roses flowering for as long as possible this summer.

Follow these top tips and clever hacks to ensure your cottage garden blooms last longer this year.

How to keep your roses flowering for longer

"Roses are the stars of the garden, and with a bit of care, they can thrive all summer," says Elise Harlock, brand manager and flower expert at Prestige Flowers.

1. Control pests with dish soap

Stay on top of common pests to ensure your blooms are well-preserved all summer long. Elise's savvy hack suggests using a harmless household essential to get the job done.

"Roses are susceptible to pests like aphids and spider mites, which can diminish their beauty," explains Elise. "A quick and easy solution is to mix a few drops of washing up liquid in a spray bottle filled with water."

"Spray this mixture directly on the affected areas once a week to keep pests at bay,' Elise advises. "It's a gentle yet effective method that won't harm your roses."

Could this also be the humane answer to get rid of tiny black flies in the house?

2. Sprinkle Epsom Salt for an extra boost

While there are specialised rose fertilisers to deliver the right nutrients Elise has a savvy alternative."Epsom salt is a fantastic, often overlooked tool for rose care," she explains. "It provides magnesium, which is essential for photosynthesis and overall plant health."

Explaining how to administer the right amount of salt solution she adds: "Dissolve a tablespoon of Epsom salt in a gallon of water and spray your roses monthly. This will enhance their colour and vitality."

3. Make mulch with a twist

Protecting the soil is a great way to ensure the roots are kept in the best shape possible and mulch is the easiest way to do this.

"Mulching helps retain soil moisture and suppress weeds," Elise explains. "But here’s a clever hack: use old newspapers."

"Lay a few layers around your roses and cover them with organic mulch like bark or compost. This not only helps the environment by recycling paper but also keeps your garden neat and tidy."

This sustainable gardening idea makes use of household waste while protecting your plants, much like using eggshells in your garden or using orange peel in your garden.

4. Proper pruning and deadheading

"Pruning is essential to keep your roses healthy and vigorous," says Elise. "Trim back dead or diseased wood and regularly deadhead spent flowers. This encourages new growth and extends the blooming season."

Knowing how to prune and deadhead roses properly is the key to success, and as per Monty Don's rose deadheading advice it's a job that should be done daily at this time of year.

When deadheading roses, as when deadheading peonies, he warns against merely pulling off the spent petals by hand, instead recommending using professional secateurs to cut the spent stem right back to the next leaf or bud below.

Mastering how to deadhead your plants most efficiently will ensure they flourish for the longest time possible during their flowering period. Taking the stem back that far will invite the possibility of a side shoot growing in its place, which in turn can carry more flowers.

5. Sufficient feeding and watering

"Roses are heavy feeders," Elise explains. "They need a consistent supply of nutrients to thrive." She recommends using a balanced fertiliser every four to six weeks.

"You can also use banana peels. They’re rich in potassium, which supports blooming. Just chop them up and bury them around the base of your rose bushes."

Proper hydration is equally crucial. "Ensure your roses receive deep watering once a week, especially during dry periods," she continues. "Using a soaker hose is a great way to deliver water directly to the roots without wasting a drop."

All these ideas feel like a gentle approach to gardening, supporting the latest garden trends that all welcome more eco-friendly alternatives to nurture our plots.

Speaking of which, remember that any garden waste resulting from pruning and deadheading is a valuable resource if you make compost at home.