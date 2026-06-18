What to plant in June: 5 seasonal favourites to fill your garden

June brings with it lots to do in the garden, and while many of your plants may be blooming already, there's still time to add more to your plot this month.

Whether you're cracking on with your June gardening jobs or are looking for ways to transform your garden on a budget, this month is the perfect time to add some new plants to your space.

There are many late summer flowers and vegetables you can start sowing and planting out now that will offer food as well as colour as we head into autumn. Our team of gardening experts have shared their recommendations on what you can still plant this month for impressive results.

What to plant in June: 5 seasonal additions

Looking for plants for autumn colour or to try your hand at vegetable gardening? It's not too late to expand your plant collection outside and add a little bit more life to your space.

1. Cosmos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As some of the best cutting flowers you can grow in your garden, cosmos are a great choice for florals. They're pretty hardy and will bloom all the way into autumn.

"If you started Cosmos off from seed indoors or in your greenhouse, then June is the perfect time to transplant them out into your garden, with the longer days, warmer temperatures and warmer soil all enabling these frost-tender half-hardy annuals the ideal conditions to quickly establish and continue to grow a strong root system which will support their vibrant blooms from mid-summer until autumn," starts Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"When finding the perfect spot for cosmos, look for somewhere they will be able to get full sun, so a bright south or west-facing location is usually best. The great thing with cosmos is that you don’t need to prepare the ground by digging in compost, as they don’t like overly rich soil and actually thrive in poor to moderate soil as long as it’s free-draining," she adds.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lucie does, however, warn against crowding your pots or bedding areas with too many cosmos. She recommends spacing them around 30cm apart to give them enough room to grow.

"Whilst cosmos are highly drought-tolerant once established, when first planted, ensure that you keep them well watered until they have settled in," she continues.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years of experience working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners.

2. Hebe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the fastest-growing shrubs you can add to your garden, hebe's are perfect if you're looking to add some dimension or privacy to your space.

"This shrub prefers a sunny or partially shaded area in the garden and needs free-draining soil. Since it needs regular watering in hot weather until it’s established, avoid using heavy soil that is prone to waterlogging," says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

It can be a good idea to check your soil type before planting species that are particularly vulnerable to intense soil conditions.

Gardening Express Hebe Franciscana Tricolour £5.99 at GardeningExpress

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and Founder Chris is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was young, he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

3. Carrots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrots are fantastic for succession planting, as you can sow their seeds from between April and August and still have a successful harvest from them.

"Carrot seeds can be sown in June in well-drained, moisture-retentive soil. You’ll want to place seedlings around 5cm apart so they have enough space to grow. If you’re growing carrots in a container, make sure it's deep enough for the carrots to grow. A pot that is around 30cm deep is usually ideal," says Chris.

If you've got a pot big enough, carrots can make pretty good patio container plants, just make sure they have plenty of room to grow.