Planting this one flower can keep your garden pest-free, according to a horticulture expert

It's time to throw out the pesticides because experts have found that planting one particular flower variety can help keep gardens pest-free. So instead of dousing your precious crops in chemicals, why not try this all-natural 'pot marigold' pest control alternative?

Watching your latest garden trends fall victim to nasty insects and pests is enough to break a gardener's heart. But when you're against chemical use and want to stick to sustainable gardening ideas, there are not many quick or effective solutions. Or so we thought.

According to gardening experts, pot marigolds, also known as calendulas, are the 'insurance policy' hero plant that can protect your other crops from pests while attracting helpful pollinators to your garden.

The pot marigold pest control solution all gardeners need to try

If you've recently started vegetable gardening for beginners or are curating the perfect flower patch, you'll probably be aware of the potential risks some pests can pose. And whilst you might not be completely into the rewilding trend, you may be less inclined to use chemical solutions.

That's where calendulas come to save the day, also commonly known as pot marigolds.

Gardening expert Benedict Vanheems, who shares his tips and tricks on YouTube @Growveg says, "Calendula flowers can help to protect our plants by attracting pest predators, the sort that munch on common soft-bodied pests like aphids."

Aphids are an extremely common pest and can also become an issue when caring for indoor plants. They severely damage plants by sucking juices from leaves and stems which will cause discolouration among other things.

"One study found that when calendula was grown with cabbages there were far fewer problems with not just aphids but caterpillars too," says Benedict. "So I would say it’s worth growing calendula among cabbage family crops like collards, cabbages, cauliflowers and broccoli."

He says calendulas should be considered an 'insurance policy' that guards against calamitous pest invasions by luring pests away and attracting their predators. These predators include ladybugs, lacewings, and hoverflies, all of which will make quick meals of pests.

Thanks to their ability to attract useful insects like bees, calendulas are also one of the best plants for pollinators.

"I always grow my calendulas among my vegetables and here’s why," Benedict explains, "Calendulas are real bug magnets, attracting pollinating insects like bees that will go on to boost pollination rates of fruiting and podding crops, everything from beans to tomatoes."

Speaking to the lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners, Jane Dobbs, she explains how it's not just aphids that calendula can deter.

She says, "Flowers of calendula release a scent that repels aphids, whiteflies, some types of beetles, mosquitoes and plant-parasitic nematodes. This plant can also repel other pests like cabbage moths, slugs, and spider mites, though it may not eliminate these pests. Even though calendula isn't as powerful as some chemical pest control solutions, it can be effective and eco-friendly."

Calendula are one of the flower seeds that need to be sown in April so you have time to plan where you want and need them to be. Jane recommends planting 1-2 plants per container, this will be sufficient for controlling pests on a few plants like tomatoes or herbs.

However, if you have a larger garden she advises, "Consider planting 6-10 calendula plants throughout the garden. Don't over-plant, marigolds grow quickly, so you can always add more plants if pests persist."

To ensure your calendulas are doing their best protection work, Jane highlights the importance of deadheading them.

"To keep your calendula effective, deadhead the flowers regularly. This promotes new blooms and maintains the flower's pest-repelling scent. Moreover, calendula grows quickly, so it is easy to maintain as a pest control plant," she says.