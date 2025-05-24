How to get rid of greenfly: 4 simple methods for a pest-free summer

Although summer is a joyful mix of warm evenings, sizzling BBQs, and time spent sunbathing in the garden, it also brings with it flies. And more specifically, greenflies.

In the same way, you'll start wondering why there are suddenly lots of tiny black flies in your home, greenflies tend to turn up out of nowhere in spring, swarming homes and gardens. They cling to clothes, can damage your indoor plants and are generally just a nuisance.

But what can you do with a pest problem that affects most of the country? Well, you can control the amount you come across in your home with a few of these recommended methods.

How to get rid of greenflies: 4 natural methods

It's hard to enjoy your outdoor living room when you're constantly being attacked by annoying greenflies. Whether they're landing on your clothes, in your hair, or, god forbid, in your food, it's never a fun experience.

Once the weather starts picking up, it can seem like there are more flies than ever, which is when you'll want to have some of these effective methods in your back pocket.

1. Embrace natural deterrents

Whether you're looking to get rid of rats from your garden or stop ants from entering your home, some natural deterrents are the most effective solution.

"Homemade deterrents can also be made using essential oils like peppermint, rosemary or cloves. Another simple option is a spray solution of washing-up liquid and water, which can help deter the flies, but not harm plants," explains Adam Juson, co-founder of commercial pest control company Merlin Environmental.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simply spray these around your garden and the windows and doors of your home to deter the flies from your space.

Scent diffuser The oil Hut Natural Fly Repellent Kitchen Reed Diffuser 400ml View at NOTH RRP: £44.95 | Deter the pests with this fragrant diffuser's purposeful blend of Eucalyptus, Thyme, Lemongrass and Lavender oils.

Adam Juson Social Links Navigation Pest control expert Adam has over a decade of experience in the pest control business and is the Co-Founder of commercial pest control company Merlin Environmental, who offer nationwide pest control services and treatments.

2. Encourage natural predators

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from sprays and oils, there is a more convenient way of keeping your garden fly-free and looking good, too.

"You can also encourage natural predators like ladybirds, hoverflies and lacewings into your space by planting flowers like marigold and calendula," suggests Adam.

Marigolds are fantastic companion plants as they offer protection from pests that don't like their unique scent. And they do all this whilst bringing a pop of colour to your garden.

Calendula seeds Calendula officinalis 'Indian Prince', 3 packets of seeds View at Sarah Raven RRP: £7.50 | If you're looking for a helping hand against pests, these stunning calendulas are just the thing. They not only help pollinate and protect your garden but also provide a vivid amber pop of colour.

3. Invest in insect mesh

One of the very best ways of keeping flies out of your house is to buy a physical fly screen for your doors, windows and any accessible vents.

"A fine insect mesh acts as a physical barrier, stopping greenflies from entering your home while allowing fresh air to flow freely," recommends Dan Hancock, managing director at Mesh Direct.

"As greenflies are particularly small, opt for an extra fine insect mesh to stop even these minuscule invaders from slipping through."

Mesh screen Zero In Window Fly Screen View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 | This affordable solution is not the most pleasant to look at, but it is effective; the fine mesh window screen prevents even the smallest flies from entering your home.

4. Maintain a clean environment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping your house clean is beneficial for many reasons, but one of them is that the cleaner your house is, the fewer pests will be drawn to it.

"Although greenflies are more attracted to plants than kitchens, it's still important to keep your home tidy," says Dan. "Avoid bringing infested plants indoors and check your garden regularly for early signs of greenfly colonies, especially on the undersides of leaves and tender new growth."

It's important to flood any outdoor plants you're bringing inside and prune any affected plants to properly prevent any spreading. That and sticking to your daily cleaning habits will keep the green flies at bay for a little longer.

FAQs

Why are there so many greenflies?

Luckily, greenflies, along with many other pests, are only around during the warmer months. However, some years there seems to be more around than usual.

"Greenflies are attracted to soft and new plant growth, especially in warm conditions. The rising temperatures we’re currently experiencing mean you might have seen more bugs around. Greenfly populations can also increase quickly as they rapidly reproduce and have few predators," explains Ryan.

So whilst you're sorting the garden out this summer, just be prepared to be covered in greenflies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the best way to get rid of greenflies?

If you want to enjoy your meadowscape garden in peace this spring and summer, then there are some things you can do to lower the greenfly population.

"Early detection and manual removal are the best methods. Regularly inspect plants and remove small infestations by hand or water blast them," advises Robert Collins, pest control expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

He adds, "For larger infestations, thoroughly spray affected plants with insecticidal soap or neem oil, ensuring contact with the aphids. Also, encourage natural predators as this is the most sustainable and long-term solution."

Robert Collins Social Links Navigation Pest control expert Robert has worked as a professional pest control officer for over 20 years and has represented MyJobQuote as a pest control expert for over 4 years. Robert continues to provide pest control services in various regions across the UK while also providing expert pest control advice on behalf of MyJobQuote.

Where do greenfly lay eggs?

"Greenfly typically don’t lay eggs in the traditional sense during the growing season," explains Robert. "Most aphid species reproduce asexually and will give birth to live young directly onto the underside of leaves or on tender stems."

During autumn, some greenfly species will lay small oval eggs on host plants for overwintering, which means it's a good idea to check your plants before winter and treat them with neem oil should you find these eggs. Neem oil will help stop the growth of the eggs and also deter any more flies from setting up shop on your indoor plants.

Tidying your garden and removing any dying plants or rotten organic matter will make a huge difference in keeping greenflies and other pests away. You might even need to put your homemade compost in a sealed bin, too, as the smells coming from it could attract even more flies.