Plant expert explains why you need to 'flood' your plants before bringing them inside this season
With the cold weather approaching you'll want to bring your plants back indoors, but not before they've been flooded
Autumn is officially here and with it a drop in temperature. So as we prepare our gardens for a long winter ahead, it's time to bring our temperature-sensitive potted plants indoors – but not before they've been flooded.
After finishing your essential September gardening jobs, it'll be time to take your more delicate potted perennials or migrating houseplants inside for shelter. Unlike some of the best winter bedding plants, these species won't survive too well in adverse winter weather conditions.
However, before you rehome plants inside, you might want to flood them with water first. One houseplant expert has shared how flooding your plants before they re-enter your home can save you from being overrun with unwanted creepy crawlies.
Garden hack: Plant flooding for an insect-free home
It's not just the cold and bad weather that we dread getting when winter comes around, it's also this time of year when we start asking how to get rid of spiders in our homes. Yes spider season is upon us and it's important to do whatever you can to prevent them entering your home in the first place.
Sharing the hack on her Instagram, Madi Gubler explains that in order to keep those pests outside you need to flood your potted plants and force any pests to vacate the pots.
She says, "If temperatures are starting to cool where you live, it’s time to bring those houseplants back inside!! BUT FIRST, grab the hose and flood your plants!"
A post shared by Happy Happy Houseplant🪴Mandi Gubler (@happyhappyhouseplant)
A photo posted by on
Fear not about your plant watering routine being messed up by this 'flooding' process, Madi says there's no cause for concern.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"I’m not talking about a little water out of the drainage hole, I’m talking Niagra Falls! As long as your planters have good drainage, you won’t need to worry about overwatering."
The flooding, she explains, lets any unwanted pest know that it's time to find a new home and escape quickly. This watering technique also flushes out the salts that build up over time in the soil, these make it harder for your plants to absorb water. So it's a win-win.
Once you've flooded your plants and are satisfied that no more insects are residing in or around the pots then you simply just need to leave them to air dry. After they've dried off you're safe to bring your plants in.
When the weather starts to change it's important to bring certain plant species either into your home or place them under shelter. Chris Bonnett, Gardening expert and the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk says, "Timing is key when it comes to moving your plants inside. Most tender plants start to suffer when the temperatures at night drop below ten degrees and by the time the first frosts hit, it might already be too late."
He says it's best to take tropical plants, tender perennials and houseplants indoors but again he stresses the importance of checking for pests before you do so.
This technique is also great if you're trying to get rid of little black flies in your home, fly eggs are often hidden on plant leaves and stems so flooding will wash them off too.
Chris is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was young he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.
To truly ensure your plants aren't doubling up as a bug hotel, we recommend treating them with neem oil regularly. This will put off any unwanted pests whilst ensuring your plant is healthy and chemical-free.
DD Organic Neem Oil: £12.49 at Amazon
If you want to make sure no pests are reaping the rewards of your green thumb apply this neem oil to the soil and stems for a great deterrent.
Knowing how to care for your indoor plants all year round is important, but it's especially so this time of year. Moving your plants inside after they've enjoyed a summer in the fresh air is a good place to start but keep up with your feeding and watering routines to keep them happy through winter.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
What is layered lighting and how can it transform your home from so-so to stunning?
Our expert-led guide is here to take you through all the steps required to give your home a stylish glow
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Kate Middleton's Berghaus boots are the trusty winter walk essential we're investing in for frosty outings
The Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots are a practical choice for venturing into the great outdoors and she's styled hers so many ways
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do
An expert reveals the common signs indicating you might have bats roosting in your loft
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my dehumidifier leaking water? And how can I fix it? Experts offer advice
After owning my dehumidifier for over a year I was surprised to see water leaking out of the bottom. With the damp winter only a short while away I asked appliance experts what could be done...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended
These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes
These home and kitchen staples are the things we recommend when asked how to make a home feel cosy
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
Winter is approaching and that means it's planting season - What better way to get started than with a method used by our two favourite garden experts?
By Emily Smith Published
-
M&S' new Christmas-themed kitchen accessories will give your home a joyful festive touch
Bringing Christmas to your home doesn't have to mean intricate decorations – keep it simple but chic with these adorable Christmas-themed pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Raven reveals the secret to long-lasting squashes and it's much simpler than you think
It's pumpkin season which means it's time to harvest your squashes and prepare them to eat for the winter ahead
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don says now is the best time of year to start making 'garden gold' from fallen leaves
While it's sad to see summer go, autumn brings with it lots of amazing opportunities to make your garden thrive
By Emily Smith Published