Aphid season is here - A wildlife expert reveals how birds are the best solution to keeping your plants safe

Warm temperatures are great for helping your plants thrive and grow, but they also, unfortunately, create a welcoming environment for pests to move in. And right now, it's aphid season.

If you've been a gardener for a short time or for years, you'll have no doubt come across aphids in your garden. They're minute insects that enjoy feasting on your plants and can become a big issue rather quickly. Whilst there's a common flower that can help repel pests like aphids, there's another natural option to help keep your plants safe.

Although there are plenty of garden plants to grow that provide food for birds, there are a couple of species that will also feast on aphids, acting as a natural pest control.

Secret to preparing your garden for aphids this season

Whilst you've been sorting out your garden this month, you may have found some rather gross-looking insects taking over the leaves of your plants. These are aphids, also known as greenfly, and now is the time they arrive in gardens in swarms.

"With peak aphid season taking place across June and July, gardens across the UK can expect surging numbers of the pests. Aphids – or greenflies – are sap-sucking bugs, which feed on plants including ornamentals, vegetables, fruits, greenhouse plants and houseplants," says Ark Wildlife's wildlife expert, Sean McMenemy.

"Aphid populations can double every three days during their annual peak, with large numbers damaging plants by weakening new growth and spreading disease," he adds.