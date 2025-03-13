Stop using soapy water on garden pests and try this safe garlic plant spray instead - it's expert-approved
Leave the soapy water for the dishes - this garlic solution spray is the only thing you should be using on plant pests according to this garden expert
When tackling plant-eating bugs like aphids using an all-natural solution is the only way to banish them and keep your plants safe at the same time. That's why this gardening expert warns against soapy sprays and recommends this alternative.
Small garden pests are quite commonly overlooked when it comes to sorting your garden out and tending to the alluring plants that fill your space. However, even the smallest of leaf-loving insects can do serious damage to the health of your plants, so it's extremely important to know how to deal with them.
If you've had a pest issue before, you might know about the soapy water trick that is meant to keep the bugs away without harming your plant. Well, the truth is that this trick isn't as safe as it claims to be and this gardening expert is here to persuade you to try something new.
All-natural garlic plant spray for garden pests
While you may have mastered the art of deterring foxes or stopping rats from returning, there are some pests that are harder to spot and stop, like Aphids.
Aphids are tiny bugs that love to suck the sap out of plant leaves and stems causing yellowing as well as curling. And what makes them worse is that they're incredibly difficult to get rid of. One of the most popular methods is soapy water, however, experts warn that this might not be the best method after all.
"Using household soaps can actually damage your plants," says Chris Ware, a local gardening expert at Climbing Wild Gardeners. "It can strip away the waxy cuticles on the leaves, making it easier for them to lose water and, in some cases, even causing the plants to die."
For an alternative non-toxic yet effective pest repellent, Chris recommends creating a garlic spray. "Garlic is toxic to insects, and it also helps prevent harmful bacteria and fungi," he explains. "It’s a fantastic organic solution that works wonders for pests like aphids, slugs, and snails, and it doesn’t leave any unwanted garlic taste on edible crops."
You can also use eggshells in your garden to repel slugs and snails, but for smaller insects, a spray like this one is most effective and easy to use.
To make this garlic spray, Chris recommends boiling two garlic bulbs in water until they're soft, then simply crushing them to release that powerful juice. Then, sieve the skins and larger bits out so you can dilute the cloudy liquid with around five litres of water. To finish, pour the solution into a sprayer and apply it to your plants once a week to keep those pests away.
Cevvako Plant Mister 300ml Spray Bottle: £9.99 at Amazon
Made from high-quality plastic, this reusable and durable bottle is perfect for spraying your garlic solution on your plants. It also has a safety buckle which prevents any leaking.
"Garlic bulbs cost around 50p at the supermarket, so this bug-busting mixture is incredibly affordable," Chris adds. "It’s a great solution for anyone looking for a cheap and effective way to protect their garden."
You can even take this sustainable garden idea up a notch and learn how to grow your own garlic. That way you'll have a never-ending supply and will be able to protect all the plants in your garden at no extra cost.
If you're struggling with indoor plant pests, perhaps your monstera is turning yellow, then we'd recommend opting for a neem oil spray. Whilst there shouldn't be much of a smell with the garlic solution, it's best to use a non-fragrant natural repellent just in case.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
