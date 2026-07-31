I've found the quickest way to cool down in bed – and it doesn't involve a fan

Like most of the UK right now, I have a fan in almost every room of the house in a desperate attempt to stay cool. While temperatures have dropped (slightly) during the day, the heat captured inside is still making the bedrooms and sleeping almost unbearable.

While the best cooling fans and cooling sheets offer some very welcome relief, I recently came across this Silentnight cooling gel pad, which is a game-changer in the heat. Or if, like me, you are in the throws of perimenopause/night sweats.

It took a moment on first use to understand how to use it, thinking I needed to do something or 'activate' it in some way. But you simply place the pad on your bed and lay down - it's that easy.

This genius product is immediately cool to the touch, so laying on it in a warm room is, well, fantastic. It's like lying on a cool wet towel, without the wetness or discomfort - it's my find of the summer.