I'm a 57-year-old fashion editor - here's how to work out your style personality

I believe women of any age can learn to dress in a way that makes them feel happy and confident. Finding your style personality will make shopping for clothes simpler and more enjoyable and take the stress out of deciding what to wear.

Some women appear to be born with a strong sense of style and from an early age exude the confidence to let their personalities shine. Most of us start to learn what we like and don't like in our teenage years and are influenced by those around us. As we go through life our style will change and adapt, usually as we move from working to motherhood and beyond. Along the way our body shape can alter too and all these changes can lead us to feel slightly lost when it comes to deciding what to wear!

Maybe you wish you could find ways to make the latest trends work for you or want to update your capsule wardrobe? It is possible to learn some tips and tricks that will help you to find your fashion mojo and build a wardrobe that you love. Knowing what suits you and understanding why something makes you feel good is key to nailing your signature look. Professional Fashion Stylist Clare Watkins agrees. "When you’re comfortable with your style and understand how to dress to fit and flatter your body shape and colouring then confidence flows and you will always look fabulous."

What's your style personality?

Do you have clothes in your wardrobe that you never wear because they just don't seem right? Discovering your own sense of style will help you to avoid making costly fashion mistakes and put the joy back into dressing, whether it's dressing for a special occasion or for everyday. Follow our three step guide to help you pinpoint your personal style and some inspiration for your next shopping trip.

1. Edit Your Wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start by going through your wardrobe and thinking carefully about what you already own. What are your favourite outfits? What items make you feel fabulous and uplifted? Are there clothes that get compliments and make you feel confident when you wear them? Be objective about the items that don't spark joy - maybe they no longer fit or suit your needs? Ask yourself what shapes, styles and colours make you feel good about yourself. "Edit your wardrobe frequently and ruthlessly, asking yourself if this item still serves you." says Clare. "If not then monetise and sell on or donate."

2. Be Inspired

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finding your own style should be a personal journey that reflects your unique and individual personality, but there's no harm in taking inspiration from woman you admire! Following fashion influencers on social media that resonate with you and post useful and creative advice is a great way to find out about new brands that will work for you. There are lots of stylish over 50s fashion icons. If you have friends that you admire for their own sense of style ask them where they shop or what their go-to brands are. Of course, the fashion pages of Woman &Home magazine are full of inspirational fashion features too, so don't forget to subscribe.

3. Sum Up Your Style

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

"If you're confused about establishing your own personal style then thinking about a few words that describe your style or what you'd like it to be, is a great place to start" says Clare. "Ask yourself do the clothes in your wardrobe reflect these words? Moving forwards use these words as a checklist for creating new looks or shopping for new pieces. Try it, I promise it'll help towards building a wardrobe you love!"

With this advice in mind here are some great options to try, whatever your style personality.

Neutral / Classic / Elegant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold / Bright / Adventurous

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessorize Beaded Bag Visit Site RRP: £29.40 (was £42) | This clutch is hand embellished with beads and sequins in a tropical pattern, ideal for parties or holiday evenings. The detachable chain makes for hands-free holding. Whistles Mabel Dress Visit Site RRP: £169 | Make a statement in this dress, perfect if you are looking for an outfit for a special occasion for woman over 50. Made from responsibly sourced viscose. Cotton Traders Soft Blazer Visit Site RRP: £49 | Throw this blazer over your best white t-shirt and jeans for a pop of colour. The softly padded shoulders will help to balance out a pear-shaped figure.

Pretty / Feminine / Eclectic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These tips and tricks will help you to discover your own personal style, regardless of your age. Don't be afraid to experiment and have fun with your clothes. Be adventurous and try something new every once in a while. A great pair of statement shoes or a quirky piece of jewellery will add interest and personality to your look.