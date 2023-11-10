Comfortable shoes for women over 50 - recommended by a 50+ fashion editor

The most comfortable shoes for women over 50 are achievable across all footwear categories. While you may have been willing to suffer for style a decade ago, there is no reason to wear unsupportive, rubbing shoes and the footwear market has really moved on, injecting trending styles with comfort technology.

While 'comfy' footwear used to be seen as a bit of a euphemism for frumpy, in 2023, that analogy couldn't be further from the truth. As production and shoe technology has developed, so too has the realisation that comfortable shoes can look good too. Look out for specially designed footbeds, padded sides (goodbye bunion pain) and sturdier straps and heels that will ensure you get all the support you need.

Podiatric surgeon Trevor Prior explains. “The older we get, the more important it is to choose a well-fitting, supportive shoe that is comfortable and holds your foot firmly in place, giving you adequate support. Feet can start to show signs of aging at any age, but it is generally more common from the age of 50 onwards. As we age, feet may get wider and our skin may lose elasticity. Our feet may spread and widen and we often lose padding on the cushioned layer of the balls of our feet, all of which can be painful. Different types of footwear can impact our feet, which may lead to problems in later life.” Trevor continues “Shoes which create pressure on the balls of the foot, such as high heels, can lead to problems as women mature, as they don’t just alter the way your foot functions, they can also affect your body mechanics - how you walk and stand. Pain may be quite mild to start with but, in the long term, the pain may be more chronic.”

How to find the most comfortable shoes for women over 50

Of course, trainers, when it comes to comfortable shoes for women over 50 are the obvious choice, and while this sporty style, particularly the best white trainers are now more common place as a smart-casual shoe option, sometimes a smarter or dressier option is needed.

“Comfort is key but there’s no need to compromise on style,” says personal stylist Jemma Cotterrell. “If you’ve always loved a heel then start thinking about adding a platform sole so you are still retaining the height but looking after the ball of your foot. With flat shoes try to avoid completely flat styles as these make your Achilles tendon work harder and offer no support for your arch. Instead look for a cushioned foot bed, and preferably rubber soles.”

1. MOST COMFORTABLE HIGH HEELS FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Finding comfortable high heels for women over 50 might feel like a tall order, but this is one area of the footwear market that really has improved in recent years. A heeled evening shoe is key to finish off the best cocktail dresses and other occasionwear attire. Search out shoes that come with additional comfort features like extra padded insoles and arch support to ensure you can stay on your feet for longer.

2. MOST COMFORTABLE FLAT SHOES FOR WOMEN OVER 50

To get the most comfortable flat shoes it's all about considered design details. Ideally your flats will have arch support. “Opting for comfort doesn’t mean that 50+ women have to forsake style, as there are several shoe brands which specialise in supportive, fashionable footwear’ says Trevor Prior. “Orthotic shoe brand Vionic has VIO MOTION™ technology built into every shoe, leaving you feeling balanced and supported.”

Fashion Stylist Jemma Cotterrell agrees that flat doesn’t mean frumpy. “Mary Janes (a flat style with a strap across the vamp) are really having a moment, try to find styles with a small heel and soft leather uppers rather than patent as these will be more comfortable.” As leather has a certain level of natural stretch that will mould to your feet.

Air & Grace Giselle Ballerinas View at Air & Grace RRP: £149 | Made in Italy from soft leather these ballerinas are leather lined and have an additional 5mm foam wedge under the heel to cushion your step. They are only available in a standard width fitting (if you are between sizes it’s advised to size up) but have a functional bow tie that allows for a degree of adjustability. Some of the best ballet flats for the season ahead, this style was hugely popular trend on the runway. Penelope Chilvers Low Mary jane Diamante Velvet Shoes View at Penelope Chilvers RRP: £219 | Leather-lined with a velvet upper this style is best suited if you have a narrow fitting foot. The diamante buckle adds a sophisticated finish making them the perfect alternative to heels for an evening out or elevate your jeans for a touch of daytime glamour. Velvet is one of the key fashion fabrications for autumn/winter 2023 and these dressy flats will work for all occasions. Vionic Presido Slingback Flat Shoes View at Vionic RRP: £130 | Some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, these silver sling backs are biomechanically designed to hug your arches and support the footbed to correct pronation and promote full body alignment. They have a durable rubber outsole for stability, which will be an asset on the dancefloor. Available in silver and black, both of which are useful colours for a shoe capsule wardrobe.

3. MOST COMFORTABLE LONG BOOTS FOR WOMEN OVER 50

When shopping for comfortable knee high boots for women over 50 it’s important to consider the calf width options along with the shape and size of the footbed of the boot. If you are looking for the best wide fit boots, specifically those for wider calves, try brands that offer a selection of width options that will guarantee a comfortable fit. Opt for a soft leather that will provide a degree of stretch and invest in classic shapes that will work well under the best midi dresses or over the best skinny jeans.

Duo Boots Haltham Knee High Boots View at DuoBoots RRP: £225 | Available in eight different calf sizes and 3 different heights, petite, standard and tall these boots are the closest you will get to having a pair custom made to fit you, without paying for an actual custom creation. Some of the best knee high boots for those with tricky to fit calves, this classic style is worth investing in. Handmade in Portugal and available to a size 10, these are some of the best black boots as the riding style cut won't date. Heavenly Feet Zinnia Tall Boots View at Heavenly Feet RRP: £69.95 | These great value boots have a super lightweight outer sole, a removable memory foam insole and an elastic side panel that affords extra comfort and fit, making them easier to get on and off, and the added stretch helps to mould to your leg once on. Made from totally synthetic materials these boots are perfect if you are looking for vegan-friendly footwear options. The solid lug-sole style tread ensures these are bang on trend too. Jones Bootmaker Phoebe Knee High Boots View at Jones the Bootmaker RRP: £ 180 | A classic riding boot style from Jones Bootmaker's Tailored Made range these come in regular and wide calf fitting. Ideal for those brown boot outfit ideas, the rich brown smooth polished leather has a natural degree of stretch. This shade will go with other neutrals particularly well but will also help to ground brighter coloured looks and makes a wonderful change from classic black boots.

4. MOST COMFORTABLE SHORT BOOTS FOR WOMEN OVER 50

When it comes to the most comfortable short boots for women over 50, the main concern is regarding the footbed and the width of the foot of the boot. Styles that come in varied width fittings naturally give you greater control on the final comfort level and is particularly important for those with wide feet. Look for cushioned insoles or side panels to help soften the impact on your feet and sturdy soles.

M&S Collection Flatform Round Toe Ankle Boots View at M&S RRP: £69 | Made with added antibacterial padding for a fresher feel these leather boots have Insolia Flex™ which adds comfort by ensuring your feet are correctly placed. The zip fastening make them easy to wear, and as it is hidden on the inside seam, the outer look remains seamless. Ideal for teaming with jeans or dresses this chocolate hue is one you can hold onto for years to come. Available in UK sizes 3-8, there are also half sizes on offer. Fitflop Mini Double-Faced Shearling Boots View at FitFlop RRP: £155 | Unlike other casual sheepskin boots which offer little to no support, these have a triple-density “Microwobbleboard” midsole that helps absorb shock and diffuse underfoot pressure, ensuring these cosy boots deliver the snugness of a slipper with the wearability of a regular boot. Crafted in deluxe shearling that’s breathable and thermo-regulating they have a grippy rubber out sole for underfoot stability. Shoe The Bear Posey Chelsea Boots View at Shoe the Bear RRP: £159.95 | If you are looking for the best Chelsea boots this chunky soled black pair are a great option. Playing perfectly into the boot trends of 2023, the heavy lug sole and sleek short finish ensures they work with trousers, jeans and dresses. Made from responsively produced leather the style fuses classic and contemporary lines. With sustainability at the heart of this brand, the Scandinavian influence on the aesthetic also comes through.

5. MOST COMFORTABLE SHOES FOR WORK FOR WOMEN OVER 50

“Your shoes should be roomy enough, particularly if you intend to wear them for work every day,” says Trevor. ”Choose quality materials that allow your foot to breathe and which will stretch to accommodate your own foot shape.” is also important as our feet can swell during the day, especially if they overheat..

Personal Stylist Jemma Cotterrall recommends investing in the best loafers for women for a work-wear option. “Chunky track soles offer comfort and height and give us the illusion of slimmer ankles. Slimmer styles with a small heel are great for our natural alignment. The classic penny loafer is sleek, but we are also seeing tassels, studs and embellishment,” for a more directional twist explains Jemma.

Black Tulip Kamut All Day Loafer View at Black Tulip Studio RRP: £125 | This is a slow fashion brand that design high quality shoes crafted from natural and sustainable materials. This style features a memory foam footbed and a unique seamless collar design, eliminating the need to wear them in. Available in UK sizes 3-8, go up a size if you want to wear them with chunky socks. Hush Puppies Ginny Tassel Loafers View at Hush Puppies RRP: £80 | A classic shape with a chunky but super light cleated sole, these loafers have the signature Hush Puppies Bounce™ ECO footbed which provides all-day comfortable cushioning. If you're wondering how to style loafers, these are ideal for those wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers. Gucci Horsebit Black Leather 1953 Loafer View at Gucci RRP: £675 | A higher price point, but a true classic, since its introduction in the 1950s this preppy-inspired shoe has long been the favourite of the rich and famous. If you are looking for a shoe that will stand the test of time and never go out of date, this is the answer. Available in UK sizes 1-9, the horsebit finish make them instantly recognisable as a Gucci loafer.

6. MOST COMFORTABLE WEDDING GUEST SHOES FOR WOMAN OVER 50

When deciding what to wear for a winter wedding it’s important to consider your footwear, especially if you're looking for outfits for mother of the groom or bride. Being on your feet for most of the day and dancing all night requires a high level of comfort combined with a smart aesthetic. If you have additional problems for example a bunion, it is worth spending a bit extra on shoes designed to specifically relieve the associated problems.

“A bunion is a painful bony bump that develops at the big toe joint, most commonly occurring in adulthood and although (it) can be hereditary,” explains Trevor Prior, “it may also be the result of repetitive trauma, possibly from wearing heels with a narrow toe box. In most cases, bunion pain is relieved by wearing wider shoes with adequate toe room and using other simple treatments to reduce pressure on the big toe".

Specialist brands, including the likes of Sole Bliss - popular with everyone from the Queen Camilla to Helen Mirren, have comfy, style staple shoes for all occasions that are specifically crafted to tackle the bunion issue.

"While I don't have a bunion," explains woman&home fashion editor Rivkie Baum, "I do struggle to find occasionwear shoes that account for my wide feet. I recently purchased a pair of high heeled Mary Janes from Sole Bliss for my a family wedding and was amazed that I could wear them for 12 hours+ straight. The additional side cushioning was a real gamechanger for me".

Calla Bethany Gold Leather Sandals View at Calla Shoes RRP: £189 | Founded by Jennifer Bailey, a bunion sufferer, who couldn’t find stylish shoes that wouldn’t squeeze and irritate her feet, unlike regular wide fitting shoes, Calla footwear is wide in the toe box but standard in the heel, providing additional width and volume where needed. The crisscross design is open on the outside but covers over the bunion area delivering extra support. Sole Bliss Margot Rose & Denim Patent Shoes View at Sole Bliss RRP: £179 | Another brand that specifically caters for bunion sufferers, Sole Bliss is loved by royalty and A-list celebrities and seen on the Queen and Dame Helen Mirren. This style has a concealed Bunion Bed® to relieve pressure, a deep toe box to ease foot crowding and triple layer cushioning. Shoppable in UK sizes 3-9, the brand also has half sizes so you can get your perfect fit. Vionic Marrin Heeled Sandals View at Vionic RRP: £140 | Made from superior materials with in-built arch support these ankle-strap sandals are the perfect choice for special occasions. Crafted in black, they won't date either, making them an excellent long-term, go with everything buy. The rounded stacked heels are sturdy, making them comfortable to walk in, while still looking sleek and elegant.

Our panel of experts:

Trevor Prior Social Links Navigation Podiatric Surgeon A practicing podiatrist in the UK for more than 25 years, Trevor Prior specialises in sports injuries, biomechanics and gait analysis, orthoses, diabetic foot complications and foot surgery - all topics he has lectured on nationally and internationally. Trevor is a Senior Clinical Lecturer in the Sports Medicine department, at Queen Mary University London and is director of Premier Podiatry Limited, a clinic specialising in the assessment and management of foot-related conditions. He has worked extensively with elite and professional athletes in a wide range of disciplines including football, rugby, cricket, hockey and badminton. He is a past Dean of the Faculty of Podiatric Surgery, Royal College of Podiatry, and is a consultant expert in the innovation lab at Vionic Shoes.

Jemma Cotterrell Social Links Navigation Personal Stylist A personal stylist and Instagram influencer who has always been obsessed with fashion and clothes and the way they can make you feel. She graduated from the London College of Style with a distinction in personal styling. Prior to this she worked in the designer footwear industry for 20 years, heading up the footwear offer of brands such as Lulu Guinness, Nicole Farhi, LK Bennett and See by Chloe.

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

While finding the most comfortable shoes for women over 50 may have felt like an impossible task a decade ago, the movements in technology and the outlook of the industry as a whole has really pushed brands to up their comfort and fit offering. Style and substance should be the norm, not the exception and trying on shoes and being sure of the fit - even if at home is important to ensuring foot health long term as badly fitting shoes will only lead to more aches and pains. Whether you want the best new in boots, smart heels or elegant flats, don't compromise on fit this season.