The ultra comfy style staple that unites Queen Camilla, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Emma Thompson, and Dame Judi Dench
There is an ultra-comfy style staple that is adored by the Queen Consort, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, and a whole host of other celebrities.
As a person who is constantly on her feet and attending royal engagements, the Queen Consort has had to invest in some comfortable wardrobe pieces that allow her to look stylish but remain comfortable. One of the key investments made by the stylish Queen is in her footwear.
The Queen has many pairs of shoes from the brand Sole Bliss a brand that prides itself on creating comfortable yet fashionable footwear for people with bunions, wider feet, or painful joints. Queen Camilla's favourite shoe brand proves enduring style and comfort go hand in hand and she has worn a selection of their high heels to various public events. However, the brand also sells high-quality trainers that the Queen also owns but prefers to wear while she's off-duty.
The Queen isn't alone in her adoration of this shoe and many celebrities own pair of these ultra-comfy staples.
Helen Mirren owns a pair of Sole Bliss trainers and wore a pair to the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. The Dame wore the 'Star: White & Gold Leather trainers' from the brand which typically retail at £189 and are made in Italy.
Dame Mary Berry owns four pairs of these trainers and was recently snapped in the pair called the 'Drama: White Leather trainers.' These shoes have a pull-on design and are easy-fitting and super wearable look. Mary wore these shoes last month in July 2023 to the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.
Dame Mary, even revealed that it was the Queen Consort who recommended the shoes to her. Mary revealed, "I've started wearing new shoes recommended to me by the Queen Consort. I used to buy all my shoes from Russell & Bromley but now I wear these. They're very good value - at around £180. A snip!"
Dames Joanna Lumley, Emma Thompson, Twiggy, Harriet Walter, and Prue Leith are all other celebrities who love wearing the trainers from this brand and have been snapped wearing them to major events.
Founder & Designer of Sole Bliss, Lisa Kay, commented on the popularity of these trainers. "It is incredibly exciting to see so many ladies wearing our trainers! When we first launched Sole Bliss trainers, the collection only contained 3 colours. Today we have over 50 designs!"
The trainers worn by Dame Helen Mirren. Handcrafted in Italy, these Miracle Trainers are flattering, fashionable and luxuriously comfortable. Disguised depth accommodates wide feet, our Bunion Bed stretch panel protects bunions, and our signature footbed soothes sensitive feet. Use the metallic zip to slip these chic trainers on and off with ease!
The trainers worn by Mary Berry. Handcrafted in Italy, Drama is fully leather lined and features our anatomically contoured and luxuriously padded footbed. These wide-fit trainers for bunions contain the ingenious Bunion Bed stretch panel and have an easy and effortless slip-on design. Complete with an on-trend chunky platform for elevated height.
The trainers worn by Queen Camilla. Handcrafted in Italy from soft navy leather with a seamless leather lining, Hero features all the components of our award-winning Comfort Technology. The padded footbed cushions your soles, the deep toe-box provides a roomy fit and the stretch panel comforts bunions. Use the zip to slip these trainers on and off.
