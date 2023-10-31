As a fashion editor who struggles to get boots that fit, these are the best wide fit boots I've spotted this season
The best wide fit boots are a cold weather essential. Here are the best we've found.
The best wide fit boots can feel like a unicorn, but as a fashion editor with calves and not the slimmest of feet, I have spent years grappling with zips that just won't quite do up, and uncomfortable pinching that I'm convinced will stretch out. If this story sounds familiar. I have good news, as the wide fit market has definitely improved, making boots accessible for everyone.
If the best winter boots have always felt like your nemesis, then this guide is for you. The perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, the best wide fit boots come in all colours and silhouettes, working effortlessly with skirts, dresses, jeans and trousers, this shoe silhouette will help move spring and summer pieces into cooler months.
When looking at the best wide fit boots, there are two factors to consider. Wide fit can refer both to the calf with and/or across the foot. Generally speaking, wide fit knee high boots will be looking primarily at calf width, while shorter wide fit boots will be focused on foot width. Available both at specialist brands and at mainstream retailers there is still a certain amount of trial and error, but having a tape measure to hand will help you navigate any on-site size guides.
9 best wide fit boots to shop right now
The best wide fit boots are essentially for styling your new season wardrobe. The latest boot trends for 2023 covered everything from over-the-knee to Western-inspired numbers - and all of these are available in wider calf and wider foot fittings.
RRP: £225 | If you're looking for the best black boots in a wide fit, look no further than the specialist fit brand, Duo Boots. Its footwear is available in shoe sizes 2-10 and comes in 8 different calf sizes, so you'll feel like you're walking in a bespoke pair of boots.
RRP: £50 | One of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023, over-the-knee boots might feel like a tall order if you need a wider fit, but plus size clothing brand ASOS Curve has really come through this season. Team these boots with tights and shorter hemlines or over leggings or skinny jeans.
RRP: £89.99 | Plus size fashion brands are a brilliant option when it comes to looking for wider fitting boots and these flat black boots from Yours Clothing are available in width sizes E and EEE, and up to a shoe size 10. Some of the best boots to wear with dresses, style with midi and shorter hems.
RRP: £69 | The best cowboy boots have waltzed their way back into fashion and we love this embroidered pair. Lower than calf length, the wide fit is referring to across the foot, with a sizing guide on site. Ideal for teaming with the best midi dresses or pulling-over jeans.
RRP: £75 | The best Chelsea boots have become a shoe capsule wardrobe staple. A lower-leg boot that works with dresses and trousers, the chunky sole and stud detail give this pair a modern twist. The stompy shape is ideal for wetter weather too.
RRP: £110 | Need help with those brown boot outfit ideas? Start with this suede tan pair. The low heel and almond toe keep these boots modern, while the classic camel hue ensures they will never go out of style. Pair with other neutral colourways.
RRP: £120 | Another wide fit across the foot, ankle boots can feel a little tricky to wear, but these zipped, heeled beauties are perfect for slipping under straight, flared or wide-legged jeans. To make them work with dresses, opt for black opaque tights, to create longer-looking legs.
RRP: £275 | Add some va-va-voom to your footwear with a pair of mock croc boots. This pointed pair, with a slender heel, is an instant height extender and are smart enough to pair with date night dresses or party-ready looks. Available in burgundy and plain, as well as black or khaki mock croc.
RRP: £72 | The buckle adds an ankle-slimming detail to these tall, heeled boots. Some of the best knee-high boots for the season ahead, we love their bohemian feel, for a step away from classic black leather styles. Again the almond toe adds a softer feel.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
