As a fashion editor who struggles to get boots that fit, these are the best wide fit boots I've spotted this season

The best wide fit boots can feel like a unicorn, but as a fashion editor with calves and not the slimmest of feet, I have spent years grappling with zips that just won't quite do up, and uncomfortable pinching that I'm convinced will stretch out. If this story sounds familiar. I have good news, as the wide fit market has definitely improved, making boots accessible for everyone.

If the best winter boots have always felt like your nemesis, then this guide is for you. The perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, the best wide fit boots come in all colours and silhouettes, working effortlessly with skirts, dresses, jeans and trousers, this shoe silhouette will help move spring and summer pieces into cooler months.

When looking at the best wide fit boots, there are two factors to consider. Wide fit can refer both to the calf with and/or across the foot. Generally speaking, wide fit knee high boots will be looking primarily at calf width, while shorter wide fit boots will be focused on foot width. Available both at specialist brands and at mainstream retailers there is still a certain amount of trial and error, but having a tape measure to hand will help you navigate any on-site size guides.

9 best wide fit boots to shop right now

The best wide fit boots are essentially for styling your new season wardrobe. The latest boot trends for 2023 covered everything from over-the-knee to Western-inspired numbers - and all of these are available in wider calf and wider foot fittings.