As a 57 year old fashion editor, these are the 4 new trends I am working into my wardrobe

The arrival of spring is the perfect excuse to add a few items to your wardrobe to give it a new lease of life and as a 57-year-old fashion editor, I'm always keen to see how I can translate catwalk trends to my wardrobe, so that they feel fresh but wearable.

Generally, speaking when shopping for new clothes it’s wise to invest in timeless classics and good quality basics that will work hard in your capsule wardrobe, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the spring summer fashion trends 2024. By adding a few new key catwalk-inspired looks to wardrobe basics you can ensure your look feels current and contemporary - regardless of age.

Each season designers send a myriad of outlandish clothes down the catwalk that spark micro-trends on the high street. Most of these ideas are here one minute and gone the next and if you blink you’ll miss them. But there are certain catwalk trends that spark excitement and are easily adapted to suit your own sense of style. These are the trends to look out for when you are shopping for a special occasion or updating your casual weekend wardrobe.

As a 57 year old fashion editor, these are the 4 new season's trends I am working into my wardrobe

I’ve worked in the fashion industry for over 30 years and during that time I’ve seen some pretty ridiculous trends come and go. Why I ever wore jeans that were more rips than legs I’ll never know, but just because I’m now in my fifties and more sensible with my cash it doesn’t mean that I’ve lost interest in following the latest trends. In fact I think I’ve become more aware of the key items each season that will keep my look current and up-to-date, and will give my wardrobe a more youthful edge.

Paula Moore Fashion Director at woman&home magazine agrees: “Adding a couple of new items to your capsule wardrobe each season will rejuvenate your basics. It can be as simple as buying a new t-shirt in the season’s trending colour or updating your accessories with a new season handbag trend. The key is to ensure your seasonal updates will fit into your existing wardrobe and reflect your personal style.”

With this in mind, after checking out the spring 2024 catwalk reports, I’ll be giving the sheer fabrics and micro mini-skirts a miss and adding these four wearable trends to my spring look.

1. Powder Blue

Every season there's a certain colour that captures the mood of the moment and appears on catwalks across the globe and this spring the most popular fashion colour trend for 2024 was blue, with shades ranging from bright electric to the softest baby hue. With my skin-tone I find it quite hard to wear bold bright blues, so I'm focussing on the paler shades that will flatter most skin types.

Jane Kellock, Founder and Creative Director of Unique Style Platform, a forecasting service for the fashion and creative industry explains. "Soft blues have been evolving for some time on the catwalks, in interiors and social media with trends such as Coastal Grandmother tapping into soft seaside blues sitting alongside calm neutrals and creams. Denim is also having a moment with washed pale finishes in new baggier shapes becoming a must-have for S/S24."

2. Crochet Knits

It's time to shed the best jumpers for women as we move towards the warmer weather. When I saw that Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren had sent crochet dresses, knitwear and accessories down the catwalk I was hooked. I've always loved the craft, but my own skills will only stretch to the most basic granny squares. Fashion editor and stylist Anna Woodham says "Designers were inspired by the artisan crafts, displaying loose weave and netting textures. Deconstructed details such as loose threads and basket weaves presented a modern rustic feel.”

This new take on an ancient craft is ideal for spring knitwear as the finished result is a lighter more delicate design, ideal for wearing over silky dresses or a camisole to show off the open weave construction.

Zara Open Knit Cardigan View at Zara RRP £35.99 | With gold thread running through the yarn this monochrome cardigan has a glamorous edge that will lift a neutral palette. The round neck, boxy design is a nod to the classic Chanel cardigan and the covered buttons are a great finishing touch. Ganni Cotton Crochet Vest View at Ganni RRP £195 | Perfect for wearing over a plain white shirt and jeans to give the basic combination an up-to-date twist. Sleeveless knits are ideal for a transistional wardobe and are a good choice if you are looking for casual outfit ideas for woman over 50. H&M Hole-knit cardigan View at H&M RRP: £37.99 | With its neat collar and ribbed waistband this cream cardigan has a preppy feel and the knitted holes are smaller, making it the perfect choice if you want to reveal less. Team with the best shapewear to ensure the perfect finish.

3. High Waisted Trousers

It's good news for women with curves as the trend for low-slung hipster trousers is finally giving way to more tailored high-waisted designs. This spring will see a rise in tailored seperates as the 70s trend increases in popularity with many trousers being sold with matching waistcoats to complete the look. The key is to wear this trouser design with a neatly fitting top, ideally tucked into the waistband to create the illusion of longer legs. Add a belt to draw the attention to the waist and away from the hips and thighs. Wear with heels or dress down with your best white trainers for everyday.

Damart Trousers View at Damart RRP £42.99 | Made from a machine-washable woven crepe fabric that skims your body without clinging. This style has a semi-elasticated waistband for a comfortable fit. Wear this colour with navy and white for a modern take on the nautical trend. Boden Westbourne Trousers View at Boden RRP £98 | Available in 3 leg lengths these checked trousers are idea if you are looking for styles to suit petite or tall figure types. Pair with your best winter boots now and swop to kitten heels as the weather gets warmer. M&S Pleat Front Trouser View at M&S RRP £39.50 | Also available in 3 leg lengths these linen-blend trousers have tailored front pleats and are a textured blue shade that gives the impression of denim while being light and easier to wear. The ideal alternative to navy blue.

4. Rugby Tops

One of the key essential elements of a spring capsule wardrobe is a Breton striped t-shirt, but this spring sees a move towards a sportier, more masculine style of casual top. Designers have embraced this classic sportswear trend and added bolder stripes and crisp cotton collars to their cruise collections. Anna Woodham says: “Elevated staples such as the preppy rugby shirt stood out as being a wearable, achievable look. The freshers-style favourite is set to be a hero piece of SS24.” I'll be wearing mine with smart trousers to give it a more grown-up look.

Crew Clothing Rugby Shirt View at Crew Clothing RRP: £65 | Check out the men's departments for a great choice of colours and patterns. This men's rugby top is made from a heavy weight 100% cotton and is longer in length. Wear with white jeans for a spring weekend break. Burberry Striped Polo Shirt View at Burberry RRP: £520 | One of the 10 British designer brands worth investing in, this Burberry top ticks all the trend boxes with it's diagonal stripes and soft pastel colour combination. Ideal if your signature style is sporty and you want to invest in a top to elevate everyday. Next Graphic Rugby Shirt View at Next RRP: £34 | Go for bold with this red slogan rugby top. Made from 100% Better Cotton, it has a cropped fit that finishes at the waist and a button up collar. Wear with drawstring trousers and trainers.

Re-vamp your wardrobe this spring with one or more of these current trends and you will bring your wardrobe up-to-date and add a freshness to your look. Whether its a sporty and casual rugby top or a crochet cardigan, a pair of high-waisted trousers or simply something blue you will start the new season in style.

Our experts:

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.

Jane Kellock Social Links Navigation Founder & Creative Director Unique Style Platform Jane Kellock is the founder and creative director of Unique Style Platform. She started her career as a womenswear designer, working for UK high street retailers (most notably Topshop) and has a broad knowledge of bricks-and-mortar retail, range-building and the importance of understanding the consumer. After a spell as Head of Design for a Canadian retailer, her love of forecasting and a desire to innovate and inspire, led her to senior roles at WGSN and Stylus. Jane has gained an international reputation as a colour and trends expert working with global designers, brands and retailers, to provide them with inspirational seasonal analysis and thought-provoking future trends.