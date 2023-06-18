Occasionwear for women over 50 selected by a fashion expert

Diary bursting with invitations this summer? If you need occasionwear for women over 50 and are seeking an outfit that will make you look and feel fantastic, we have all the expert advice you need.

When it comes to occasionwear for women over 50, the options are pretty endless. Event dressing can cause a sartorial meltdown for many, but there is no need to panic. As soon as an invitation arrives it’s a good idea to start planning what you are going to wear to avoid last minute impulse buys and of course, giving yourself plenty of time will ensure you can find the best outfit possible. The first thing to consider is the type of event you're attending. The best wedding guest dresses might not differ hugely to what you'd wear to a Christening, but a birthday outfit will usually have a different feel altogether. Once you know all the details, including if its a day or evening event and the dress code you're ready to start your search.

Celebrity stylist Rachel Fanconi, who counts Hollywood A-lister (and over 50s fashion icon) Dame Helen Mirren among her clients, says “Check the dress code first, are there any traditional rules you must follow, or has the host stipulated a certain color or theme?” Once you know the type of outfit you need you can start to look for styles that will make you feel confident. “Don’t feel pressured by the weight of a big occasion and stray too far away from your core look” says Rachel “You don’t automatically have to wear a dress if that's not your usual thing. Comfort is key, you can always tell if someone feels great”.

Occasionwear for women over 50: 6 stylish outfit ideas for all events

Looking for the best occasionwear for women over 50? Experts agree that aside from comfort, accessories are important too, “Comfort and style can go hand in hand” says Helen Fogden, marketing manager of podiatrist-designed orthotic footwear brand Vionic. “When shopping for a beautiful pair of shoes for a special occasion, check for specific features you’ll be comfortable in, such as arch-hugging support, comfortable materials, cushioned soles and a proper fit.” As the last thing you want is to spend the day or event in discomfort, even if the shoes are pretty.

We asked a 50+ fashion expert to share her secrets to getting the best occasionwear outfit.

1. Formal Wedding

If you are looking for an outfit for a traditional wedding, as a guest, or a mother of the bride outfit, it's a good idea to stick to something soft, floaty and feminine that will tap into the romantic atmosphere of the day. Luxury fabrics such as chiffon and silk work well for this and a pretty print, particularly florals will always go down a storm. Team with pared back jewelry and a fancy headpiece or hat if the style of the day calls for one. If you're looking for upper arm coverage, soft floaty sleeves feel on-trend for the occasion, although a dress-coat coord will also work well. Take inspiration from the Royal's Stealth Wealth occasionwear style for a polished and elegant finish. The same rules apply if you're looking for the best mother of the groom dresses.

Hobbs Fit & Flare Dress View at Hobbs RRP: $690 / £329 | Made from 100% silk this elegant midi-dress will be especially flattering for pear-shaped figures as the skirt flares gently from the hips. The high twist neckline provides modest coverage and a pretty blossom print is both romantic and modern. Phase Eight Headband View at Phase Eight RRP: $60 / £49 | Add the finishing touch to your wedding guest look with this floral and feather-decorated headband. Comfortable to wear and a more modern choice than a traditional hat, this style will look good on both long and short hairstyles. Ted Baker Watch View at Ted Baker RRP: $190 / £180 | Keep your jewelry to a minimum and instead opt for a dressy time piece. Made from recycled rose-gold stainless steel this feminine style will add the perfect finishing touch to a formal dress but will look equally good with jeans and a tee.

2. Black Tie Ball

Unless you are lucky enough to be a movie star this occasion is the closest you’ll get to walking the red carpet. Differing from the best cocktail dresses, which tend to be shorter in length, for black tie events, gown length is considered the most traditional hemline. Your chance to go for all-out glamour, so seize the opportunity. The key to a successful black tie ball is to accentuate your favorite assets, as for many getting this dressed-up is something of a novelty. To highlight a fuller bust, opt for a plunging neckline or an empire line cut, both of which are great for showing off curves. If you love your legs, try a side split floor length dress or curves, to draw the eye up and lengthen those pins to the max. Sequins are always a fabulous choice for evening wear, you can even layer it on with crystal-encrusted shoes and jewelry.

Halston Sequin Gown View at Neiman Marcus RRP: $595 / £485.27 | Create an elegant silhouette in this stunning floor-length sequinned dress that will make heads turn for all the right reasons. Wear over your best shapewear for a smooth finish and add a faux fur stole for a movie star look. J.Crew Crystal Earrings View at J.Crew RRP: $29.50 / £67 | These sparkly, swingy waterfall earrings are the perfect plus-one for any glam event. Diamonds are no longer a girl’s best friend when there are these more affordable ear decorations. Wear your hair in a chic chignon to show them off. Dune London Metallic Mules View at Dune London RRP: $143 / £101 | Embrace your inner Cinderella in these diamante mules, one of the hottest shoe trends of the season. The medium-height kitten heel is perfect for dancing the night away with your prince charming, matching clutch bag available.

3. Birthday Party

Whether you're attending a party at a home (or throwing your own), heading out to a local bar or restaurant, even low-key gatherings deserve an outfit that’s elevated from your day-to-day dressing.

Every over 50s capsule wardrobe should include one special top that you can wear with a great fitting pair of the best jeans for women over 50 or classic pants for a polished yet relaxed look that’s ready to party. Don’t shy away in dark colors, find a bold bright pattern that will put you in a celebratory mood and add metallic shoes and fun earrings that show off your personality. This style of outfit is a great choice too if you need to know what to wear on a first date too.

4. DAY AT THE RACES

Whether it’s Royal Ascot or the Kentucky Derby, a day at the races is a fashion spectacle that’s as much about what you wear as it is the horses. Before you shop for what to wear to the races, check the dress code of the enclosure you’re in, as there are often strict rules on hem lengths and hats.

The best midi dresses are often a suitable option and in recent years flattering jumpsuits have become more common too. Think carefully about comfort, these events often last from late morning through to sunset and include a fair amount of walking.

“Ankle straps are a welcome addition if you’re in need of extra security” says Helen. “Check out sling back designs, tie-around ankle straps or sandals with a full heel cap for extra support. Make sure your shoes have got the proper fit. Pinched toes, sliding soles and hanging heels will leave you hurting the next day, no matter how cute your shoes are!”

Of course, you don't have to go for heels, especially as this season there are a host of dressy flats that will ensure you stay stylish, but remain comfortable at the same time - win!

Alice + Olivia Jumpsuit View at Net A Porter RRP: $695 / £710 | With its floaty wide sleeves and pleated chiffon pants this jumpsuit has plenty of bohemian glamour that will make a style statement while still being comfortable to wear. Bold florals are also one of the major fashion trends for 2023. Phase Eight Pillbox Hat View at Phase Eight RRP: $90/ £55 | This cute little hat is set on a headband for ease of wear and it the perfect finishing touch to any special occasion outfit. The lime green shade will suit all hair colors and would work equally well to add a pop of color to a plain navy or black dress. Vionic Rosabel Sandals View at Vionic RRP: $139.95/ £130 | Made with added comfort technology that’s approved by the American Podiatric Medical Assoc. these sandals will ensure you feel light on your feet throughout the whole day. Available in 4 colors, the classic silhouette won't date.

5. Cocktail Party

Chic and elegant or frivolous and fun – the perfect outfit for a cocktail party can be a great reflection of your personality. If you attend lots of social gatherings you might want to invest in something that can be worn again and again, updated with new accessories when needed, such as one of the best tuxedos for women or a classic black dress.

If you want the ultimate wow-factor opt for a pop of color and eye-catching details like big bows or frills that draw attention and really make a statement. If it’s a one-off event and you don't want to invest for the long-term, you could also consider hiring a dress from a designer dress rental for the occasion. This will give you access to heaps of amazing designer clothing at a fraction of the cost. Choose a glittering cocktail ring to finish off the look.

Badgley Mischka Bow Dress View at Badgley Mischka RRP: $420 / £357 | A stylish dress to hide a tummy, the statement bow will draw all the attention upwards towards your face, elongating your frame. Nailing this season's trends, wear with medium height kitten heels for a classic Audrey Hepburn look. J.Crew Woven Mini Bag View at J.Crew RRP: $128 / £143 | Made from raffia this straw bag is certainly no ordinary basket and delivers a directional twist on this season's raffia handbag trend. The handle is made from hand-finished acetate which means no two styles are the same. Swarovski Twist Wrap Ring View at Swarovski RRP: $225 / £175 | Intricate and opulent this ring will add a radiant touch of glamour to your look. The tapered baguette shapes sparkle brilliantly and make the perfect finishing touch. In classic coloring and styling this ring will last for years to come.

6. CHRISTENING

Thinking about an outfit for a christening or garden party? Daytime events usually call for less high-octane glamor, but the most important thing is to still looked polish and elegant, whilst reflecting the setting.

A wide-leg pant suit in a soft pastel shade or a traditional tea dress is the perfect choice for daytime for occasionwear for women over 50 and will feel appropriate without being overdone. Wedges are great if the event is taking place outdoors on a lawn, as there’s nothing more uncomfortable than having to stand on your toes to stop your stilettos from sinking into the grass.

If you've opted for a more pared back dress, or are looking to breathe new life into an occasionwear outfit you've worn before, then get playful with those accessories. “Don’t overlook the bag,” says Rachel. “It can be a great statement piece and add a bit of joy to your look. It’s an area where you can make a really contemporary choice.”

What length of dress should older women wear?

When it comes to occasionwear for women over 50, there aren't really any definitive style rules. If you feel great and want to wear a mini dress then don’t let anyone stop you, only you can and should decide what height of hemline you feel comfortable wearing. Always consider the event you're attending and if particular hem lengths are expected. Generally speaking, for wedding day ensembles, a midi dress is often the most classic of shapes, while evening events can require gown or ballerina length - depending on the dress code.

High heels will lengthen your legs but sky high stillettos aren’t ever going to be comfortable for longer than an hour, regardless of age, and when you're uncomfortable in your outfit it often shows. For other heel options, try mid height kitten or block heels which will look elegant yet have a longer-lasting comfort time zone.

What is the cocktail dress code for older woman?

Cocktail parties are fun and what you choose to wear should add to the enjoyment of the occasion. If you feel happier in a classic outfit that looks chic, understated and elegant then go for a little black dress or ubiquitous tuxedo-style pantsuit. Look out for details such as beading or feather trims which will elevate the simple into something special. If you prefer to make an entrance go for a bright color or lively pattern that will stand out from the crowd. Details such as a low-cut back or chiffon sleeves can add a seductive twist that works at any age and are directional too.