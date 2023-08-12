Summer outfit ideas for women over 50 according to a 50+ fashion expert

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In need of some inspiration for summer outfit ideas for women over 50? If you’re after an age-defying ensemble for a smart or casual occasion that’s comfortable and stylish and ready for warm weather, we have all the expert advice you need.

Let us kick off by saying that when it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, it's important to note that there are no rules to dressing in your fifties, if you love a particular aesthetic and feel confident wearing it then go ahead. But if you have got a bit bored with your usual style and your summer capsule wardrobe needs a reboot, we have some fresh ideas to give you a sartorial kickstart.

Shopping for summer outfit ideas can feel overwhelming as the weather can be unpredictable and challenging, meaning a capsule wardrobe for women over 50 needs to include a variety of outfits that you feel comfortable wearing and will boost your confidence too. “I love the ability clothes have to completely alter the way we feel about ourselves” says Emma Vowles, Founder and creative director of Busby & Fox. “Our bodies change as much as our lifestyle as we get older, but to find your most confident style, the key is to choose pieces that fit properly, that will adapt around you. Good quality, natural, breathable fabrics are always the right way to go when you’re over 50.” When it comes to fabric choices for the summer months the experts agree.

“Look at the labels and try to select items made from natural fibres that allow the skin to breathe’ says Personal Stylist Clare Watkins. “These fabric choices are also key as you want to buy less and buy better. Better quality fabrics will always look stylish and expensive and make a sound wardrobe investment.”

Summer outfit ideas for women over 50 for excellent warm weather style

“Three of my favourite shapes for a fool-proof, relaxed style is a great pair of trousers like a tapered satin jogger paired with a beautiful white linen shirt; tucked in for a narrow silhouette or left out for relaxed days” says Emma Vowles, “then layer with a boxy cardi for cosy comfort or a tailored jacket for a smarter look.”

Along with a selection of stylish separates you should also look out for the best summer dresses. “The one item a woman should have in her wardrobe for summer is a dress that can take her from day to night.” says Clare Watkins. “By simply switching the shoes, accessories and make-up the dress can easily move from a fabulous day time look to a stylish evening option.”

Keeping this advice in mind we asked a fashion expert to give us summer outfit ideas for women over 50.

1. Drinks with friends

If you are looking for a something smart to wear for a daytime event you will love the simplicity of a flattering jumpsuit, a one-stop summer styling solution that takes all the stress out of deciding what separates to wear. Jumpsuits come in a variety of shapes and designs. If you are looking for a jumpsuit as a summer outfit ideas for women over 50 go for a design with wide legs and loose-fitting sleeves. A zip front will create a clean vertical line giving the illusion of height. Clare says “If you’re fuller busted then creating a V-neck by opening buttons or a zip will create a beautiful neckline and if you’re curvy then flaunt those fabulous curves.” Add extra personality to the outfit with a crochet bag, one of the spring/summer handbag trends of 2023, and finish with classic gold hoops for a polished look.

2. Special Occasions

When it comes to ideas for occasion wear for women over 50, a floral midi dress is a universally flattering choice. A bold print will deliver a dose of style and make a statement, ideal if you want to stand out in a crowd. If you prefer extra coverage, opt for styles with exaggerated puffed sleeves that are one of the big spring/summer fashion trends of 2023. Midi dresses are perfect for both special occasions and everyday dressing, add your best white trainers for a more relaxed look. An elegant and direction summer outfit idea for women over 50.

Oliver Bonas Abstract Floral Print Midi Dress View at Oliver Bonas RRP: £85 / $125 | Bold and bright, this is a floral print with a contemporary abstract twist. Made from eco-responsible viscose fibres derived from sustainable wood and pulp it’s a planet-friendly option. The dress has a dipped hemline and a cut-away back, but it isn’t too low so you can still wear your bra. Busby & Fox Metallic Leather Bag View at Busby & Fox RRP: £55 (UK only) | This soft leather bag has both a shoulder and wrist strap, great for wearing as a crossbody bag or carrying as a clutch. With a metallic finish that gives a hint of sparkle this bag will turn a daytime dress into a party piece. Just the right size to hold your phone, keys and a credit card. Whistles Slip On Lilac Mules View at Whistles RRP: £139 / $279 | With a block heel and a padded footbed, these mules not only look good but will feel more comfortable than a pair of stilettos. Available in 3 other colours they are reminiscent of styles of the core '90s fashion trends that have grown in popularity this summer, governing the latest spring/summer shoe trends.

3. A day in the office

When it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, don't forget to assess your work capsule wardrobe. Ideal for a summer outfits for work, a printed blouse still delivers a tailored feel, but allows you to inject colour and personality into your 9-5 ensembles. A great piece for pairing with flattering wide-leg trousers, make sure to tuck your blouse in to highlight your waist. A printed shirt will also work well with A-line or fitted skirts. Add a smart belt and the best loafers for women for a look worthy of the boardroom.

LK Bennett Floral Print Silk Blouse View at LK Bennett RRP: £249 / $375 | LK Bennett is renowned for its luxurious silk blouses and this new season version has been given an extra retro vintage feel in an archive print. The '70s-inspired colourway works well with neutral cream shades, but you could also wear this blouse at the weekend with a smart pair of dark denim jeans. Uniqlo Wide Leg Linen Trousers View at Uniqlo RRP: £39.90 / $49.90 | Made from a 34% linen blend fabric that is supple and elegant these trousers have the ability to keep you cool, while also being more crease-resistant. A great alternative to your best jeans. When it comes to how to style linen trousers for work, add a matching blazer to create a relaxed suit. Jigsaw Crossbody Jaime Pebble Bag View at Jigsaw RRP: £135 / $170 | Keep your valuables safe and secure in this versatile bag. With a long strap that ensures you can comfortably wear it crossbody this style of bag will leave you hands free - ideal if you're always on the go. Green is a great colour for pairing with neutral shades of taupe or cream and also works with navy.

4. Relaxing around the pool

Planning a holiday in the sun or a weekend break in a smart hotel? Finding the best bathing suits for women over 50 can feel overwhleming. The key is to invest in a swimsuit with clever design details like a power mesh control lining and supportive straps, to give you maximum lift and contour. Add an extra wow factor with a stunning cover-up that will take you from sunbed to beach bar in style and add oversized sunglasses for Hollywood glamour.

Heidi Klein Bandeau Swimsuit View at RRP: £245 / $325 | This bandeau style swimsuit has a high support level that creates a figure-hugging silhouette and underwiring and side seam boning for even more bust support. The straps are adjustable and can be removed to avoid tan lines. Just don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays with one of the best sunscreen deals 2023. Missoni Crochet Long Beach Cover Up View at Missoni RRP: £530 / $800 | Missoni is a master of colour and print and its designs are immediately recognisable and often replicated. This long mesh kaftan with fringed sleeves offers semi-sheer coverage that will show off your swimsuit while providing some additional modesty. Perfect for poolside posing. Add the best slip on sandals and a pair of the latest sunglasses for a stylish finish. Boden Oversized Tort Sunglasses View at RRP: £75 / $98 | Tortoiseshell-coloured sunglasses are suitable for most complexions and these square frames feel dramatically retro, tapping into this season's sunglasses trends 2023. Conforming to both British and American standards the lenses will protect your eyes from the sun's glare, while you look super cool, and this colourway won't date by next summer.

5. Weekend casual

Denim shorts are ubiquitous with relaxed and easy dressing and have all the comfort of the best jeans for women over 50. When it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, you can wear shorts of any length, but these are longer than average and will provide ample coverage, giving a more sophisticated, less Daisy Dukes feel. Wear your shorts with a smarter top to elevate the look.

6. Picnic in the park

Jumpsuits aren’t only reserved for smart occasions, there is a great choice of casual options too, particularly when it comes to picnic outfit ideas. A loose-fitting jumpsuit is perfect worn alone on warm sunny days, and thanks to the trouser legs, a jumpsuit is super easy for sitting on picnic blankets, grass, or clambering onto park picnic tables. In cooler weather, layer your jumpsuit over a tee or fine knit sweater. Team with pretty jewellery for a festival vibe and wear with espadrilles for a Mediterranean look that works just as well in a city park as it does at the seaside. Keep in mind the terrain of your picnic though, as you may need flat shoes for more uneven surfaces.