Summer outfit ideas for women over 50 according to a 50+ fashion expert
Look great and feel fabulous in these summer outfit ideas for women over 50 from a 50+ fashion expert
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In need of some inspiration for summer outfit ideas for women over 50? If you’re after an age-defying ensemble for a smart or casual occasion that’s comfortable and stylish and ready for warm weather, we have all the expert advice you need.
Let us kick off by saying that when it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, it's important to note that there are no rules to dressing in your fifties, if you love a particular aesthetic and feel confident wearing it then go ahead. But if you have got a bit bored with your usual style and your summer capsule wardrobe needs a reboot, we have some fresh ideas to give you a sartorial kickstart.
Shopping for summer outfit ideas can feel overwhelming as the weather can be unpredictable and challenging, meaning a capsule wardrobe for women over 50 needs to include a variety of outfits that you feel comfortable wearing and will boost your confidence too. “I love the ability clothes have to completely alter the way we feel about ourselves” says Emma Vowles, Founder and creative director of Busby & Fox. “Our bodies change as much as our lifestyle as we get older, but to find your most confident style, the key is to choose pieces that fit properly, that will adapt around you. Good quality, natural, breathable fabrics are always the right way to go when you’re over 50.” When it comes to fabric choices for the summer months the experts agree.
“Look at the labels and try to select items made from natural fibres that allow the skin to breathe’ says Personal Stylist Clare Watkins. “These fabric choices are also key as you want to buy less and buy better. Better quality fabrics will always look stylish and expensive and make a sound wardrobe investment.”
Summer outfit ideas for women over 50 for excellent warm weather style
“Three of my favourite shapes for a fool-proof, relaxed style is a great pair of trousers like a tapered satin jogger paired with a beautiful white linen shirt; tucked in for a narrow silhouette or left out for relaxed days” says Emma Vowles, “then layer with a boxy cardi for cosy comfort or a tailored jacket for a smarter look.”
Along with a selection of stylish separates you should also look out for the best summer dresses. “The one item a woman should have in her wardrobe for summer is a dress that can take her from day to night.” says Clare Watkins. “By simply switching the shoes, accessories and make-up the dress can easily move from a fabulous day time look to a stylish evening option.”
Keeping this advice in mind we asked a fashion expert to give us summer outfit ideas for women over 50.
1. Drinks with friends
If you are looking for a something smart to wear for a daytime event you will love the simplicity of a flattering jumpsuit, a one-stop summer styling solution that takes all the stress out of deciding what separates to wear. Jumpsuits come in a variety of shapes and designs. If you are looking for a jumpsuit as a summer outfit ideas for women over 50 go for a design with wide legs and loose-fitting sleeves. A zip front will create a clean vertical line giving the illusion of height. Clare says “If you’re fuller busted then creating a V-neck by opening buttons or a zip will create a beautiful neckline and if you’re curvy then flaunt those fabulous curves.” Add extra personality to the outfit with a crochet bag, one of the spring/summer handbag trends of 2023, and finish with classic gold hoops for a polished look.
RRP: £225 / $280 | This 100% linen utility jumpsuit is ideal for what to wear in the heat, and it features an elasticated-back waistband for extra comfort. The neutral shade will work well with monochrome accessories or lift your look with pops of bright colour. Available in sizes 6-16, this style also comes in black.
RRP: £85 / $115 | Inspired by vintage floral embroidery this raffia bag is ideal for boho capsule wardrobes, adding a artisanal look to any outfit. The trapeze shape is roomy enough for all essentials. It’s an ideal bag to wear with a romantic floral dress and would be a suitable pairing with the best wedding guest dresses.
RRP: £79.99 (UK Only) | A classic pair of 9ct yellow gold earrings are the sort of jewellery worth investing in. The simple clean design would work well with both short and long hairstyles and they're an essential accessory for the Quiet Luxury trend. A timeless addition to your jewellery box, wearable from AM to PM.
2. Special Occasions
When it comes to ideas for occasion wear for women over 50, a floral midi dress is a universally flattering choice. A bold print will deliver a dose of style and make a statement, ideal if you want to stand out in a crowd. If you prefer extra coverage, opt for styles with exaggerated puffed sleeves that are one of the big spring/summer fashion trends of 2023. Midi dresses are perfect for both special occasions and everyday dressing, add your best white trainers for a more relaxed look. An elegant and direction summer outfit idea for women over 50.
RRP: £85 / $125 | Bold and bright, this is a floral print with a contemporary abstract twist. Made from eco-responsible viscose fibres derived from sustainable wood and pulp it’s a planet-friendly option. The dress has a dipped hemline and a cut-away back, but it isn’t too low so you can still wear your bra.
RRP: £55 (UK only) | This soft leather bag has both a shoulder and wrist strap, great for wearing as a crossbody bag or carrying as a clutch. With a metallic finish that gives a hint of sparkle this bag will turn a daytime dress into a party piece. Just the right size to hold your phone, keys and a credit card.
RRP: £139 / $279 | With a block heel and a padded footbed, these mules not only look good but will feel more comfortable than a pair of stilettos. Available in 3 other colours they are reminiscent of styles of the core '90s fashion trends that have grown in popularity this summer, governing the latest spring/summer shoe trends.
3. A day in the office
When it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, don't forget to assess your work capsule wardrobe. Ideal for a summer outfits for work, a printed blouse still delivers a tailored feel, but allows you to inject colour and personality into your 9-5 ensembles. A great piece for pairing with flattering wide-leg trousers, make sure to tuck your blouse in to highlight your waist. A printed shirt will also work well with A-line or fitted skirts. Add a smart belt and the best loafers for women for a look worthy of the boardroom.
RRP: £249 / $375 | LK Bennett is renowned for its luxurious silk blouses and this new season version has been given an extra retro vintage feel in an archive print. The '70s-inspired colourway works well with neutral cream shades, but you could also wear this blouse at the weekend with a smart pair of dark denim jeans.
RRP: £39.90 / $49.90 | Made from a 34% linen blend fabric that is supple and elegant these trousers have the ability to keep you cool, while also being more crease-resistant. A great alternative to your best jeans. When it comes to how to style linen trousers for work, add a matching blazer to create a relaxed suit.
RRP: £135 / $170 | Keep your valuables safe and secure in this versatile bag. With a long strap that ensures you can comfortably wear it crossbody this style of bag will leave you hands free - ideal if you're always on the go. Green is a great colour for pairing with neutral shades of taupe or cream and also works with navy.
4. Relaxing around the pool
Planning a holiday in the sun or a weekend break in a smart hotel? Finding the best bathing suits for women over 50 can feel overwhleming. The key is to invest in a swimsuit with clever design details like a power mesh control lining and supportive straps, to give you maximum lift and contour. Add an extra wow factor with a stunning cover-up that will take you from sunbed to beach bar in style and add oversized sunglasses for Hollywood glamour.
RRP: £245 / $325 | This bandeau style swimsuit has a high support level that creates a figure-hugging silhouette and underwiring and side seam boning for even more bust support. The straps are adjustable and can be removed to avoid tan lines. Just don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays with one of the best sunscreen deals 2023.
RRP: £530 / $800 | Missoni is a master of colour and print and its designs are immediately recognisable and often replicated. This long mesh kaftan with fringed sleeves offers semi-sheer coverage that will show off your swimsuit while providing some additional modesty. Perfect for poolside posing. Add the best slip on sandals and a pair of the latest sunglasses for a stylish finish.
RRP: £75 / $98 | Tortoiseshell-coloured sunglasses are suitable for most complexions and these square frames feel dramatically retro, tapping into this season's sunglasses trends 2023. Conforming to both British and American standards the lenses will protect your eyes from the sun's glare, while you look super cool, and this colourway won't date by next summer.
5. Weekend casual
Denim shorts are ubiquitous with relaxed and easy dressing and have all the comfort of the best jeans for women over 50. When it comes to summer outfit ideas for women over 50, you can wear shorts of any length, but these are longer than average and will provide ample coverage, giving a more sophisticated, less Daisy Dukes feel. Wear your shorts with a smarter top to elevate the look.
RRP: £85 (UK only) | The gently elasticated hemline of this top creates a relaxed tucked-in look without needing actually to tuck it in, thereby avoiding any bulk. The bright red colour is the perfect way to introduce this season's Tomato Girl Summer Trend and will add a youthful element to summer outfit ideas for women over 50.
RRP: £45 / $63 | The hunt for a pair of perfect denim short ends here. Not too short, they are loose-fitting and comfortable and the turn up cuff gives them extra relaxed and sporty feel. Available in 3 denim washes and sizes 6-18, these are ideal if you're still wondering what to pack for a beach vacation.
RRP: £169 / $150 | Ideal for wearing with shorts, these smart trainers will also provide the answer to what to wear with wide leg pants or pretty midi dresses. The rainbow stripe design provides lots of colourways that you can co-ordinate with and they are comfy too. Great for running errands, or smart-casual outfit ideas.
6. Picnic in the park
Jumpsuits aren’t only reserved for smart occasions, there is a great choice of casual options too, particularly when it comes to picnic outfit ideas. A loose-fitting jumpsuit is perfect worn alone on warm sunny days, and thanks to the trouser legs, a jumpsuit is super easy for sitting on picnic blankets, grass, or clambering onto park picnic tables. In cooler weather, layer your jumpsuit over a tee or fine knit sweater. Team with pretty jewellery for a festival vibe and wear with espadrilles for a Mediterranean look that works just as well in a city park as it does at the seaside. Keep in mind the terrain of your picnic though, as you may need flat shoes for more uneven surfaces.
RRP: £75 / $108 | Belted at the waist to create shape, this jumpsuit works for most body types. The scalloped edging at the armholes is a pretty detail that gives this denim design a feminine feel. The cropped culotte length works with medium-heeled sandals or flats.
RRP: £6 (US shipping available) | Museum shops are a great place to find interesting and unusual items of jewellery. These gold-plated earrings have been inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers. Quirky and fun, they will look great with a floral dress too.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
‘Timeless and ageless’ supermodels recreate iconic Vogue cover 30 years later, and announce exciting new project
The 90s Supers are back! Naomi, Christy, Cindy and Linda are once again in Vogue
By Jack Slater Published
-
Tackle your flying ant problem like a pro with these expert-approved tips to keep them out of the house
If flying ants are a problem in your home try these expert-approved methods to get rid of the persistent pests
By Tamara Kelly Published