Best sunscreen deals: Where to find face and body SPF products for the cheapest price in June 2023

With another heatwave on the way, it's more important than ever to stock up on products with SPF in. We've spent hours finding the best sunscreen deals online at the moment, including options for face and body sunscreen as well as mists.

Sunscreen should be a non-negotiable part of your daily routine all year round, but especially during the warmer months. While the best foundations with SPF do provide some protection from damaging UV rays, it's important to avoid common sunscreen mistakes and ensure you wear one of the best facial sunscreens everyday, as well as applying and re-applying body sunscreens throughout the day when the sun is out.

To hep make sun protection more affordable this summer, we've rounded up all the best deals at the moment on the most coveted sunscreen brands, from the best face moisturizer with SPF to the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin too.

The best sunscreen deals in June 2023

We've found deals including up to half-price off on popular sun protection brands this month. These discounts are often made even more attractive with the inclusion of add-ons like free shipping and returns, which can be found on lots of sunscreens at stockists such as Amazon - so look out for these additional deals when shopping too.

Who has the best deals on sunscreen right now in the US?

The best sunscreen deals in the US this month

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Body and Face Gentle-Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF50: $34.99 $24.74 | Ulta Beauty This gentle sunscreen is a mineral one, so it's a great sunscreen for sensitive skin. That's because it's made with a non-greasy formula and is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog the pores of acne-prone skin. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. La Roche-Posay is one of our favorite sunscreen brands, with their sun protection well-suited to lots of different skin types and nourishing the skin without leaving a dreaded white cast. While massive discounts on the coveted brand are rare, this deal offers 25% off in Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale.

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen Spray SPF50: $22.99 $10.97 | Walmart The jury's out on the sunscreen lotion vs spray debate, but this lightweight, refreshing spray is ideal for reapplying throughout the day. The dermatologist-approved spray includes hydrating ingredients like aloe, as well as mango, passionfruit and guava for a sweet, summery scent that's not too overpowering. It's also a reef safe sunscreen, avoiding toxic ingredients which harm the planet, and this better-than-half-price discount is one not to miss if you're looking for a spray with a feeling of weightlessness and maximum hydration.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Broad Spectrum SPF30 Sunscreen: $27.99 $16.98 | Amazon With ingredients like pro-retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer with SPF is skin-firming, hydrating and protects skin from sun damage with an SPF of 30. If you're wondering what SPF sunscreen should I wear on my face every day, experts agree that SPF30 is the minimum factor you should look for when buying a facial sunscreen, and this L'Oreal option is the perfect non-oily moisturizer for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Lightweight Powder Brush Sunscreen SPF30: $24.14 $19.99 | Walmart While a mist or spray is a great way to solve the dilemma of how to reapply sunscreen when you're wearing makeup, a lightweight, powdered sunscreen is another great option. We chose Hawaiian Tropic's mineral powder with a built-in brush as the best powder sunscreen for sensitive skin, due to its slight lemon tone that works to cancel out redness in the skin and its soft, light finish. While this deal only offers 17% off the RRP, the discounted price is still great value for a top-quality sun protection product for sensitive skin.

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body SPF50: $15.99 $7.97 | Walmart Cetaphil is a brand known for its gentle products which are best suited for sensitive skin, and this handy sunscreen stick is formulated with acne-prone, sensitive skin in mind. It can be used on the face and body, and is free from fragrance, parabens and other ingredients that can cause flare-ups. The stick can also be applied to the lips to avoid skin damage, which is perfect if your best lip balm doesn't include SPF. While Cetaphil is already one of the best budget skincare brands, this sunscreen stick is an impressive half-price off.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Body Sunscreen Lotion with SPF70: $7.50 $1.97 | Walmart While an SPF of between 30 and 50 is usually high enough to protect skin from UV rays, if your skin is particularly fair or you know you are more susceptible to sun damage than others, a higher SPF might be better for you. Luckily, this Neutrogena option is a huge 73% off, bringing the RRP down to under $2. The lightweight lotion formula is hydrating for dry skin and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, meaning its ideal for taking on holiday and packing in your case alongside your holiday outfit ideas.

Coola Classic Face Sunscreen Mist SPF50: $32 $22.40 | Ulta Beauty This lightweight mist is made from natural ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free, so if you're building a sustainable beauty routine, the spray should be on your radar. It can easily be applied over makeup or after swimming; it's also reef compliant, so it won't harm the environment. Just make sure to shake the bottle before applying, holding it at a distance from your face while spraying and ensuring you apply 15 minutes before exposure to the sun.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF50 Hydrating Shield 40ml: $72 $57.60 | Look Fantastic While a little more expensive than others on this list, Elizabeth Arden's City Smart sunscreen protects skin from pollution as well as UV rays, making it ideal for summers in the city. The SPF50 lotion works to hydrate skin whilst blocking up to 98% of UVB rays, and this 20% discount - with code FOURTH at checkout - will only be around for a couple of weeks, so act quick.

SeventyOne Percent Dry Sun Oil SPF30: $26.25 $13.10 | Beauty Bay This non-sticky sunscreen can be used on the face, body and even your hair; yes, your scalp and hair can also suffer from sun damage, so it's important to keep your head protected. With 80% natural ingredients, Dry Sun Oil protects from UVA and UVB rays, and features moisturizing properties alongside skin-firming, soothing ingredients.

Australian Gold Spray Gel SPF30: $18 $7.37 | Amazon This Australian sunscreen comes highly recommended, with 81% five star reviews. The SPF30 spray features nourishing ingredients such as olive fruit oil, cocoa seed butter and sunflower seed oil, and has a slight tint to enhance golden, glowing skin. Other kind-to-skin ingredients include vitamin C and tea tree oil, and with a huge 59% discount, you can enjoy the sunscreen with next-day delivery.

Who has the best deals on sunscreen right now in the UK?

The best sunscreen deals in the UK

Garnier Ambre Solaire SPF30 Dry Mist Spray: £14 £6.99 | Amazon We love Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup SPF mist, and this non-greasy option is just as effective, plus it's half-price off on Amazon at the moment. With an SPF of 30, Dry Mist prevents skin damage from both UVA and UVB rays, while the alcohol-free, cruelty-free formula is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Fluid SPF30: £17.99 £14.39 | Superdrug One of the best La Roche-Posay products for broad spectrum sun protection, this facial sunscreen is resistant to sweat, water and sand. Approved by dermatologists and ideal for sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay never disappoints, and this ultra-light option - while not sitting at a huge discount - is very affordable.

Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture SPF50+ Lotion: £15.95 £5.99 | Amazon With 72% five star reviews, this sunscreen lotion comes highly recommended. The formula is highly hydrating, with moisturizing vitamin E alongside other sustainable ingredients, whilst being free of damaging UV filters and microplastics. The bottle and cap are also made from 50% recycled plastics, and with a discount of 62%, this deal with free next-day delivery is not one to miss.

Bondi Sands SPF50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen Lotion: £8 £4 | Sainsbury's This fragrance-free, sulfate-free and reef-friendly facial sunscreen is from Bondi Sands, one of the best sunscreen brands. With protection from UVA and UVB filters, the sunscreen offers water resistance for up to four hours, and a vitamin E-enriched formula keeps the skin hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Nivea UV Face Shine Control SPF50: £10.60 £5.30 | Just My Look If you're prone to oily skin, it can be tricky to find a sunscreen or moisturizer with SPF which doesn't make your skin look even greasier. Nivea's Shine Control sunscreen protects against UV filters while reducing oiliness and shine, leaving the skin feeling hydrated, silky and soft.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Ideal Bronze Protective Oil Sun Cream Spray SPF30: £14 £7 | Amazon Let's be clear: a sun tan is essentially sun damage, but if you'd rather soak up some rays than use the best fake tan for pale skin, it's imperative to wear a sunscreen with a high SPF. Traditionally, tanning oils have been formulated with very low SPF, but this Garnier Tan Enhancing Protection Oil features SPF50, and protects against UVA and UVB rays. With an impressive half-price discount, this tan-enhancing suncreen is under £10.

Nivea Sun Kids Protect and Care SPF50+ Sunscreen: £18.39 £6 | Amazon While there's not a huge difference between children's and adult's sunscreen, this Nivea option is extra water resistant for adventurous, active kids. The moisturizing, reef-safe formula contains almond oil to hydrate children's sensitive skin, and it's free of UV filters, with a 95% recycled bottle.

Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Shea Butter Sun Protection Cream SPF30: £10 £5 | Look Fantastic With a milky, silky-soft feel, this sunscreen with SPF30 is intensely hydrating, locking in moisture with ingredients like vitamin C. The non-greasy formula is thick without clogging pores or leaving a white cast, and with a 50% discount, the sunscreen is just £5; if you order from the Look Fantastic app, you can also get 20% off your first app order.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30: £40 £36 | Beauty Bay This deal represents a saving of 10%, but we've found it almost impossible to find deals of any kind on this cult sun protection brand. The oil-free facial sunscreen is great for sensitive or acne-prone skin, and works well as a base underneath makeup, or just as the last step in your skincare routine (it's also vegan and cruelty-free).

Eucerin Sun Protect Pigment Control Sun Fluid SPF50+: £22 £16.50 | Feel Unique Eucerin is known for its high-quality, high SPF sunscreen, which is perfect for sensitive skin that's prone to redness. While the sunscreen protects against all UV rays and works to repair the skin barrier, the texture of Sun Fluid is still light and non-greasy, and this 25% discount offers a great deal on what is generally a slightly more expensive sun protection brand.

