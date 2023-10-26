The Marc Jacobs bags most loved by celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious and stylish items on the market, and Marc Jacobs bags are a go-to for many stars. From the sleek and sophisticated to the bold and colourful, Marc Jacobs bags are versatile enough to complement any outfit, making them a staple accessory for our favourite celebrities (and a couple of royals).

Marc Jacobs, the renowned designer, has worked with fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Gucci. Still, when it comes to his own brand, nothing is quite as iconic as the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag or snapshot crossbody.

The Marc Jacobs Stam bag was launched in 2005 and had many celebrity fans, from Paris Hilton to Rihanna; it seemed pretty much every celebrity had a Stam bag on their arm at the time. Marc Jacobs reinvented the bag in 2023 with Paris Hilton as the face of the campaign, which prompted us to look back at the Marc Jacobs bags the stars have opted for over the years, and we found 32 of the very best Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities.

32 of the best Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities

From the red carpets of Hollywood to the streets of New York, the best Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities are the ones to look out for when choosing the best designer bags for yourself.

1. Beyonce

It's only fitting that Beyonce has one of the best Marc Jacobs bags we've seen (and wish we had right now). The Marc Jacobs Stam Bag, named after the supermodel model Jessica Stam, was the 'it' bag of the 2000s. In 2007, Beyonce was spotted with a silver edition of the Stam bag, and it definitely deserves the top spot among the best Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities.

2. Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller's most unforgettable looks may be her red carpet moments, but it's her everyday looks that we always want to copy. Sporting a navy Marc Jacobs Gotham bag in 2022 and proving it's the best affordable designer bag to style with almost any outfit for every occasion.

3. Meghan Markle

Meghan carried a Marc Jacobs Gotham Bauletto Bag on her way to her NBC Today Show appearance in March 2016. It seemed to be one of the Duchesses go-to designers in 2016, as she was then seen later in the year with a bright blue and green Marc Jacobs snapshot bag, which went on to become one of the best designer crossbody bags.

4. Jessica Alba

Walking around New York City as chic as ever, Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba's bright yellow Marc Jacobs Antonia Leather Satchel totally makes this look. Paired with blue Ralph Lauren platform sandals, this is peak 2012 fashion and one of the best Marc Jacobs bags for its bold colour and perfect structured shape.

5. Eva Longoria

See why the stam bag is an icon? Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria wore the classic black stam bag in 2006 during Olympus Fashion Week in New York, and it's one of our favourite looks of the star. From the quilted design to the gold chain and clasp detail, everything about the stam bag screams Marc Jacobs. It's the definition of a quiet luxury handbag.

6. Emily Ratajkowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has long been a fan of Marc Jacobs, and in 2023 became the face of Marc Jacobs Spring Monogram campaign. In the summer of 2023, the model was seen sporting the reinvented little Stam bag and seen here with the St. Marc Bag. The structured bag ties in with the top handbag trends 2023, proving that Marc Jacobs is always setting trends.

7. Emma Roberts

Arriving at the Rockefeller Center Studios to film New York Live in 2013, Emma Roberts rocks a Marc Jacobs Joe Bag for the occasion. Paired with Rag and Bone denim and an Isabel Marant top, Roberts proves a Marc Jacobs bag is one of the best designer bags for work.

8. Paris Hilton

Marc Jacobs dressed Paris Hilton for the Met Gala in May 2023, and her look may be one of the greatest we've seen; just look at that glimmer on the bag, not to mention the perfect match with the platform heels and gloved sleeves.

9. Jennifer Lopez

We're pretty sure the stam bag became so well-loved based on the sheer number of icons spotted wearing it. Jennifer Lopez arrived in Rome in 2006 with a taupe Marc Jacobs quilted stam on her arm, and it immediately was on everyone's wish list.

10. Jennfier Aniston

While filming for Wanderlust in 2010, Jennifer Aniston was papped with a black Marc by Marc Jacobs Totally Turnlock Lucy Bag which adds a chic touch to the monochromatic outfit. The slouchy leather tote with gold detailing was one of the best designer tote bags before the Marc Jacobs tote bag was released in 2019.

11. Rihanna

Arriving for dinner at Nobu in NYC in 2014, Rihanna's metallic Marc Jacobs Ostrich Trouble bag pulls together her gold and pink look. The Trouble is a Marc Jacobs classic, a shoulder bag with a boxy shape and chain handle for an evening feel.

12. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was seen with this Marc by Marc Jacobs Bianca Clutch in a few nightclubs. But here, Hilton is seen leaving an LA Ivy Restaurant in 2013 and showed how to make a clutch work in the daytime. Paired with Louboutins, of course.

13. Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was papped with this Marc Jacobs bag on her arm a few times in 2016, but this airport look is our favourite. Pairing the classic clean lines and a zip detail of the Incognito bag with jeans and a leather biker jacket.

14. Kendall Jenner

Hadid's supermodel friend Kendall Jenner quickly became a fan of the Incognito Bag too. Jenner arrived at LAX with the best Marc Jacobs bag on her arm in 2015, making this simple airport outfit totally chic.

15. Winona Ryder

This wasn't the first time Actress Winona Ryder was seen with her Marc Jacobs Antonia Satchel, and as a friend of the designer, we were not surprised to see her sport the satchel again in late 2016 for a screening in New York.

16. Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid added a pop of colour to her chic but simple all-black outfit as she stepped out in Paris in 2016. The Marc Jacobs mini snapshot camera bag is a celebrity favourite, and this gold and black version adds sparkle to a simple outfit.

17. Ashley Graham

Model Graham also proves how the best Marc Jacobs bags can be used to complete any outfit. Instantly dressing up a cable knit dress, here with a jewelled version of the J Marc bag, without the thick signature Marc Jacobs strap to keep things simple.

18. Karlie Kloss

Clearly, models love Marc Jacobs. Supermodel Kloss left the Jason Wu fashion show in 2015 in a gorgeous neutral fit, pairing cream wide-leg pants with a knit jumper and trench in a matching hue, tided together with a Marc Jacobs Incognito medium tote for a sophisticated touch.

19. Alexa Chung

Chung holds one of the best Marc Jacobs bags during the Marc Jacobs Spring 2013 fashion show in New York. We love everything about this bag, the bowler-style shape and the high shine; we're hoping Marc Jacobs decides to reinvent this one soon.

20. Lindsay Lohan

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan was seen in New York in 2013 with the Marc Jacobs Blake satchel. With two functional pockets, it's as practical as it is elegant. The actress is a long-term fan of the brand, as she was seen with the crossbody bag years later.

21. Dua Lipa

The Levitating singer at the 2020 Marc Jacobs Spring show wearing the Marc Jacobs Pillow bag in a multi-coloured floral print. It's one of the brightest and boldest Marc Jacobs bags worn by celebrities and is a testament to the designer's versatility.

22. Miley Cyrus

Backstage at the Marc Jacobs 2013 fashion show in New York City, Miley Cyrus wears a Marc Jacobs skirt paired with a monochromatic Marc Jacobs clutch. A year later, the Wrecking Ball singer was a part of the designer's Spring/Summer 2014 campaign. A true Marc Jacobs fan, and we can totally see why.

23. Lea Michele

A simple crossbody bag that is just the right size for a lightweight feel but actually fits everything you need is hard to find. But while filming Glee, Lea Michelle sports the Marc by Marc Jacobs Classic Q Karlie Crossbody Bag, and it's one of the best Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities for its practicality.

24. Lucy Hale

It's almost impossible to hear Marc Jacobs and not have The Tote Bag come to mind. It's loved in leather, fur and classic canvas, but actress Lucy Hale's monogram logo tote is perfect for quick shopping trips as much as it is for work. Hale opts for a strapless version for on-the-go style.

25. Christina Ricci

Just as loved as the tote bag is the Marc Jacobs snapshot bag. Meghan Markle was spotted with it in 2016, and in the same year, actress Christina Ricci attended the Marc Jacobs fall show with the best snapshot we've seen, in a black glittery edition, holding it as a clutch making it all the more chic.

26. Sophia Bush

Actress Sophia Bush at the 2007 Los Angeles Film Festival with a stam bag, solidifying its status as the most loved Marc Jacobs bag by celebs.

27. Emmy Rossum

Marc Jacobs knows how to do classics right, and the Trouble bag proves it. The classic shoulder bag design with convertible chain handle, it's a stlye that goes with any outfit. It's the perfect addition to actress 2015 Emmy Rossum outfit.

28. Christina Ricci

Marc Jacobs Spring 2013 collection was all about monochromatic stripes. So it was only fitting that Ricci arrived at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2013 show in a black and white knit set with a striped Marc Jacobs bag. A match made in heaven.

29. Megan Fox

In 2020, Transformers actress Megan Fox was seen sporting the much-loved Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag in a bright Barbie pink, adding a pop of colour to her monochromatic outfit and complementing Machine Gun Kelly's pop of pink.

30. Rita Ora

Marc Jacobs makes some of the best work backpacks for women when you need more than a tote. But in 2016, Rita Ora put this Marc Jacobs collage print canvas backpack to work and showed us that a backpack can inject fun into an outfit.

31. Sienna Miller

The ever-stylish Sienna Miller left St Paul's Knightsbridge Carol Service in 2010 in a festive 'fit featuring the Marc Jacobs Robert Jennifer Shoulder Bag. This deserves a place as one of the best Marc Jacobs bags. Just look at the tassel detail and unique strap, not forgetting the subtle green and purple peeking through.

32. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan does street style right, and this 2019 blue look proves it. Lohan added a Marc Jacobs vanity leather crossbody bag in a matching blue hue to complete the look for her stroll in Manhattan. Compact and versatile, it's the best Marc Jacobs bag for it's ball-kiss clasp.