Pamela Anderson's Hollywood Starlet look is the perfect date night outfit
I'm dusting off my LBD
She may have ignited her Hollywood career by being the Baywatch bombshell in the 1980s, but these days Pamela Anderson is looking seriously chic.
The Last Showgirl star has been spotted out and about in New York City wearing a succession of stylish outfits, but it's her Marc Jacobs little black shift dress that caught our attention the most.
Cut from a twinkling tweed, the shift dress fitted Anderson perfectly, and the star finished her look with matching accessories, including the Marc Jacobs Mini Dual handbag, which is one of our favourite affordable designer handbags.
While you may think that your little black dress should be reserved purely for date night outfits, Anderson proved that this capsule wardrobe staple is a classic for a reason.
GET READY TO BRING BACK YOUR LBD
Originating in the 1920s, the LBD has become a favourite of women the world over and Pamela Anderson looks elegant in this Marc Jacobs mini dress version. By teaming her high hemline with sheer tights, the actress takes the look from bombshell to chic and proves that you're never too old for a mini dress.
Her classic pointed-toe, single-sole court shoes further add to the vintage-inspired look, elongating her legs and creating an hourglass silhouette.
Her oversized oval sunglasses are the perfectly executed final accessory, completing the old-school Hollywood glamour look. The latest sunglasses trends 2025 tap into this look, so make sure to add a pair to your next outfit.
Get the look
EXACT MATCH
We love Marc Jacobs' twinkly take on the classic shift dress. With just enough sparkle to catch your eye, try wearing this dress with a pair of leopard print ballet flats for a chic daytime look.
With a cute scalloped edge detail, we love this contemporary twist on a classic black shift dress. The Sezane Gaspard cardigan is the perfect cover up for chilly moments.
EXACT MATCH
Crafted from smooth Italian leather and featuring gold toned hardware, Marc Jacobs' mini dual bag features a top handle design perfect for day-to-night styling.
Pamela Anderson's monochrome outfit may not be a key spring/summer trend, but this elegant look is straight from the designer catwalk of none other than New York designer Marc Jacobs.
Anderson has previously been a favourite model of the late British designer Vivienne Westwood, so we can't help wondering if we might see the actress take to the runway once more soon.
While many people automatically assume that an LBD is only for evenings or winter, Pamela Anderson has rewritten the summer style rules with her vintage-inspired Marc Jacobs outfit. We'll be dusting off our favourite little black dresses and channelling red carpet starlet glamour with all-black accessories this summer for an elegant take on this wardrobe staple.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
