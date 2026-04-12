If you love sunny weather but you're not quite so keen on a summer wardrobe filled with shouty shades and tropical prints, then I urge you to take a peek at one of Andrea McLean’s latest Instagram snaps, as the presenter has found the perfect sunny day look for anybody feeling a little colour-shy.

The celebrity wowed in a gorgeous pic that featured an understated yet chic black playsuit, which she expertly belted at the middle, and styled simply with just a pair of oversized sunglasses. The whole ensemble was straightforward and classic, but at the same time felt quite glamorous, and serves up some excellent smart casual outfit inspiration if you have a holiday booked or you're just thinking about your warm weather looks for the coming weeks.

Some might think that black is better suited to the winter months, but Andrea's playsuit proves that there is most definitely a place in your summer capsule wardrobe for some darker pieces, and you can shop for some very similar styles below.

A post shared by Andrea McLean (@andreamclean1) A photo posted by on

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Andrea captioned the post: "The sun is shining! So I’ve moved from black Winter clothes, to black Spring clothes. Can’t rush these things. Takes a few weeks to get me into colour!" The former Loose Women star's followers were quick to call her effortless look "beautiful" and "stunning".

A black playsuit like Andrea's will look great as it is, but the simple block colour also means you have plenty of options when it comes to styling. Try adding some oomph by layering under a floral shirt or a leopard spotted jacket, or add some fun with a pair of dalmatian print pumps.

Switching up your smaller accessories can give your one-piece a fresh spin for different occasions too - a neat clutch and shiny gold jewels will up the glam factor while an oversized tote and sneakers will keep it weekend-ready.