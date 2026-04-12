Some say that black isn't great for summer, but Andrea McLean just proved otherwise with her sunshine-ready playsuit
The presenter looked amazing in a chic one-piece that's perfect for any warm weather plans
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If you love sunny weather but you're not quite so keen on a summer wardrobe filled with shouty shades and tropical prints, then I urge you to take a peek at one of Andrea McLean’s latest Instagram snaps, as the presenter has found the perfect sunny day look for anybody feeling a little colour-shy.
The celebrity wowed in a gorgeous pic that featured an understated yet chic black playsuit, which she expertly belted at the middle, and styled simply with just a pair of oversized sunglasses. The whole ensemble was straightforward and classic, but at the same time felt quite glamorous, and serves up some excellent smart casual outfit inspiration if you have a holiday booked or you're just thinking about your warm weather looks for the coming weeks.
Some might think that black is better suited to the winter months, but Andrea's playsuit proves that there is most definitely a place in your summer capsule wardrobe for some darker pieces, and you can shop for some very similar styles below.
A post shared by Andrea McLean (@andreamclean1)
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A super soft jersey fabric will feel extra comfortable to move around in - wear it with colourful trainers and a denim jacket for weekend wow.
An oversized tie-waist makes this shape a winner for hiding a tummy, and the contrast buttons keep it feeling fresh and on-trend. The cut means you can still wear your most comfortable bra underneath - bonus!
The fitted panel in the middle of this piece creates some definition and shape for a more polished feel. Add heels and dangly earrings as a new take on date night outfits.
Andrea captioned the post: "The sun is shining! So I’ve moved from black Winter clothes, to black Spring clothes. Can’t rush these things. Takes a few weeks to get me into colour!" The former Loose Women star's followers were quick to call her effortless look "beautiful" and "stunning".
A black playsuit like Andrea's will look great as it is, but the simple block colour also means you have plenty of options when it comes to styling. Try adding some oomph by layering under a floral shirt or a leopard spotted jacket, or add some fun with a pair of dalmatian print pumps.
Switching up your smaller accessories can give your one-piece a fresh spin for different occasions too - a neat clutch and shiny gold jewels will up the glam factor while an oversized tote and sneakers will keep it weekend-ready.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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