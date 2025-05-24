If you're going to wear black in summer, Andie MacDowell's pulled-together outfit is the way to do it
Moody shades can absolutely work in the sun - it's just all down to some strategic styling
While summer often calls for bold prints and bright shades, there is absolutely still a place for a black ensemble on a sunny day. If you prefer something a little more understated, you can take some style inspiration from actress Andie MacDowell, who wowed in a classic black dress while out in Cannes for the film festival last week.
The 67-year-old looked effortlessly elegant in her crisp cotton wrap dress, and added plenty of wow-factor to her otherwise simple outfit with a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses to tap into the sunglasses trends 2025. A timeless tote bag and a pair of leather sandals by celebrity favourite MaxMara finished things off perfectly.
The Four Weddings and a Funeral star’s clever use of accessories gave her look a very warm-weather vibe and was a very chic example of how finishing touches can really make an outfit.
A shirt dress like Andie’s is ideal for a hot day, and can be styled in multiple ways for a different approach every time you wear it. Her matching bag and shoes gave her collared dress a modern and polished spin, but you could also pair it up with leopard print ballet flats and a slouchy clutch, or even a pair of chunky Birkenstocks and a wide-brimmed hat.
Shop The Look
Exact Match
These leather sandals have a minimal and clean aesthetic that means they will work with anything and everything in your wardrobe. There's a chocolate brown colourway available too.
If you're unsure which sunglasses trends to try, an aviator style pair are a safe bet as they are always a fashion favourite, and will add a retro feel to any sunny day ensemble.
There is no need to avoid darker colours during summer, and if you feel more comfortable in black, then a fuss-free dress like Andie’s is a wise choice. Other deeper tones like charcoal grey and navy can feel fun in the sun too – just add seasonal accessories to add a lighter feel and you'll be all set for the warm weather.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
