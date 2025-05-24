If you're going to wear black in summer, Andie MacDowell's pulled-together outfit is the way to do it

While summer often calls for bold prints and bright shades, there is absolutely still a place for a black ensemble on a sunny day. If you prefer something a little more understated, you can take some style inspiration from actress Andie MacDowell, who wowed in a classic black dress while out in Cannes for the film festival last week.

The 67-year-old looked effortlessly elegant in her crisp cotton wrap dress, and added plenty of wow-factor to her otherwise simple outfit with a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses to tap into the sunglasses trends 2025. A timeless tote bag and a pair of leather sandals by celebrity favourite MaxMara finished things off perfectly.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star’s clever use of accessories gave her look a very warm-weather vibe and was a very chic example of how finishing touches can really make an outfit.

A shirt dress like Andie’s is ideal for a hot day, and can be styled in multiple ways for a different approach every time you wear it. Her matching bag and shoes gave her collared dress a modern and polished spin, but you could also pair it up with leopard print ballet flats and a slouchy clutch, or even a pair of chunky Birkenstocks and a wide-brimmed hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no need to avoid darker colours during summer, and if you feel more comfortable in black, then a fuss-free dress like Andie’s is a wise choice. Other deeper tones like charcoal grey and navy can feel fun in the sun too – just add seasonal accessories to add a lighter feel and you'll be all set for the warm weather.