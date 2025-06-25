Kate Moss is the queen of Glastonbury, and this timeless outfit makes festival fashion so easy

Glastonbury officially kicks off today, and with a line-up of performers that includes Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Rod Stewart and The Prodigy, we're likely to see a fair amount of celebrities in those fields over the next few days.

When I think about what to wear to a festival, Kate Moss immediately springs to mind. A firm fan of Glastonbury, the supermodel has got that perfect mix of boho meets practical.

Take this look, for instance. She was photographed back in 2008, wearing a classic pair of knee-high Hunter wellies (what else?), teamed with a light grey pair of her signature skinny jeans. Add in a metallic top, a khaki shacket and a leather hobo bag slung on her shoulder, and Kate looks ready to dance the night away!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only fan of Kate's iconic festival looks. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum tells me: "When it comes to festival dressing, no one does it better than Kate Moss. An old hand at the Glasto life, Kate understands the importance of layers when it comes to unpredictable UK weather.

"Opting for a versatile shacket and skinny jeans combo, the model adds a little sparkle with a silver t-shirt that perfectly encapsulates the high-low style of Glastonbury goers.

"Finishing her look with a pair of Hunter wellies and a slouchy shoulder bag, this look is utterly timeless and one we could see the star rocking this weekend with just as much style."