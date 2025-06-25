Kate Moss is the queen of Glastonbury, and this timeless outfit makes festival fashion so easy

If you're looking for Glasto inspo, there's nobody better

Kate Moss at Glastonbury Festival on June 27 2008
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Glastonbury officially kicks off today, and with a line-up of performers that includes Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Rod Stewart and The Prodigy, we're likely to see a fair amount of celebrities in those fields over the next few days.

When I think about what to wear to a festival, Kate Moss immediately springs to mind. A firm fan of Glastonbury, the supermodel has got that perfect mix of boho meets practical.

Take this look, for instance. She was photographed back in 2008, wearing a classic pair of knee-high Hunter wellies (what else?), teamed with a light grey pair of her signature skinny jeans. Add in a metallic top, a khaki shacket and a leather hobo bag slung on her shoulder, and Kate looks ready to dance the night away!

Kate Moss attends the Glastonbury Festival in 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Hunter wellies cut out Exact match

Hunter
Original Tall Rain Boots

These made it to our shortlist of the best wellies, and our tester said they really are worth the hype. Come rain or shine, you can't go wrong with a pair of wellies at a festival this summer.

Light Grey Alexa Shaper Skinny Jeans cut out

Peacocks
Light Grey Alexa Shaper Skinny Jeans

If you'd prefer to wear jeans rather than shorts, skinnies are great for tucking into wellies. It feels appropriate that these shaper jeans share a name with another Glasto icon - Alexa!

Short-Sleeved Foil Knitted Sweater on model

Mango
Short-Sleeved Foil Knitted Sweater

It's jeans and a nice top, festival style. A pop of metallic will always make an outfit feel a bit dressier, and this knitted option from Mango has a chic loose fit and foil finish.

Pure Cotton Denim Relaxed Shacket
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Denim Relaxed Shacket

A festival staple, the humble khaki shacket will cover you from the sun by day and keep you warm on cool evenings. It's super practical, easy to pack, and for less than £30 at M&S, we say this is a winner.

Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace cut out

Missoma
Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace

Remember when long pendant necklaces were a thing in the Noughties? You heard it here first: they're back! One reviewer wrote: "A really beautiful piece of jewellery that has gotten comments every time I’ve worn it. Feels nice and heavy, it’s very well crafted."

Rebecca Minkoff Mab Leather Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Mab Leather Hobo Bag

This bag is very Mossy. It's the perfect size for all your on-site essentials (water, SPF, good vibes), and I love the gold metal hardware.

Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only fan of Kate's iconic festival looks. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum tells me: "When it comes to festival dressing, no one does it better than Kate Moss. An old hand at the Glasto life, Kate understands the importance of layers when it comes to unpredictable UK weather.

"Opting for a versatile shacket and skinny jeans combo, the model adds a little sparkle with a silver t-shirt that perfectly encapsulates the high-low style of Glastonbury goers.

"Finishing her look with a pair of Hunter wellies and a slouchy shoulder bag, this look is utterly timeless and one we could see the star rocking this weekend with just as much style."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.