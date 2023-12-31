Bridgeton season 3 - everything you need to know

Bridgerton fever is hitting an all-time high as fans patiently wait for the return of the record-breaking period drama.

With the third season splitting into two parts and landing on Netflix this May and June, audiences are desperate for any details about what's next for the Bridgerton family.

So what can viewers expect from Bridgerton's highly-anticipated return? Here's your insider guide into all the gossip and news surrounding the upcoming season.

Mark your calendars because there are two big dates to look out for this year.

Bridgerton launches part one of season three on May 16, 2024 followed by part two on June 13.

Bridgerton season 3 cast

Bridgerton's record-breaking return in 2024 will see plenty of familiar faces return to our screens.

Leading the pack are Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. These two take center stage as the central storyline focuses on their romance.

Claudia Jessie is back as Penelope’s best friend Eloise, while Matilda Lawler debuts as Eloise's mysterious companion.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley reprise their roles as the newly married Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton.

The iconic Queen Charlotte portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel returns, while Hannah Dodd is taking over Ruby Stokes’ role as Francesca Bridgerton.

Fans might recognise her from Enola Holmes and Anatomy of a Scadnal, with Hannah recently telling TVLine in an interview that she was "so excited" to be taking on the role.

She said: 'I didn’t know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It’s such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her.'

Other cast members include Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington.

Ruth Gemmell is playing Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, while Florence Hunt is Hyacinth Bridgerton and Luke Thompson is Benedict Bridgerton.

Of course, Julie Andrews will be back as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season 3 storyline

Shifting the spotlight to book four in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton season three focuses on Penelope and Colin's romance after years of friendship.

Shonda Rhimes previously hinted season 3 may stray from its source material, with the third book originally focussing on Benedict as the lead.

'We're not necessarily going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories,' she told Entertainment Tonight.

Simone also told E! News that her own story with Anthony isn’t over, explaining: 'There will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure. And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out.'

Netflix released the first official synopsis in 2022, explaining that Penelope had 'finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton’, after she overheard 'his disparaging words about her last season'.

It continued: 'She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.'

When Colin returns from his travels, he’s given the "cold shoulder" by Penelope, with the synopsis adding: 'Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.'