Kate Middleton's hairdresser just revealed the secret to a blow-dry that actually lasts

Kate Middleton's blow-dry secret has been revealed as her hairdresser, Richard Ward, has revealed how he makes a blowdry last for days!

If you're looking for an easy Christmas hairstyle that'll last for days, we may just have the answer! Richard Ward, a hairstylist who has worked with the Princess of Wales for years - even before her marriage to Prince William - appeared on This Morning on December 21st. The stylist has previously revealed how to achieve Kate Middleton's bouncy blowdry curls, and now he has revealed how to make a blowdry last from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day!

"First and foremost, not too much product. People think that to make hair last you need to overload it with product - totally wrong. Don't do that because we're going to load it through the week," Richard began.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The stylist then explained that to make the curly blowout last, you've got to make sure that you protect your curls when you sleep- which means investing in one of the best silk pillowcases. "So Christmas Eve when you go to bed, it's how are we going to look after those curls?" Silk pillowcases, if any of you are lucky enough to have one of these, that will look after your curl and limit the static in your hair."

"Before you go to bed just gently put your hair up in a high top knot with one of these silk scrunchies and that will also look after your curls, because if you think about it, if your hair is up here," he said gesturing to the top of the model's head, "in a silk scrunchie, you're not going to be lying on the curls."

He then warned about showering with your hair exposed. "Moisture is our enemy because that will make the hair drop," he said. "So a little towelling hairband is a good idea, then I put a shower cap on." The hairdresser added, "Now I know it's not the most glamorous thing," he said referencing the shower cap. "But who cares if your hair is going to look great?"

Slip Slip Silk Scrunchies Visit Site RRP: £39.00 | Slip. The Slip Silk Large Scrunchies are crafted with the brand’s own slipsilk™ fabric, which is ultra-gentle on hair to avoid pulling, snagging or tugging. Slip Slip Silk Pillowcase Visit Site $89 at Bergdorf Goodman $89 at Neiman Marcus RRP: £85.00 | Slip. Crafted under stringent regulations with certified non-toxic dyes, the luxurious pillowcase is recommended by dermatologists and beauty experts. A natural temperature regulator, it will promote a comfortable night's sleep. Amazon Smug Shower Cap Visit Site RRP: £5.98 | Amazon. Keep your hair expertly sheltered with Smug's fabulous shower caps. The shower cap possesses a double-layer design that ensues no water or substance seeps in, keeping your hair perfectly protected and immaculately dry.

Richard then said that this method would last a few days and explained that once your hair gets greasy or limp, dry shampoo is a great option.

He then sprayed dry shampoo carefully in the model's hair. "So it's literally just in between the roots," he said, "and when you put the dry shampoo in you almost need to shampoo it in." He then worked the product into the scalp and roots of the model's hair to make the hair look less greasy and add body and texture.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

"Now, day 4 or day 5, when you can't use anymore dry shampoo, just wash the fringe and the hairline because let's be honest that's the bit that's important and what everybody sees. So you can just dry that in and re-tong or blow dry your hair," Richard said.

He then suggested that by the end of the week, by New Year's Eve, a chignon up-do is ideal as it works best with dirty hair. This means that you can get a tight ponytail that looks sleek and the curls at the ponytail are still on show.