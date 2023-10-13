We're pretty surprised by how Kate Middleton's hairdresser achieves her bouncy curls but we're definitely going to try it

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's hairdresser, Richard Ward, has revealed how he has perfected the Princess of Wales's hair as he explained exactly how you can copy her curly look at home.

Richard Ward, a hairstylist who has worked with the Princess of Wales for years - even before her marriage to Prince William - appeared on This Morning on October 12. The hairdresser explained in detail how exactly viewers could copy Kate's classic curly look. In a surprising move, the hairdresser revealed that he likes to use straighteners to get the perfect curl!

Of course, straighteners can be used to create curls, but we'd have assumed the Princess uses one of the best curling irons on the market to achieve her luscious curls. However, her hairdresser revealed that he likes to use some of the best hair straighteners to achieve the perfect curl, and then demonstrated how they can be used.

"So many people have straighteners at home, but do you know you can curl with them?" began Richard as he then added, "So many people that do curl with them, don't know how to."

He revealed that the key to getting a good curl is to prep your hair properly and make sure it's completely dry before using the straightener. "If I could give everybody at home one tip today that is to try and blow dry your hair first the best you can, and then put the straighteners on. The mistake people make is that they rough dry their hair, it's frizzy, and it's all over the place, and then they're yanking their straighteners through their hair, which is splitting it and damaging it."

He then explained how to curl with straighteners and said, "Clamp the hair slowly, tip it [the straightener] back on itself 180 degrees and pull it through the hair. Now remember, it's gliding through the hair now because we've prepped it well and that's what you can do to help. Prep it well using a heat-resistant spray."

The curl popped out from the tool in a perfect ringlet and Richard added, "The faster you pull the straightener through the hair, the looser the curl, the slower you pull it through, the tighter the curl."

The expert then spoke about Princess Catherine's bouncy blow-dry look which has become known as the 'Chelsea Blow Dry' and his signature look. He explained, "A lot of people rough dry their hair far far far too much first." He showed that by using a roll brush and a hair dryer you can create this look - but a nozzle on the dryer is essential! "The secret is to have the nozzle [of the dryer] behind the hair, just behind the brush, and that's what's straightening the hair."

It was such a simple hack but her hair was immediately perfect and shiny, and looked immaculate as it was pushed back into the rest of her hair. "The nozzle is absolutely key," Richard hammered home.