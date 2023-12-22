The easy Christmas hairstyles that can be done in just five-minutes

These easy Christmas hairstyles will make you party-ready in no time

Sienna Miller is pictured with long waves alongside a picture of Gemma Chan with a tousled bun and Thandiwe Newton, with a sleek ponytail / in a gold and cream textured 3-picture template
(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Cindy Ord | Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
We're full swing into festive mode - you've (probably) bought all the gifts (if not - our roundup of beauty gift ideas will come to the rescue), ordered the turkey and put up the tree.

All that's left to do is to enjoy the festivities, whether that's meeting up with friends for a casual lunch, or going for a full-blown Christmas shindig. However you're spending your December, you're going to want to minimise the stress wherever you can. The last thing you want to do is spend hours on your hair, or attempt to squeeze in a salon appointment. 

So these four key hair looks will suit everyone and are versatile enough to work just as well with a jazzy Christmas jumper as they will with your sequinned LBD. But the best bit? They're all so simple and easy to style yourself - whatever your hair type or skill level. Coordinate them with your favourite Christmas makeup looks and you'll be out of the door in no time.

Easy Christmas hairstyles to get you party ready in no time

1. The party pony

Thandie Newton with a stylish party pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ponytails aren’t just for the gym, they can look super glam and are the perfect style for day-old waves that are beginning to drop.

To start off with, run your best hair straighteners through your hair to get that sleek look and then boost volume by prepping hair with a texture spray. After that, simply sweep all your hair to one side and fasten with a hair elastic. Try a velvet ribbon wrapped around the band. Easy, and effective.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture SprayTexture booster

Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture Spray

RRP: £31

The beauty team swear by this buy - it's good hair in a bottle. Just a couple of spritzes leaves hair the perfect level of 'undone, but not too undone'. 

Slip Silk Skinny ScrunchiesGentle ties
Slip Silk Black Skinny Scrunchies

RRP: £39 for 6

Use silk scrunchies if your hair is fragile - they prevent snagging and stop kinks. Slip makes the best, and has a variety of colourways. 

Free People Rizzo Crinkled BowFinishing touch
Free People Rizzo Crinkled Bow

RRP: £15

Create your bow with some leftover ribbon, or buy this little winner. It's available in 6 shades, but we love this rich navy.

2. The undone bun

Gemma Chan with an undone bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget complicated chignons with thousands of grips to keep it in place. It doesn't get easier than a messy top knot, especially on two-day-old hair. If it's freshly-washed it's just too slippery and will fall out so use plenty of texturising spray - or even one of the best sea salt sprays - if it is.

This is a look that will still work on short hair and bobs. Gather all your hair back into a ponytail, as high or as low as you like. Twist it into a coil (or a nub if your hair is short), using a band to fasten it. Then pull pieces of the bun out and bits that frame your face. Go over the tendrils with your best curling irons and then voila!

Cloud Nine The Curling Wand

Cloud Nine The Curling Wand

RRP: £139

If you have super-straight hair, or it looks a little limp, add some texture to the pieces framing your face with a curler or waver. This fast-heating wand is a beauty team favourite.

3. Easy breezy waves - for every length

Sienna Miller with loose waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For long hair: The easiest way to get loose curls is using the heatless waves technique. You could use one of the TikTok-hyped techniques (we've seen it all - leggings, dressing gown belts, socks), but we'd recommend using a kit. Put your hair in a centre parting and then wrap your slightly damp hair around the long sausage before bed. You’ll wake to lovely loose waves without any effort - or heat damage. 

For short/medium hair: Don’t have those extra inches? You can still create glam waves. Avoid using a small barrel or you’ll end up with tight curls, try a tong with a clamp as it will allow you to grab shorter pieces of hair more easily,  Shorter hair looks best when the curls are a little messy so don’t be scared to scrunch and tousle them before setting with a strong hold hair spray.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling SetOvernight success

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

RRP: £17

Get beautiful bouncy waves without the heat damage with this clever set. It's surprisingly easy to use, and incredibly effective. 

BaByliss PRO Titanium Expression Curling TongWave maker

BaByliss PRO Titanium Expression Curling Tong

RRP: £65

BaByliss are pros at creating brilliant tools at even better price points. This 25mm tong works especially well on shorter hair. 

LBrilliant hold

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray for Strong Hold & Shine

RRP: £3

It's impossible to beat Elnett. There's a reason it's a go-to for so many top hairstylists - it's affordable, effective, and smells nostalgic.

4. Add pizzaz to short hair

Maggie Gyllenhaal styling a pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short hair can be just as versatile as longer lengths, it's just finding new ways to style it and have fun. Something as simple as an ear tuck with a glitzy clip looks chic and keeps wayward strands out of your eyes. Or add some texture and spike it up like Maggie has - it's a great look to combine with a dramatic smokey eye.

Alternatively, invest in an embellished headband and simply push hair back off your face. They work particularly well on short pixie cuts. 

Hair by Sam McKnight Perfect Mess Matt Sculpting PasteAdd texture
Hair by Sam McKnight Perfect Mess Matt Sculpting Paste

RRP: £26

Texture pastes will work better than sprays when you have very short hair. A little goes a long way with this concentrated buy. 

Accessorize Baguette Stone Hair SlidesLittle gems
Accessorize Baguette Stone Hair Slides

RRP: £10

These striking hair slides are really impactful while still being subtle enough for everyday. They'll pair beautifully with a shimmery silver eye.

New Look Beaded Padded HeadbandShowstopper

New Look Beaded Padded Headband

RRP: £17.99

New Look have a lot of brilliant headbands, but we love this very merry option. The chunky shape will work best on thick or curly hair types. 

