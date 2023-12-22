The easy Christmas hairstyles that can be done in just five-minutes

We're full swing into festive mode - you've (probably) bought all the gifts (if not - our roundup of beauty gift ideas will come to the rescue), ordered the turkey and put up the tree.

All that's left to do is to enjoy the festivities, whether that's meeting up with friends for a casual lunch, or going for a full-blown Christmas shindig. However you're spending your December, you're going to want to minimise the stress wherever you can. The last thing you want to do is spend hours on your hair, or attempt to squeeze in a salon appointment.

So these four key hair looks will suit everyone and are versatile enough to work just as well with a jazzy Christmas jumper as they will with your sequinned LBD. But the best bit? They're all so simple and easy to style yourself - whatever your hair type or skill level. Coordinate them with your favourite Christmas makeup looks and you'll be out of the door in no time.

Easy Christmas hairstyles to get you party ready in no time

1. The party pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ponytails aren’t just for the gym, they can look super glam and are the perfect style for day-old waves that are beginning to drop.

To start off with, run your best hair straighteners through your hair to get that sleek look and then boost volume by prepping hair with a texture spray. After that, simply sweep all your hair to one side and fasten with a hair elastic. Try a velvet ribbon wrapped around the band. Easy, and effective.

2. The undone bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget complicated chignons with thousands of grips to keep it in place. It doesn't get easier than a messy top knot, especially on two-day-old hair. If it's freshly-washed it's just too slippery and will fall out so use plenty of texturising spray - or even one of the best sea salt sprays - if it is.

This is a look that will still work on short hair and bobs. Gather all your hair back into a ponytail, as high or as low as you like. Twist it into a coil (or a nub if your hair is short), using a band to fasten it. Then pull pieces of the bun out and bits that frame your face. Go over the tendrils with your best curling irons and then voila!

Cloud Nine The Curling Wand Check Amazon RRP: £139 If you have super-straight hair, or it looks a little limp, add some texture to the pieces framing your face with a curler or waver. This fast-heating wand is a beauty team favourite.

3. Easy breezy waves - for every length

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For long hair: The easiest way to get loose curls is using the heatless waves technique. You could use one of the TikTok-hyped techniques (we've seen it all - leggings, dressing gown belts, socks), but we'd recommend using a kit. Put your hair in a centre parting and then wrap your slightly damp hair around the long sausage before bed. You’ll wake to lovely loose waves without any effort - or heat damage.

For short/medium hair: Don’t have those extra inches? You can still create glam waves. Avoid using a small barrel or you’ll end up with tight curls, try a tong with a clamp as it will allow you to grab shorter pieces of hair more easily, Shorter hair looks best when the curls are a little messy so don’t be scared to scrunch and tousle them before setting with a strong hold hair spray.

4. Add pizzaz to short hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short hair can be just as versatile as longer lengths, it's just finding new ways to style it and have fun. Something as simple as an ear tuck with a glitzy clip looks chic and keeps wayward strands out of your eyes. Or add some texture and spike it up like Maggie has - it's a great look to combine with a dramatic smokey eye.

Alternatively, invest in an embellished headband and simply push hair back off your face. They work particularly well on short pixie cuts.