Julianne Moore's sleek Cannes updo is refreshingly easy to recreate - and perfect for short hair

Simple and easy are not often words we would use to describe a red carpet updo, but when it comes to Julianne Moore's low ponytail, they encapsulate the chic look perfectly.

So far, the 2025 hair trends have focused on natural texture, from bouncy curls to soft, barely-there waves (or ghost waves, as they've been dubbed), as well as tailored pixie cuts and face-framing fringes. Updos, however, have not had much of a look-in. Thankfully, red carpet events are a rich source of new ideas for swept-back styles - perhaps for a similarly formal occasion or just to keep our hair out of our faces.

Alas, these looks are usually complicated, having been created by professional hairstylists and all. However, Julianne Moore's stylish 'do at Cannes offers a welcome reprieve as it's simple, sleek and perfect for short hair...

Why Julianne Moore's sleek ponytail is perfect for summer events

For her appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, Julianne Moore paired a sophisticated, one-shoulder back gown with statement silver drop earrings and a sleek updo.

From the front, it looks as though Moore has her signature copper hair secured into a classic low bun, but from the back, we can see that it's actually a tidy and slightly unexpected short ponytail. This choice feels fresh and modern compared to a meticulously pinned updo, while the smooth finish also complements the simple lines of her gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Dominique Charriau/WireImage | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The look, which was created by a hairstylist Owen Gould, is refreshingly straightforward and a great option for the summer months, especially if you've got short hair (perhaps you've opted for a collarbone bob, let's say, but are stuck on styling).

It sweeps all the hair out of your face, which is ideal in the heat, and looks polished with very minimal effort involved. With the pony being secured at the nape of the neck, it also feels very elevated (ironic, considering it's lower placement) and refined compared to a classic ponytail, perhaps because we're so used to the latter.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Julianne Moore's look

This style of ponytail works for both long and short, shoulder-length hair. If you have a fringe or curtain bangs, though, you may need to pin your bangs back or opt for a slightly higher ponytail to ensure every strand is secured.

As for recreating the look, Moore's front strands are sectioned into a middle parting, while the rest has been brushed back into the pony. We would recommend investing in a pintail comb (like this Denman comb, at Amazon) to help you create precise lines.

Working in stages is best for this look. Begin by separating out the front portion of your hair (to create the middle parting) before gathering and securing the rest at the nape of your neck, to form the bulk of your low ponytail. Then create that clean middle parting with your front strands and smooth them back, securing them into the rest of your low ponytail.

We suggest using a smoothing styling cream to ensure there are no flyaways and that you achieve a similar glamorous sheen to Moore's.