Julianne Moore's sleek Cannes updo is refreshingly easy to recreate - and perfect for short hair
Who knew a low ponytail could look so polished and sophisticated?
Simple and easy are not often words we would use to describe a red carpet updo, but when it comes to Julianne Moore's low ponytail, they encapsulate the chic look perfectly.
So far, the 2025 hair trends have focused on natural texture, from bouncy curls to soft, barely-there waves (or ghost waves, as they've been dubbed), as well as tailored pixie cuts and face-framing fringes. Updos, however, have not had much of a look-in. Thankfully, red carpet events are a rich source of new ideas for swept-back styles - perhaps for a similarly formal occasion or just to keep our hair out of our faces.
Alas, these looks are usually complicated, having been created by professional hairstylists and all. However, Julianne Moore's stylish 'do at Cannes offers a welcome reprieve as it's simple, sleek and perfect for short hair...
Why Julianne Moore's sleek ponytail is perfect for summer events
For her appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, Julianne Moore paired a sophisticated, one-shoulder back gown with statement silver drop earrings and a sleek updo.
From the front, it looks as though Moore has her signature copper hair secured into a classic low bun, but from the back, we can see that it's actually a tidy and slightly unexpected short ponytail. This choice feels fresh and modern compared to a meticulously pinned updo, while the smooth finish also complements the simple lines of her gown.
The look, which was created by a hairstylist Owen Gould, is refreshingly straightforward and a great option for the summer months, especially if you've got short hair (perhaps you've opted for a collarbone bob, let's say, but are stuck on styling).
It sweeps all the hair out of your face, which is ideal in the heat, and looks polished with very minimal effort involved. With the pony being secured at the nape of the neck, it also feels very elevated (ironic, considering it's lower placement) and refined compared to a classic ponytail, perhaps because we're so used to the latter.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Julianne Moore's look
RRP: £7
These hair ties look similar to the one Moore wore at Cannes but a silk scrunchie - like these from SILKE, at Look Fantastic - are also a good option for an occasion, and are gentle on your hair.
This style of ponytail works for both long and short, shoulder-length hair. If you have a fringe or curtain bangs, though, you may need to pin your bangs back or opt for a slightly higher ponytail to ensure every strand is secured.
As for recreating the look, Moore's front strands are sectioned into a middle parting, while the rest has been brushed back into the pony. We would recommend investing in a pintail comb (like this Denman comb, at Amazon) to help you create precise lines.
Working in stages is best for this look. Begin by separating out the front portion of your hair (to create the middle parting) before gathering and securing the rest at the nape of your neck, to form the bulk of your low ponytail. Then create that clean middle parting with your front strands and smooth them back, securing them into the rest of your low ponytail.
We suggest using a smoothing styling cream to ensure there are no flyaways and that you achieve a similar glamorous sheen to Moore's.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Alex Jones made me realise I need a light-wash pair of the trending summer jeans I can't stop wearing
The One Show host loves a bit of light-wash denim and her turn-up style pair feel contemporary and cool.
-
I've tested dozens of self-tans over the years, but this quick-working formula gave me the most natural glow - and it's surprisingly affordable
This self-tan has thousands of highly-rated reviews, so our digital beauty writer put it to the ultimate test - here are her honest thoughts
-
St Tropez Luxe Body Serum Review: 'This self-tan boosted my confidence thanks to its natural, healthy glow'
This self-tan has thousands of highly-rated reviews, so our digital beauty writer put it to the ultimate test - here are her honest thoughts
-
Sienna Miller convinced me to buy this 'fantastic brush' that 'feels like a finger' - it works for every step in your makeup routine
And the 'best' concealer she uses it with
-
We've discovered the exact fragrance Amal Clooney wore at Cannes - and it's not what you expect
Wearing this is a clever way to boost the longevity of your scent
-
Sienna Miller's secret to getting a glowing complexion means tanned skin with no sun damage
Getting Sienna's just-back-from-vacation glow is easier than you think
-
The Riviera bob is the bouncy, 'ruffled' hairstyle we'll be seeing everywhere this summer
For fans of effortless, tousled styles, this Riviera-inspired cut might be our favourite bob yet...
-
Ruth Langsford's nails prove that a square French tip is the crème de la crème of manicures
Ruth Langsford just paired spring's trendiest look with this retro nail shape, and the finish is so chic
-
The weird yet incredibly satisfying £5 gadget that's set to make your beauty products last longer
Now you can enjoy every last drop
-
Victoria Beckham's new signature manicure style is so versatile, with its subtle pink shade
Victoria has hopped on the 'soap nail’ trend