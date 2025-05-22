Julianne Moore's sleek Cannes updo is refreshingly easy to recreate - and perfect for short hair

Who knew a low ponytail could look so polished and sophisticated?

Julianne Moore is pictured with a sleek updo and wearing a black, one-shoulder dress at the &quot;The Phoenician Scheme&quot; red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)
Simple and easy are not often words we would use to describe a red carpet updo, but when it comes to Julianne Moore's low ponytail, they encapsulate the chic look perfectly.

So far, the 2025 hair trends have focused on natural texture, from bouncy curls to soft, barely-there waves (or ghost waves, as they've been dubbed), as well as tailored pixie cuts and face-framing fringes. Updos, however, have not had much of a look-in. Thankfully, red carpet events are a rich source of new ideas for swept-back styles - perhaps for a similarly formal occasion or just to keep our hair out of our faces.

Alas, these looks are usually complicated, having been created by professional hairstylists and all. However, Julianne Moore's stylish 'do at Cannes offers a welcome reprieve as it's simple, sleek and perfect for short hair...

Why Julianne Moore's sleek ponytail is perfect for summer events

For her appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, Julianne Moore paired a sophisticated, one-shoulder back gown with statement silver drop earrings and a sleek updo.

From the front, it looks as though Moore has her signature copper hair secured into a classic low bun, but from the back, we can see that it's actually a tidy and slightly unexpected short ponytail. This choice feels fresh and modern compared to a meticulously pinned updo, while the smooth finish also complements the simple lines of her gown.

On the left, is a picture of Julianne Moore with a low ponytail and wearing a one-shoulder black dress at the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. On the right is a picture from the same event, but this time, showing the back of Julianne Moore's head - giving a clear view of her low ponytail hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Dominique Charriau/WireImage | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The look, which was created by a hairstylist Owen Gould, is refreshingly straightforward and a great option for the summer months, especially if you've got short hair (perhaps you've opted for a collarbone bob, let's say, but are stuck on styling).

It sweeps all the hair out of your face, which is ideal in the heat, and looks polished with very minimal effort involved. With the pony being secured at the nape of the neck, it also feels very elevated (ironic, considering it's lower placement) and refined compared to a classic ponytail, perhaps because we're so used to the latter.

Recreate Julianne Moore's look

A product of the Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics, pictured on a white background
Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics

RRP: £7

These hair ties look similar to the one Moore wore at Cannes but a silk scrunchie - like these from SILKE, at Look Fantastic - are also a good option for an occasion, and are gentle on your hair.

A product shot of the Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream, pictured on a white background
Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

RRP: £11

Infused with nourishing argan oil, this styling cream smooths frizz and flyaways, providing hold whilst also conditioning your strands.

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, pictured on a white template
Hershesons Almost Everything Cream

RRP: from £14

As the name denotes, this cream is quite the multitasker to have in your kit. It hydrates, boosts shine, smooths frizz, offers heat protection and flexible hold, all of which make it a great product for this hairdo.

This style of ponytail works for both long and short, shoulder-length hair. If you have a fringe or curtain bangs, though, you may need to pin your bangs back or opt for a slightly higher ponytail to ensure every strand is secured.

As for recreating the look, Moore's front strands are sectioned into a middle parting, while the rest has been brushed back into the pony. We would recommend investing in a pintail comb (like this Denman comb, at Amazon) to help you create precise lines.

Working in stages is best for this look. Begin by separating out the front portion of your hair (to create the middle parting) before gathering and securing the rest at the nape of your neck, to form the bulk of your low ponytail. Then create that clean middle parting with your front strands and smooth them back, securing them into the rest of your low ponytail.

We suggest using a smoothing styling cream to ensure there are no flyaways and that you achieve a similar glamorous sheen to Moore's.

