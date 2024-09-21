This flattering 'cosy' style has inspired us to book a new-season haircut, stat

Combining easy volume with a vintage feel, the curtain bang hair trend is coming back in full (blown-out) force for autumn...

It's safe to say that full fringes often get a bad rap for being unruly and high-maintenance. While we don't necessarily disagree, there's one iteration of the face-framing cut that provides plenty of shape and interest, without any fuss - and it's swiftly climbing up the 2024 hair trend ranks. Dubbed 'curtain' bangs for their sweeping, cheek-hugging shape, this style of fringe is tipped to be a favourite amongst the autumn haircut trends, thanks to its luxurious, cosy feel and surprisingly versatile styling.

So, if you're seeking a way to update your look without bidding farewell to your middle parting (and forehead), here's everything you need to know about curtain bangs - from maintenance to who it suits, and how to request them in the first place...

What is the curtain bang hair trend?

As mentioned, curtain bangs are named for their distinctive, gradient shape. They're cut to frame your face as a pair of curtains would a window and offer both dimension and interest to your look.

Tom Smith, trend forecaster, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and international creative colour director at evo, describes the style as being, "Long or side-swept bangs or fringe with a central parting, typically blow-dried with a voluminous bend at a length that grazes from the browbone to the cheekbone."

According to Smith (or 'The Hairvoyant' as he's also known in the 'biz), we'll be seeing this bouncy twist on the fringe more and more as the season shifts - and likely paired with autumn hair colour trends like terracopper and cinder toffee brunette. This is in part thanks to the cut's soft and cosy feel, as well as its practicality - you can simply refresh your fringe, which is the focal point of the look, without having to wash your entire head of hair. Plus it can be easily styled into an updo, as well as down.

How to request curtain bangs

So, if you're considering this bouncy look, how do you go about requesting it from your hairdresser? Smith says to, " Ask for long sweeping bangs that angle from brow bone to cheekbone. The exact length can be adjusted to best flatter your face."

If you're wondering if they'll suit your facial structure or current hairstyle, Smith says: "Curtain bangs can work with most hair lengths, although on bobs shorter than chin length they may feel unbalanced." They're also especially flattering on heart-shaped faces and for those with larger foreheads.

How to style curtain bangs

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24 To achieve that effortless, bouncy finish that is so synonymous with this season's curtain bang trend, use a volume mousse like this one from Color Wow. It adds instant lift and hold without any crunchiness. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray View at Amazon RRP: £19.45 Smith recommends using a dry texture spray - like this one from Moroccanoil - as fringes can get oily, fast. This spray will not only add texture and hold but keep your bangs looking fresh and fluffy for longer. Shark Beauty FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer View at Look Fantastic RRP: £269.99 If you're planning on getting curtain bangs - or any style of fringe, for that matter - we recommend investing in a hairdryer brush, like Shark's FlexStyle, which also doubles as a hair dryer and curler.

As for styling, Smith has also shared a few pearls of wisdom on that front. He notes that fringes that rest against the face tend to get oily quite quickly, so recommends using a light styling power or dry texturising spray, "to add control and keep the fringe airy and fresh for longer."

To shape your curtain bangs, Smith also suggests using a round barreled brush or blow-drying tool like the Dyson Airwrap. The Shark Flexstyle and Revlon One-Step are also popular picks among the list of best hair dryer brushes and can be real game-changers for those with fringes.

A popular styling technique when using a round brush or hot brush is to curl your bangs away and upwards from your face, rather than downwards, as is often the go-to for full fringes. This will afford that signature swoop to the ends of your hair that's so on-trend.

5 celebrity curtain bang hair looks to consider this autumn

If you're tempted by this look but are unsure of how it will suit you, or how you can style it, we've rounded up a few celebrities who have sported curtain bang hairstyles to inspire your next trip to the salon...

1. Julia Roberts' Terracopper curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole)

If you're tempted by the terracopper hair trend as well as these effortless bangs, Julia Roberts' look is all the inspiration you need. Her fringe is parted down the middle and softly frames her face, affording a timeless and chic look.

2. JLo's curtain bang updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you love an updo, don't write off curtain bangs, as they can look so effortless when left out of a bun or ponytail. They add interest around your face but if you opt to keep them long (around cheekbone or jaw-length), you can still secure them back into your updo should you wish to.

3. Sienna Miller's long curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sienna Miller's tousled look is another example of how effortless and versatile curtain bangs can be compared to more full fringe styles.

4. Halle Berry's cheek-framing curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer)

Halle Berry's wavy, cheek-framing bangs are another perfect and flattering reference for anyone considering a fringe. Berry's feature a soft gradient, which will allow her hair to grow out seamlessly.

5. Dakota Johnson's full curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Hector Vivas/ Stringer)

If you currently have a full or wispy fringe, you can blend it into some face-framing strands, which will help to create that sweeping 'curtain' effect as your bangs grow out. You can then start parting them in the middle to complete the look. Here we can see Dakota Johnson's fringe is longer at the sides than it is in the middle.