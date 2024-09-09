Brunettes are set to take on a reflective golden sheen this autumn, say the pros

What do you get when you combine dark brunette with hints of warm caramel and reflective gold? Well, according to the experts, this specific and very decadent-sounding blend goes by the name of 'cinder toffee brunette' - and it's set to be an autumn go-to...

When it comes to autumn hair colour trends (or any of the 2024 hair trends, for that matter), there's no shortage of modern and luxe-sounding shades to consider - terracopper, for example, immediately springs to mind. That said, we may have just encountered our favourite yet, which along with an intriguing name, promises everything from expensive good looks to versatility and a healthy, syrup-like shine.

Coined cinder toffee brunette by trend forecaster and professional hair stylist, Tom Smith, this latest take on natural brown seeks to add intensity, shine and warmth by way of gold and caramel tones, whilst maintaining depth - here's how.

What is Cinder Toffee Brunette?

While we've already touched on some of the characteristics of cinder toffee brunette, Tom Smith - International artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo - has delved further into what distinguishes this shade of brunette from the rest. Smith describes it as being a "rich and intense tone," that glows with similar tones to that of Sunflower Blonde - a warm and golden twist on blonde - but works on a deeper base.

"The tones are totally warm and combine chocolate, caramels and intense golds to give a reflective and youthful shine to the hair," Smith adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk/Variety)

As for how this trend came to be named, Smith explains that: "Cinder toffee is a type of honeycomb sweet that is rich a deep in its caramel tones. Caramel typically is a ‘bronde’ shade while cinder toffee has a depth that pushes it more into the soft brunette family of tones."

What makes Cinder Toffee appear so luxe?

Now, what is it about this warm brunette that makes it appear so expensive and chic? According to Smith, it's all down to the golden tones, as they, "typically make hair look shinier and healthier which is contributing to the hair looking more expensive and luxurious. Cinder toffee has an intense golden caramel tone mixed into a deeper mid-brunette base."

How to request and maintain Cinder Toffee brunette

If you want to add a warm caramel-like richness to your strands, Smith says to: "Ask for an intensely golden-toned brunette shade (in hairdresser speak it works best when sitting around a level 6 or 7). Either an all-over colour or in conjunction with added golden dimensional highlights."



To ensure your hair hits the cinder toffee brief perfectly, Smith recommends opting for golden tones on a depth of, "a level 6 - hairdresser speak for a medium brunette tone," Smith also notes that, "using demi (translucent gloss) colours in golden tones can help add golden reflects without making the hair unnecessarily darker.

If your brunette hair already has a tinge of gold, Smith explains that this typically makes the hair appear shinier so, "helping to boost this further with conditioning masks is a good idea. A salon can also offer a golden gloss - no such thing as too many golden tones on a deeper base."

As for maintaining this particular shade, specific toning shampoos and conditioners are always a good option - aim for one formulated for golden brunettes - but it's the shine that makes this look. Thus, Smith recommends using hydrating products, like Evo Great Hydrator and Olaplex No.8, (both at Sephora).

Celebrity cinder toffee brunette inspiration for autumn

In case you're looking for some visual inspiration (or perhaps a reference photo to show your hairdresser), here are three celebrities who are sporting warm, golden brunette hues for the autumn season...

1. Sofía Vergara's Cinder Toffee hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Cited as a great reference for this hair colour trend by Smith, Sofía Vergara's long and lusciously shiny locks are the epitome of multi-dimensional. Her hair is dark but warmed with hints of caramel and glossy gold running throughout her lengths, which look subtle but so luxe

2. Cindy Crawfords golden face-framing strands

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)

To add warmth and interest to your brunette hair without opting for an all-over colour or highlights throughout, opt for some golden, face-framing strands - like Cindy Crawford has been sporting lately.

3. JLo's Caramel highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

Jennifer Lopez has golden highlights running throughout her mid-brown hair, which works to add warmth and interest as well as enhance the overall glossiness of her hair. This is a perfect option for those with a similar hair shade to JLo's or anyone looking to carry that golden summery glow into the colder seasons - without opting for all-over blonde.

Alternatively, if you have light brown or blonde hair, going darker whilst also having golden and caramel highlights or balayage will offer a subtle but rich look for autumn