These 6 hairstyles and cuts will be in demand for autumn, according to experts

The shift in season is the perfect time to debut a new 'do. And these autumn haircut trends are as chic as they are flattering, with tailored trims and cosy styles to wear in the chilly weeks ahead...

So far, 2024's hair trends have not disappointed. We've seen luxe shades like sunflower blonde and crystal clear, along with chic and short cuts - the collarbone bob, to name just one - garnering popularity. As for what autumn will have in store, the experts have some rather compelling predictions, many of which they say are already being requested in salon.

Brace yourself to see many a bob and fringe on the agenda, along with a few unexpected options, all of which will help elevate your look and complement your autumnal styling.

6 haircut trends we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn

While some haircuts and styles are timeless, every season seems to bring a modern update on a classic, or spark the renaissance of a previously 'outdated' hair trend. Autumn 2024 looks to be a very similar story.

Indeed, according to celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James, and Tom Smith, trend forecaster, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and international creative colour director at evo, there are six cuts and styles that are proving to be particularly popular...

Our autumn haircare and styling picks

With cold weather approaching after summer (which, thanks to sun exposure and heat can be very drying on your strands) it's important to give your lengths some TLC. Thus, we've rounded up a few protective and shine-boosting essentials, to elevate your trendy haircut even further.

1. Draped fringes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

According to Edward James, draped fringes are set to be a popular look in the coming months: "As seen on Dakota Johnson, these face-framing fringes add softness and elegance to any look and they’re especially flattering when paired with longer layers."

This is an ideal option for those who are tempted by a fringe but are put off by the upkeep. Thanks to their 'draped' look, they grow out beautifully and offer versatility that a more full and blocky fringe doesn't. That said, if you want to maintain this particular length, regular trims will be required.

Maintaining and styling the look: "To keep your draped fringes looking perfect, regular trims every 3-4 weeks are key to maintaining perfect movement and definition around the face," advises James.

2. Blunt bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It wouldn't be a hair trend roundup without a bob look and according to both James and Smith, blunt cuts are in - both at a midi and short length.

"The blunt bob continues to reign supreme," quips James, adding: "The sharp, clean-lined style is perfect for anyone seeking a modern, sophisticated look. It also offers styling options as the length allows for more styling variations and even gives the option of wearing hair up."



Smith predicts a blunt bob, trimmed to just under the jawline and paired with a middle parting, will also be a go-to. Coined the 'laser cut' bob, Smith says that the look is precise and sharp, affording a tailored look. You can already spy this particular style of bob on the likes of Kelly Rowland, Jessica Biel and Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins.

Maintaining and styling the look: "To maintain the precision of a blunt midi bob, the length should skim the collarbone," says James: "so regular trims every 6-8 weeks are essential." As so styling, if you want a smooth and sleek finish, James recommends Kérastase’s L’Incroyable Blowdry Crème.

3. Cloud curls

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman)

Described by Smith as, "natural looking, airy and textured waves or curls with a halo of intentional fluff that brings a youthful, ethereal and carefree energy," Cloud curls are going to be a popular pick this season.

They're ideal for longer and naturally textured hair types and look so effortless and playful for autumn.

Maintaining and styling the look: Smith says to, "Use your natural texture if you have it or create a similar style by braiding your hair after rough drying just before it has completely dried/cooled," then loosen the waves with your fingers. Alternatively, you can use a small curling iron to create tight curls. Then, "finish with a styling powder or texturizing spray and shake upside down for the airy fluffy finish."

4. Curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images/Cindy Ord)

Like draped fringes, face-framing curtain bangs are also set to be a popular hairstyle this season.

Smith describes the look as, "Long or side swept bangs or fringe with a central parting, typically blow-dried with a voluminous bend at a length that grazes from the browbone to the cheekbone."

Their length and face-framing shape offer a cosiness to your autumnal look - picture them grazing your favourite knitted scarf - and suit all facial structures but especially heart-shaped faces.

Maintaining and styling the look: the beauty of curtain bangs is how low maintenance they are and how easily they grow out - thanks to their subtle gradient. As for styling, Smith recommends drying your fringe with a barreled brush or using a hot-brush tool, like the Dyson Airwrap. We also recommend the Shark FlexStyle or the Revlon One-Step - which is one of the best hair dryer brushes.

5. '90s layers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

'90s blowouts have been very popular lately, so it only makes sense that the decade's favourite feathered layers are making another comeback.

"The resurgence of '90s fashion has seen layered hairstyles reappearing for autumn 2024," explains James: "These soft, feathered layers, reminiscent of supermodels like Cindy Crawford, offer a blend of volume and movement that adds a playful feel to most hair lengths."

James also notes that the beauty of '90s layers lies in their versatility: "They work beautifully on various hair lengths and textures. This makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking to embrace a retro vibe with a modern twist and also provide soft face framing when longer hair is worn up. The key to the trend is the blow-dry to show off the layering."

Maintaining and styling the look: "To achieve the full, voluminous look that defines this style, use Color Wow Raise the Roots spray to ensure your layers don’t fall flat. Then, use a medium round brush to create gentle curves and enhance the natural movement of the layers," says James.

6. Tucked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

According to our experts, autumn is also set to welcome another update on the classic bob, dubbed the 'tucked' bob by Smith. Simply put, this look sees you tuck your bob behind your ears, for a chic and very effortless look.

This is a simple but elevated styling solution for all hair lengths but especially for those with an ultra-short cut that can't be secured into an updo - when you want to keep your hair out of your face.