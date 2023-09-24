Bloomcore is the newest dreamy interior trend, but one iconic celebrity has been championing it for *years*

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An increasingly popular 2023 kitchen trend has started branching out, as 'bloomcore' now finds its way into our bedrooms and living rooms. With statement wallpaper and floral-covered bedspreads, huge blooms are everywhere.

With other 2.5 million tags on TikTok, the trend has been picking up pace and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, even with the colder months approaching. It seems there's nothing better to brighten up those dreary mornings than walking into a homely floral oasis.

The floral trend is similar to that of the summer sensation that was cottagecore. However, instead of dainty flowers and muted colours, bloomcore showcases rich hues and enlarged prints. It's cottagecore's older sibling, and it oozes sophistication.

It's not only internet users that are jumping on the floral trend, even some of our favourite celebs are taking part too. One iconic individual in particular has been way ahead of us, they've been sporting statement floral wallpaper in their living room for a while now. We shouldn't be surprised though, it is after all the queen of fashion herself, Carrie Bradshaw.

This dazzling blue carnation wallpaper debuted in Carrie's apartment during the first season of And Just Like That, paired with an equally loud floral rug and colour-coordinated feature wall bookshelf. Turns out Carrie has been channelling bloomcore for years.

Not only do we have Carrie to thank for showcasing this interior trend but also Sarah Jessica Parker herself who designed the wallpaper with Wallshoppe Official's co-creative director Eric Hughes. Once again SJP has shown us the light when it comes to all things style.

Sadly, Carrie may be saying goodbye to her wonderfully wallpapered apartment in the next season but that doesn't mean you have to. You can snap up the statement paper from Wallshoppe in both a removable or traditional option!

Aside from wallpaper, another star bringing bloomcore to life is UK singer and actress Lily Allen. As a result of her home tour with Architectural Digest, Lily Allen not only confused fans with her carpeted bathrooms but she also introduced us to the maximalist decor of our dreams.

Florals for as far as the eye can see! Allen's loud and proud Brooklyn home quickly became a sensation both with those who loved the interior and with those who were rather opposed to it. When sharing her home on Instagram, users flocked to admire the eccentric furnishings. Even Kylie Minogue commented, "Love!!!"

So whether bloomcore is your cup of tea or not, there's no doubt that it's a trend that's here to stay. Whether that's as a statement wallpaper or means to cover every single inch of your home in flowers.