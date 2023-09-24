Bloomcore is the newest dreamy interior trend, but one iconic celebrity has been championing it for *years*
Bloomcore is the newest dreamy interior aesthetic and it looks like one of our fashion faves saw it coming
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
An increasingly popular 2023 kitchen trend has started branching out, as 'bloomcore' now finds its way into our bedrooms and living rooms. With statement wallpaper and floral-covered bedspreads, huge blooms are everywhere.
With other 2.5 million tags on TikTok, the trend has been picking up pace and isn't showing any signs of slowing down, even with the colder months approaching. It seems there's nothing better to brighten up those dreary mornings than walking into a homely floral oasis.
The floral trend is similar to that of the summer sensation that was cottagecore. However, instead of dainty flowers and muted colours, bloomcore showcases rich hues and enlarged prints. It's cottagecore's older sibling, and it oozes sophistication.
It's not only internet users that are jumping on the floral trend, even some of our favourite celebs are taking part too. One iconic individual in particular has been way ahead of us, they've been sporting statement floral wallpaper in their living room for a while now. We shouldn't be surprised though, it is after all the queen of fashion herself, Carrie Bradshaw.
A post shared by Wallshoppe (@wallshoppeofficial)
A photo posted by on
This dazzling blue carnation wallpaper debuted in Carrie's apartment during the first season of And Just Like That, paired with an equally loud floral rug and colour-coordinated feature wall bookshelf. Turns out Carrie has been channelling bloomcore for years.
Not only do we have Carrie to thank for showcasing this interior trend but also Sarah Jessica Parker herself who designed the wallpaper with Wallshoppe Official's co-creative director Eric Hughes. Once again SJP has shown us the light when it comes to all things style.
Sadly, Carrie may be saying goodbye to her wonderfully wallpapered apartment in the next season but that doesn't mean you have to. You can snap up the statement paper from Wallshoppe in both a removable or traditional option!
Aside from wallpaper, another star bringing bloomcore to life is UK singer and actress Lily Allen. As a result of her home tour with Architectural Digest, Lily Allen not only confused fans with her carpeted bathrooms but she also introduced us to the maximalist decor of our dreams.
A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)
A photo posted by on
Florals for as far as the eye can see! Allen's loud and proud Brooklyn home quickly became a sensation both with those who loved the interior and with those who were rather opposed to it. When sharing her home on Instagram, users flocked to admire the eccentric furnishings. Even Kylie Minogue commented, "Love!!!"
So whether bloomcore is your cup of tea or not, there's no doubt that it's a trend that's here to stay. Whether that's as a statement wallpaper or means to cover every single inch of your home in flowers.
If you're looking to recreate the Bloomcore trend, Carrie style then this wallpaper designed by SJP herself is the perfect way.
If you're wanting to a achieve a slightly more moody, subdued Bloomcore look then this set of scatter cushions from Wayfair are just that. With gray velvet backing, they're the perfect way to bring in florals without adding too much brightness.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. She specialises in lifestyle writing, both on her personal blog and also for previous work placements such as northern-based magazine Northern Life. Throughout her studies she has developed a love for entertainment reviews, sex and relationship writing and human interest stories.
-
-
I tried running 20 minutes a day to improve my fitness - here's what happened
Running 20 minutes a day can make all the difference if you're looking to improve your fitness and explore the mental health benefits of exercise, as Health Editor Grace Walsh discovered after a six-month daily routine
By Grace Walsh Published
-
The opportunity Princess Charlotte is getting at school that Kate Middleton never had - and she's really proud of her
Princess Charlotte is getting stuck into something Kate wasn't able to try at school
By Caitlin Elliott Published