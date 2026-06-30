Jennifer Aniston's beautiful garden feature is a clever way to use water this summer

There are many desirable design features in Jennifer Aniston's stunning garden, but the easiest to achieve is her captivating rain chain. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it's also hugely practical.

Rain chains, known as kusari-doi in Japanese, have been around for centuries and act like traditional downspouts, using decorative cups or links to direct rainwater into your chosen vessel to store.

The fact that they can come in decorative and statement designs, making them a perfect addition to any aesthetic, is just one more bonus – demonstrated perfectly in Jennifer Aniston’s stunning Japanese-inspired garden.

A post shared by Stephen Shadley (@stephenshadley) A photo posted by on

Our edit of the best rain chains

In Jennifer's case, as shared by her architectural designer, Stephen Shadley, she uses a clever contrast of wood with a metal rain chain, creating a stark balance and statement feature.

However, the real reason to consider them is how they merge form and function. By turning something as commonplace as rainfall into a visual and auditory water feature in your home, you can get the soothing, soft trickle of a water feature while collecting rainwater for future use.

After days of scorching weather and heatwaves, the idea of harvesting rainwater has never felt so timely. From helping keep your potted plants alive to having enough water for any future heatwaves, it’s not only green and sustainable, but it’s also a useful system to introduce to help nurture our gardens during the summer.

Jennifer's rain chain hovers directly over a collection of trees which appear to be cycads or agave, meaning they won't need plenty of water - which makes sense for their Californian climate - but any rainfall that does hit, they'll get the benefit of a direct water source.

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"Rain chains don't just manage rainwater effectively; they transform it into a feature – adding movement, sound and a real sense of calm to gardens." Orpheus Alexander, w&h's resident gardener

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to installing your rain chain, you also have a few options to make it more efficient while still enjoying all the aesthetic benefits.

One idea is positioning the rain chain over a water butt. Great for harvesting rainwater, which you can then use to keep your plants flourishing and your lawns immaculate, water butts are any gardener's friend.

By pairing one up with a rain chain, you can make sure that the maximum amount of rainfall is being funnelled right into the water butt.

You can also choose to have your rain chain siphon the water directly into some plants. This might be a better option if there’s a particular dry spell with the odd shower, as you don’t want to drown your plants during times of heavy rainfall.

Unlike other downspouts, rain chains are often easier to install, simpler to move about and less effort to clean, too. Other pipes and spouts can be blocked by debris, reducing the flow of water. Because of the open, light design of the chains - which typically come with a simple hook attachment - you can remove and clean as needed.