Mel Robbins shares the ‘3 things you need to come to terms with’ to live a happy life

In a short but poignant Instagram video, New York Times bestselling author Mel Robbins has revealed what she says are "three truths that will save you a tonne of time and heartache".

By coming to terms with these three simple lessons, Mel says that "life becomes a lot easier" and, just as happens when using her method to let the 'meaningless stuff' go, you'll find a brilliant way to reduce stress and increase your health and wellbeing.

These lessons are: "If they wanted to they would". "no response is a response", and "not everyone shares your values - or your heart".

"There are three things that you need to come to terms with in life," she shared in the video.

A great reminder that is all too easy to forget, Mel's first "truth" allows you to easily employ her Let Them Theory. It's a school of thought detailed in her book, The Let Them Theory, that encourages people to stop worrying about other people's behaviours and actions and instead say "let them" when someone does something we don't agree with.

This stops us obsessing over someone else's actions and instead allows us to let go of upset, anger, stress, and worry about the things we cannot control.

Mel goes on to say, "Number two: no response is a response." Or, in other words, as she explains in the caption, "Silence is an answer."

When we're faced with seemingly no response from someone, it can be hard to stop worrying about it. Though Mel has revealed her simple 6-word mantra to stop 'worst case scenario' thinking, we can all too easily find ourselves stressing about a friend, partner, or family member who hasn't returned calls or text messages.

Sharing her final hard truth to come to terms with, Mel said, "Number three: not everybody has the same values, the same goals, or the same heart that you do."

Her final lesson to learn explains a lot of her thinking behind the first two. While you might want to show up for a friend, or answer their phone call, or text someone back, not everyone else has the same heart or the same desires as you. They might not want to show up for you, or they might not realise that it's so important to do that.