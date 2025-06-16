“There is a better way to go through life” – Mel Robbins shares easy way to let the 'meaningless stuff' go

The New York Times bestselling author Mel Robbins has revealed the 'crazy simple' mantra she uses to reduce stress, worry, annoyance and upset in her life. And says it has helped her take 'power back' and stop focussing on the things she can't control.

During an appearance on This Morning to promote her book The Let Them Theory, motivation, confidence and mindset expert Mel shared how people can 'gain control' of their lives.

"The 'Let Them' theory is a mindset tool that shows you, like that," she said, clicking her fingers, "what's in your control and what's not in your control.

"It's so simple to use. Literally any moment you feel stressed out, worried, annoyed, frustrated, upset, hurt in life, you just say; let them."

Explaining why the simple two word saying is so impactful, she said: "We live in a moment in time where there is so much out of your control." And while she admits: "All that stuff out there, yes, it's real. Yes, it's important. But it doesn't and shouldn't impact you in here," she said, placing her hands to her chest, "to the extent that it does.

"There is a better way to go through life," she added.

Not being impacted by those around you is easier said than done, but Mel reminded us much of what happens in day-to-day life is "beyond your control" and the only way to "gain control of your life" is by "managing" your response to it.

So, instead of trying to manage everybody else, which is "why you're so stressed out," Mel says, she wants you to manage just yourself. "Let's take our power back," she said. "Let me remind myself there's three things in life I can control. I control what I think about this. I control what I do and don't do. I control how I respond to my feelings."

It's one of the most powerful ways to reduce stress and also one of the best ways to look after your mental health, Mel believes, and it's taught her that she can't - and never will - be able to manage other people and their moods or actions.

"What you'll recognise is, you have no idea how often you allow the world to stress you out," Mel added. "And that's why you're tired. That's why you have no energy.

"When you protect your time and energy from all this meaningless stuff and from things you can't control, you get your time and energy back. It's crazy simple."

This Morning fans were quick to applaud Mel's mantra, with hundreds of people sharing how her insight has already helped to reframe their mindset.

"Yes yes yes! You are so right! I’ve been in this situation and turning to this has been magical," one fan wrote.

"So true," another commented. "We can only control ourselves and our thoughts and mindset as Mel so rightly says - so brilliant." While a third said, "This woman is incredible ... game changer for me. I need to practise this."