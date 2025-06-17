Not apples or grapes - gastroenterologist reveals the best fruit for gut health

Eating any fruit is a good way to improve your gut health, but not all are made equal. Some have more fibre and enzymes, which contribute to the growth of good bacteria. For instance, fruits with their skins on can be better than peeled fruits.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a celebrated Harvard and Stanford University-educated gastroenterologist who regularly shares insights into gut health and digestion on Instagram, where he's amassed over one million followers.

In this video, the doctor rated a selection of fruits from one to 10, with 10 being the best fruit for gut health.

A post shared by Saurabh Sethi (@doctor.sethi) A photo posted by on

The doctor gave scores to several fruits, but only one scored the top spot - blueberries. These are rich in fibre and antioxidants, feed the 'good' bacteria in the gut, and have been shown to reduce inflammation. Small fruits, big benefits.

Pomegranate was next best with a score of nine, followed by kiwi and apples.

A very ripe banana ranked as one of the least beneficial fruits, but it's by no means one of the worst foods for gut health. In another video, the doctor gives that title to bacon, with an impressive score of minus 10.

Grapes and oranges are also near the bottom of the list, while pears, a green banana and melons sit in the middle of the lineup.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best fruit for gut health - list in full:

Blueberries: 10

Pomegranate: 9

Kiwi: 8

Apple: 7

Pears: 6

Slightly green bananas: 5

Melons: 4

Oranges: 3

Grapes: 2

Very ripe banana: 1

While some people praised Dr Sethi's list, others pointed out that he doesn't explain why the best fruit for gut health is a blueberries and why other fruits (known for being some of the top gut-healthy foods, like apples) sit towards the bottom of the list.

One explanation could be that apple skin is known to cause bloating for some people, as the skin is rich in pectin, a type of fibre fermented in the gut.

Others were concerned that ranking fruits lower down on the list could put people off eating them, when all fruit is beneficial for a healthy gut and overall wellbeing. A 2025 review in the Journal of Food Science & Nutrition found that berries, citrus fruits, apples, and bananas have "significant potential" for keeping our gut bacteria healthy and "boosting immunity".

Blueberries aren't only winners for gut health, though. In another video, Dr Suthi points out that combining the berries with walnuts has added benefits for another part of the body.

"The polyphenols and omega-3s team up to protect your brain," he shared.

What about fruit juices and dried fruit?

Blueberries can be expensive and not always in season, so fruit juice and dried alternatives might seem like a good alternative. However, if store-bought, it's important to make sure these don't have added sugars or agents that could remove some hard-won benefits.

Frozen fruit is the other option. It tends to be cheaper than fresh varieties, it's available all year round, and is easy to store in the freezer for smoothies or spicing up your porridge.

Of course, the key to a healthy and balanced diet is to combine the gut-healthy foods described by Dr Suthi with those rich in protein, vegetables, legumes, and wholegrains.

Always talk to your doctor if you plan on making bigger changes to your diet.