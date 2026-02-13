A simple diet change could mean 330 fewer calories a day without even trying, new research reveals

When it comes to sustainable weight loss, simple swaps are the answer - and new research has just added to the ever-growing list of evidence.

Consuming whole foods like fruit and vegetables triggers our brain to want more of them, rather than higher-calorie, processed foods.

The Bristol team investigated further and found that participants appeared to be filling up on nutrient-rich foods rather than energy-dense, higher-calorie foods such as rice, meat and butter. The researchers recognised this behaviour as nutritional intelligence or “micronutrient deleveraging”, which leads people to make smarter decisions when presented with wholefoods or processed alternatives.

Lead author Jeff Brunstrom, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Bristol, said: “It’s exciting to see that when people are offered unprocessed options, they intuitively select foods that balance enjoyment, nutrition, and a sense of fullness, while still reducing overall energy intake. Our dietary choices aren’t random – in fact, we seem to make much smarter decisions than previously assumed, when foods are presented in their natural state.”

Eating fewer calories doesn’t mean you have to be on a strict and restrictive diet with small portions. Vegetables and fruit are fibre-rich foods, and second to protein, fibre is the most filling macronutrient.

Making small changes to what you’re choosing to eat can help with weight management if that’s your goal, and general health and wellbeing, while still tasting delicious.

