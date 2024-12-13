Sienna Miller's tailored navy jumpsuit is the chicest alternative to sequins - and it has a hidden meaning
I never would have thought to add festive red accessories to a navy outfit, but Sienna proved me wrong
When it comes to Sienna Miller's outfits, the bar is seriously high. I always love seeing what she's wearing, but this festive ensemble has to be one of my all-time favourites!
She attended The King’s Foundation’s Christmas carol service at St. Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, London this week, wearing a tailored navy jumpsuit, teamed with an eye-catching gold necklace and Christmassy red accessories. Anyone who's trying to avoid sequins and dresses for their Christmas party outfits - this one's for you!
Taking a page out of Kate Middleton's book, Sienna's outfit had a hidden meaning. After a big year (which included two collections for British clothing brand M&S, no less!), it's just been announced that she is the newest Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, joining the likes of David Beckham.
She said of the role "I am particularly looking forward to exploring my interest in textiles and textile production. I’m excited to support the huge range of hands-on opportunities for young people to develop their talents in the sector and see the amazing things they go on to next."
A post shared by The King’s Foundation (@kingsfdn)
A photo posted by on
Rather fittingly, her navy jumpsuit is the herringbone cashmere all-in-one, from the Net-A-Porter for The King's Foundation collection. It looks to me as if she's wearing a camelia necklace by Chanel too, which is perhaps a nice nod to the Chanel & King's Foundation Métiers d'art Embroidery Fellowship.
Shop navy jumpsuits
Sienna's exact jumpsuit has now sold out, but this is an incredibly good match. The wrap over front and wide leg cut is super flattering, and jumpsuits are a such a chic alternative to dresses at this time of year.
This all-in-one is worthy of a place on our list of best jumpsuits. It's a bit of an investment, but really, can you think of any occasion that this wouldn't work for? Me neither.
Sienna added the most Christmassy shoes of them all - a pair of ruby red velvet platform heels by Jimmy Choo. They're unfortunately sold out in red, but if it's your lucky day you might find your size in the purple version, which are currently 40% off at MyTheresa. Happy shopping!
Shop festive accessories
The ideal heel to give yourself a boost in height but also stay comfortable enough to be on the dancefloor all night, this is a purchase you won't regret. Red velvet? Delicious!
Sienna's box clutch also looks like it might be by Jimmy Choo but if you're after a high street take, Phase Eight has got you covered. It's roomy enough for all your essentials and the bright red colour complements navy.
You won't get much change from £2,000 for a similar version of Sienna's Chanel necklace, however this Oliver Bonas option offers the same head-turning effect for a fraction of the price.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
