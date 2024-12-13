Sienna Miller's tailored navy jumpsuit is the chicest alternative to sequins - and it has a hidden meaning

When it comes to Sienna Miller's outfits, the bar is seriously high. I always love seeing what she's wearing, but this festive ensemble has to be one of my all-time favourites!

She attended The King’s Foundation’s Christmas carol service at St. Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, London this week, wearing a tailored navy jumpsuit, teamed with an eye-catching gold necklace and Christmassy red accessories. Anyone who's trying to avoid sequins and dresses for their Christmas party outfits - this one's for you!

Taking a page out of Kate Middleton's book, Sienna's outfit had a hidden meaning. After a big year (which included two collections for British clothing brand M&S, no less!), it's just been announced that she is the newest Ambassador for The King’s Foundation, joining the likes of David Beckham.

She said of the role "I am particularly looking forward to exploring my interest in textiles and textile production. I’m excited to support the huge range of hands-on opportunities for young people to develop their talents in the sector and see the amazing things they go on to next."

A post shared by The King’s Foundation (@kingsfdn) A photo posted by on

Rather fittingly, her navy jumpsuit is the herringbone cashmere all-in-one, from the Net-A-Porter for The King's Foundation collection. It looks to me as if she's wearing a camelia necklace by Chanel too, which is perhaps a nice nod to the Chanel & King's Foundation Métiers d'art Embroidery Fellowship.

Shop navy jumpsuits

Adrianna Papell Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit £144.29 at Nordstrom Sienna's exact jumpsuit has now sold out, but this is an incredibly good match. The wrap over front and wide leg cut is super flattering, and jumpsuits are a such a chic alternative to dresses at this time of year. Jigsaw Silk Relaxed Wrap Jumpsuit £350 at Jigsaw This all-in-one is worthy of a place on our list of best jumpsuits. It's a bit of an investment, but really, can you think of any occasion that this wouldn't work for? Me neither. Amazon Essentials Jumpsuit From £17.39 at Amazon A more casual take on Sienna's jumpsuit, this budget-friendly buy can be dressed up with heels and plenty of jewellery.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna added the most Christmassy shoes of them all - a pair of ruby red velvet platform heels by Jimmy Choo. They're unfortunately sold out in red, but if it's your lucky day you might find your size in the purple version, which are currently 40% off at MyTheresa. Happy shopping!

Shop festive accessories